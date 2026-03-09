Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: LS Likely To Take Up No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla, Jaishankar To Speak On West Asia Crisis

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Congress And Opposition Behaving Like Immature Children, Says Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, talking about the Lok Sabha taking up a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla, says, “This is unfortunate. The Congress and the opposition are behaving like immature children who do not want Parliament to function. It is not about the Speaker, but today’s action will show whether they move the motion or withdraw it. If they move it, I would say they have crossed the limits of foolishness.”

The Union Minister, when asked about Akhilesh Yadav saying that India’s foreign policy has been a complete failure, added, “Despite such certificates from them, India’s foreign policy is being presented before the world in a very strong and effective manner.”