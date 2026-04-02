Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: RS Passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill; LS Gives Nod To CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE : MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Speaks On Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai spoke on the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. "Sardar Vallabhai Patel had laid down a strong foundation stone of India," Rai said.

He said the CAPF works in tandem with the state police forces and state administration. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India's internal security has become strong. Earlier, Congress did not give a free hand to Army personnel. Today India's borders are safe," he said.

He said the accused in the Pulwama attack would either be found in jail or in hell. Congress members raised objections to the Rai's remarks, to which the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs explained the Centre's position.

Following this, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026 was passed by the Lok Sabha. During it, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Lower House of the Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla said that the House has been adjourned till April 16 and during the three-day period, there will be no Special Mentions and Question Hour and Private Members Bills.