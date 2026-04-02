Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: RS Passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill; LS Gives Nod To CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
In the Lok Sabha, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026, was passed. The Bill, cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, seeks to streamline appointments to senior ranks in the CAPFs by mandating deputation-based postings. It proposes that 50 per cent of Inspector General-level posts and at least 67 per cent of Additional Director General-level posts be filled through deputation, while all posts at the level of Special Director General and Director General will be filled exclusively via deputation.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the legislation in the Lower House and replied to the debate. The Bill witnessed a stormy passage in the Rajya Sabha a day earlier, with Opposition members staging a walkout. Several MPs raised concerns that the provisions contradict a 2025 Supreme Court judgment that recommended a gradual reduction in deputation posts in CAPFs up to the Senior Administrative Grade within a fixed timeframe.
Apart from legislative business, both Houses took up important reports and routine proceedings. The reports of the Department-related Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj were tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary laid before Parliament reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).
In the Rajya Sabha, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed. The Bill seeks to formally recognise Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Upper House of the Parliament also passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, which was moved by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till April 16, 2026 and Speaker Om Birla said there would be no Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members Bill.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE : MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Speaks On Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai spoke on the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. "Sardar Vallabhai Patel had laid down a strong foundation stone of India," Rai said.
He said the CAPF works in tandem with the state police forces and state administration. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India's internal security has become strong. Earlier, Congress did not give a free hand to Army personnel. Today India's borders are safe," he said.
He said the accused in the Pulwama attack would either be found in jail or in hell. Congress members raised objections to the Rai's remarks, to which the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs explained the Centre's position.
Following this, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (General Administration) Bill, 2026 was passed by the Lok Sabha. During it, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Lower House of the Parliament.
Speaker Om Birla said that the House has been adjourned till April 16 and during the three-day period, there will be no Special Mentions and Question Hour and Private Members Bills.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE : Government To Convene Special Session Of Parliament For Three Days, Say Sources
According to highly placed sources, a special session of Parliament will be convened.
"The special session will be called for three days. During this period, there will be three sittings of Parliament. Meetings will be held on April 16, 17, and 18. Constitutional amendment bills will be passed to implement women’s reservation. Today, both houses of Parliament will be adjourned. However, they will not be adjourned sine die," sources added.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Piyush Goyal Replies In Rajya Sabha On Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that during Ram Rajya, the biggest element was confidence. "Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in this direction," Goyal said while replying to the debate on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.
"India is a young country, and many youth are becoming job creators. Today, there are three lakh startups. The young people are not aware about all the laws. Sometimes a small mistake happens, and we need to think whether they should be tried for it," Goyal said.
He said India with a new thinking is going ahead. "India is setting new global benchmarks," he added. "We see a lot of cases pending in the courts. It is said that justice delayed is justice denied. We have converted fine to penalty in this Bill. If the mistake is big, the penalty should be big. The Bill reflects the confidence 140 crore Indians have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
Goyal also took a dig at DMK member P Wilson for opposing the Bill. "We have decriminalised small actions like wrong records, and it will benefit the common masses," he added.
He added, "We have not diluted punishments for strong offences." "There was an allegation made that people involved in a fraud will be scot free. But this is absolutely false."
Following the remarks by Goyal, the Rajya Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2026. After Special Mentions by the members, the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of the Parliament, was adjourned till April 16, 2026.
Russian Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla In Parliament House
Vladimir Yakushev, First Deputy Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, along with members of the Russian Parliamentary delegation, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House.
In a post on X, Birla updated about the meeting saying they exchanged views on cooperation in areas such as trade, technology and cultural linkages along with strengthening parliamentary ties.
Birla said that India and Russia share a “deep-rooted and time-tested strategic partnership, built on trust and mutual respect”.
“Inter-parliamentary engagement continues to serve as an important pillar of cooperation, fostering mutual understanding and stronger democratic institutions. Expressed optimism towards further advancing parliamentary engagement and strengthening people-to-people connect," he wrote.
On World Autism Awareness Day, Vice President Bats For Welfare Of Persons With Autism
Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, C. P. Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India's commitment for safeguarding the rights and promoting the welfare of persons with autism.
The Vice President's statement in the Rajya Sabha came on the observance of World Autism Awareness Day. Radhakrishnan noted that individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder possess distinctive strengths and capabilities which, with appropriate support and opportunities, can greatly enrich society.
