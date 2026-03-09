Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: LS Likely To Take Up No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla, Jaishankar To Speak On West Asia Crisis
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST|
Updated : March 9, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to kick off today, with the escalating crisis in West Asia expected to dominate proceedings in both Houses of Parliament: the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lower as well as Upper House on Iran war and the evolving situation in West Asian region amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over its impact on India’s strategic and economic interests.
This comes against the backdrop of the intensifying conflict in the region following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28. The joint attack triggered a sharp escalation in the region, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes targeting American military bases in several West Asian countries as well as Israeli assets. The conflict has raised global concerns over regional stability, energy security and international trade routes.
While the government is expected to brief Parliament on the developments, the Opposition has demanded a full-fledged discussion on the issue, arguing that a ministerial statement alone would not allow members to raise questions or seek clarifications.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and several other Opposition MPs have called for a detailed debate in both Houses, citing the potential implications of the conflict for India’s economy, energy supplies and the safety of Indian citizens living in the Gulf region. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also criticised the government’s decision to limit the matter to a statement, saying the country deserves a comprehensive parliamentary discussion given the rising oil prices and growing anxiety among Indian workers in the Gulf.
The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Political tensions are expected to surface in the Lok Sabha, with Opposition parties preparing to move a resolution seeking a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, which will be moved by MPs Dr Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi. The motion, reportedly supported by 118 MPs, accuses the Speaker of partisan conduct after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.
The second phase of the Budget Session will also witness obituary references to several former members in both Houses before legislative business resumes.
The session, which began on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, will continue until April 2 and is expected to focus on key legislative matters and the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Congress MPs To Meet At 10.30 AM
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at Parliament ahead of the MPs' meet. Congress Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to hold a meeting at 10:30 AM at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament ahead of the day’s proceedings.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Congress And Opposition Behaving Like Immature Children, Says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, talking about the Lok Sabha taking up a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla, says, “This is unfortunate. The Congress and the opposition are behaving like immature children who do not want Parliament to function. It is not about the Speaker, but today’s action will show whether they move the motion or withdraw it. If they move it, I would say they have crossed the limits of foolishness.”
The Union Minister, when asked about Akhilesh Yadav saying that India’s foreign policy has been a complete failure, added, “Despite such certificates from them, India’s foreign policy is being presented before the world in a very strong and effective manner.”
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Under BJP Govt, India's Foreign Policy Has Been Compromised, Says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav said that under the BJP government, our (India's) foreign policy has been compromised.
While reaching Delhi for the second half of the Budget session, SP chief said, “There will be a meeting of the floor leaders. In that meeting, it will be decided how to move forward. But meanwhile, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, our foreign policy has been compromised."
He added, "The way inflation has been rising is also a serious concern... It has also been heard that several journalist colleagues who went with the Prime Minister, political journalists, are returning as war journalists, or perhaps they have not yet been able to return. These are also important issues. There will soon be a meeting of the floor leaders, and I believe many things will be decided there.”
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Congress MPs Seeks Discussion On West Asia Conflict
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and other listed business to discuss the escalating conflict in West Asia. In the notice, Tewari urged the House to take up the issue urgently, citing serious concerns over the conflict’s potential impact on India’s energy security.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss emerging challenges relating to energy security due to the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Surjewala Seeks Suspension Of Listed Business To Discuss West Asia Tensions
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Upper House, seeking an immediate discussion on the implications for India arising from the ongoing tensions and developments in West Asia.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Sukhdeo Alleges Bias In Lok Sabha Proceedings
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Monday defended the Opposition’s motion seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias in the functioning of the Chair. He said if the “umpire becomes biased, the game becomes about power, not democracy,” adding that Opposition voices, including that of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were being suppressed. Bhagat claimed several Opposition parties feel they are not given adequate time in the House and support the move against the Speaker.