He emphasized that greater focus on early diagnosis, inclusive education, skill development, and community-level awareness is essential to bridge existing gaps and promote equality. The Vice President added that it is a shared responsibility to ensure that persons with autism are not merely accommodated, but fully empowered as valued members of the national community.
Rajya Sabha Takes Up Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026 For Discussion
Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026 for discussion.
Rajya Sabha Passes The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was on Thursday passed in the Rajya Sabha clearing the ground for establishing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.
'Oppn Trying To Create Unnecessary Chaos, Confuse People': BJP MP MK Mishra On West Asia Conflict
Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Thursday accused the opposition of “trying to create unnecessary chaos” and “repeatedly attempting to confuse the people”.
Talking to reporters outside the Parliament, Kumar said, "Whatever the Prime Minister says must be prioritised. The Prime Minister said there is no crisis, the opposition is simply trying to create unnecessary chaos. They are repeatedly attempting to confuse the people. There is no problem with LPG in the country. The Prime Minister has been saying this continuously."
'Historic Resolution': Andhra Minister Hails Bill To Make Amaravati As State's Sole Capital
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday termed passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation(Amendment) bill in Lok Sabha establishing Amaravati as the sole capital of the state as “historic”. Lokesh also met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Parliament to offer his gratitude for the support in granting legislative backing to Amaravati.
“#HistoricAmaravatiResolution . In Delhi, had the pleasure of meeting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju ji in Parliament today. I conveyed my heartfelt gratitude for his support in granting legislative backing to Amaravati. This is a moment of justice and hope for the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially our resilient farmers who stood firm in their belief," Lokesh wrote in a post.
'Continous Process': AAP MP Ashok Mittal On Party Removing Raghav Chadha As RS Dy Leader
As the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Thursday wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat to remove Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader of the house, party MP Ashok Mittal said that such changes in leadership positions were a “continuous process”.
“Such changes in leadership positions are a continuous process. Earlier, ND Gupta ji was Deputy Leader, then Raghav ji took over, and now I have been given the responsibility. Tomorrow, someone else may get the opportunity,” Mittal told reporters outside Parliament.
“The party wants every MP and leader to learn and gain experience in different roles, and this responsibility has been given to me to develop administrative and political skills.” On speculation about Raghav Chadha leaving the party, he adds, “These are just rumours; such things keep circulating and should not be given importance,” he said.
CAPF(General Administration) Bill 2026 Moved In Lok Sabha For Passing
The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill 2026 was on Thursday moved in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.
Nadda Hits Out At Oppn Over Women Reservation Bill In Rajya Sabha
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hit out at the opposition over the women reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha.
Nadda while speaking in the upper house said that the entire Opposition “failed to pass the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” for 30 years; yet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was passed in just two days”.
“Instead of viewing every issue through a political lens, the Opposition should view them from the perspective of humanity, women's empowerment, and the building of a developed India,” he said.
AAP Writes To RS Sectt To remove Raghav Chadha As Deputy Leader: Sources
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, sources said on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal from Punjab is likely to be appointed as the new deputy leader, they added.
According to sources, the letter also states that Chadha -- who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- should not be allotted time for speaking in the House from the AAP's quota.
The AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.
MoS Home Nityanand Rai Moves The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 In RS
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday moved The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Rajya Sabha for Consideration and Passing.
Speaker Birla Warns Ministers, MPs Against Long Chats In Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned ministers and MPs against lengthy conversations during House proceedings, warning that he would name them in the future if the behaviour continued. Birla stressed that only short, important exchanges are permitted and that it is crucial to maintain the dignity of the House. Earlier, he admonished Independent MP Pappu Yadav for talking with his back to the Chair during Question Hour.
Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill Tabled In Rajya Sabha
Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury is leading the debate on the Bill.
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in April 2026 and establishes Amaravati as the sole, permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, replacing prior multi-capital plans. The Bill amends the original 2014 Act that divided the state to create Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Parliament To Be Adjourned, To Meet After 2-3 Weeks: Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha that the Parliament session will not sine die, but will be adjourned, and a special session will be held to pass the Women's Reservation Bill and discuss other issues. The House will first take up the Andhra Bill, followed by the Jan Vishwas Bill, which is pending from the Lok Sabha.
The Opposition, meanwhile, said that if the session has to be held, it will be done once the elections are over on April 29. The Opposition criticised the Government for taking advantage of the bill's passage during the elections and not making it a political issue.
Rijiju also requested Congress party members for an all-party meet to discuss issues and be cooperative.
Parliament Budget Session Unlikely To Be Adjourned Sine Die
The Parliament Budget Session is expected to reconvene in the third week of April, rather than be adjourned sine die today, according to sources. The government is planning to bring bills to expand Lok Sabha seats and increase women's reservation in the next sitting.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Criticises Nehru-Gandhi Family Over 'Dark Chapter'
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Parliament, alleging that a freedom fighter and doctor was held in illegal custody for five years until released by the Supreme Court in 1971. He called this "a dark chapter of the Congress".
FM Sitharaman To Table Customs Duty Relief Papers
In addition to legislative business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table key documents in the Lok Sabha. These include Notifications No. 12/2026-Customs and 13/2026-Customs, issued on April 1, 2026, along with an explanatory memorandum.
The notifications propose concessional customs duty rates on select petrochemical commodities in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The papers are scheduled to be tabled before the House adjourns for the day.
Prepaid Power Meters Not Mandatory, Says Govt In Lok Sabha
Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the Lok Sabha that consumers are not required to install prepaid electricity meters. He rejected suggestions that the government is compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters, stating that only serial defaulters may be required to switch. Khattar explained that flexible recharge options are available for small consumers and emphasised that power companies need steady revenue to provide reliable electricity.
BJP MP Highlights 'Sacrifice' Incidents in Jharkhand, Criticises State Govt
BJP MP from Jharkhand, Aditya Prasad, spoke about a recent "unfortunate" incident where a 13-year-old girl was killed by her mother in the name of sacrifice. He also cited a previous case involving a mother and her lover that sparked nationwide protests before being solved. Prasad criticised the JMM-led state government for not doing enough to end such practices.
RS Takes Up Question Hour
Rajya Sabha has taken up Question Hour.
Question Hour Ends In Lok Sabha
Question Hour has ended in the Lok Sabha.
BJP MP Madan Rathore Praises PM Modi's Vigilance Amid West Asia Crisis
Commenting on the CCS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Madan Rathore said, "The Prime Minister is very vigilant. We have sufficient reserves and all necessary arrangements are in place. Even today, our shipments are arriving safely, and there is no difficulty of any kind. The Prime Minister has been extremely cautious and has ensured proper arrangements and stockpiling of all essential commodities for the entire country."
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram Opposes CAPF Bill
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing strong opposition to the proposed Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. He warned the Bill would entrench deputation, sideline experienced officers, and weaken command structures, risking the morale and efficiency of the forces. Chidambaram called for meaningful consultation with CAPF officers before passing the legislation.
Jairam Ramesh Questions House Uncertainty As RS Skips Lunch For Bill Discussion
Rajya Sabha Chairman sought permission from the house to skip the lunch break in order to continue discussions on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Amendment Bill. In response, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the prevailing uncertainty, asking whether the Rajya Sabha would reconvene the next day or be adjourned sine die.
Both Houses Begin Proceedings
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have begun proceedings for the day.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Slams Govt Over LPG Crisis Amid CCS Meeting On West Asia
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, commenting on the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the West Asia crisis, said, "Whatever was discussed in the CCS meeting, the ground reality is that people are struggling for LPG cylinders. Prices have doubled and even tripled, with cylinders being sold for Rs 1,800-2,000.
Students sharing rooms and workers living in cramped spaces are badly affected and even forced to migrate. What arrangements has the government made? How are cylinders being sold at such high prices? It reminds me of the saying: 'When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute.' We were reminded of this when you were enjoying a dance in a tea garden in Assam."
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Criticises Govt, Predicts Mamata Banerjee's Victory
On the CAPF Amendment Bill, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "This government is doing everything wrong on the basis of their numbers. The government is suffering its ill effects. May God help them."
On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement on SIR, he said, "Mamata Banerjee will win, take it in writing and keep it in record. She will win with a thumping majority. Delhi can use all its strength, but it will not be able to do anything to her."
Hanuman Jayanti Greetings from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extends greetings to the nation on Hanuman Jayanti. He said Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength, devotion, loyalty and courage, teaching us that with determination and wisdom, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome.