Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, Passed In Rajya Sabha
Published : April 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are set to take up significant legislative, financial and procedural business today, with crucial bills, committee reports, and ministerial statements listed for discussion.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are set to lead key legislative business in the Lok Sabha today. Shah is scheduled to move the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and FM Sitharaman to introduce a statutory resolution on imposing a Special Additional Excise Duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to enhance transparency in the receipt and utilisation of foreign funds while easing compliance requirements for registered organisations.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will focus on financial business, including continued discussions on the Finance Bill, 2026, as the Budget Session heads towards its conclusion on April 2.
The Lok Sabha will begin proceedings with the Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by Union Ministers, including Dr Jitendra Singh (Science and Technology) and Ravneet Singh (Railways).
A major highlight of the day will be the presentation of multiple reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for 2025-26 by BJP MPs Jagdambika Pal and Jai Prakash. These include the 39th to 44th reports dealing with excess expenditure over voted grants (2022-23), groundwater management and regulation, disability pension in the Indian Army, derailments in Indian Railways, and lapses related to GST/service tax collections from passengers.
In addition, several Action Taken Reports will be tabled, detailing government responses to earlier PAC recommendations. These cover key areas such as water pollution, Special Economic Zones performance, defence land management, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, irrigation programmes and broader issues related to fund management and compliance by ministries.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also slated to move a statutory resolution approving Notification No. 07/2026-Central Excise, proposing a Special Additional Excise Duty of Rs 50 per litre on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), amid rising global crude prices and increasing cost pressures in the aviation sector.
The Lok Sabha will also take up the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, introduced by Jitin Prasada, which aims to decriminalise minor offences and further promote ease of doing business through trust-based governance.
Additionally, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra will make a statement correcting an earlier reply on the Ganga Expressway, while matters under Rule 377, which allows members to raise issues of public importance, will also be taken up.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for real-time updates on proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament.
LIVE FEED
Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 Passed In Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, on Wednesday. Speaking on it, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "183 provisions for changes in 42 central laws were introduced in the earlier Jan Vishwas Bill 2023. The bill before the House today has 1,000 provisions that have been brought to decriminalise minor errors. Imagine how much ease this will bring to the public, to small-scale MSME entrepreneurs."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till April 2, 11 am
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on April 2.
Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Responds To Discussion On Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, will end the provisions for harsh punishments for small issues to make it more business-friendly.
Parliament Passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026
The Rajya Sabha has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Made Indian Banking System Healthier: FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) contributed to the health of the Indian banking sector and helped recover assets. "The World Bank, in its 2019 report, observed that reforms to India's insolvency regime increased creditor recovery rates from 26.5 cents to 71.6 cents on the dollar," she said.
She said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are exempted from disqualification under Sections 29A, 29AC, and 29AH of the IBC. "This provision enables existing promoters to participate in the resolution process and facilitates the rescue of businesses, ensuring that small players do not lose their enterprises when they enter insolvency," she added.
'Govt Acting Arbitrarily', Alleges Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid Oppn Walkout In RS Over CAPF Bill
As Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the controversial CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the government was acting “arbitrarily”.
"We presented our views and demanded sending it to JPC for discussion, but the government is acting arbitrarily, so we walked out," Chaturvedi told reporters outside the Parliament.
'Raised Five Points, Received Answer To None,' Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury On Oppn Walkout Over CAPF Bill
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the opposition did not receive answers to the points on the CAPF (General Administration) Bill 2026 passed in the Rajya Sabha forcing them to walk out of the house.
“When we stand in Parliament and ask questions, we hope that answers to those questions are received. First of all, we are not able to read what has been written and given to the minister...,” Chowdhury said.
“...If we do not get answers, then we will not sit and listen to false claims; this is not going to happen. We have walked out and strongly protested. We have raised five points on the issue, but we have not received an answer to even one, so we will not sit and listen to false claims,” she added.
Oppn Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Passing Of CAPF Bill; 'Very Sad Thing For Soldiers, CAPF Officials', Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Opposition on Wednesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha over the passing of the controversial CAPF(General Administration) Bill 2026 with AAP MP Sanjay Singh calling move as a “very sad thing that our soldiers and CAPF officials”.
“This is a very sad thing that our soldiers and CAPF officials, who protect the 15,000 km borders of the country, are being subjected to a law that takes away their rights,” Singh told reporters.
CAPF (General Administration) Bill 2026 Will Boost Operational Efficiency, Morale Of Forces: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that the CAPF (General Administration) Bill 2026 is related to the administrative ambiguities arising in the service conditions of CAPF officers and cadre management.
Responding to the discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rai said that the bill will strengthen both the operational efficiency and morale of these forces.
The CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, Passed In Rajya Sabha
The CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, was on Wednesday passed in the Rajya Sabha.
'Not A Political Issue, Will Go By The Rules': Kiren Rijiju On Oppn Protests Against FCRA Amendment Bill
Amid opposition protest against the controversial FCRA Amendment Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government would “follow rules”.
"This is not a political issue. Many bills have been introduced, but they are taken up for consideration seeing the situation. The bill relating to Andhra Pradesh was taken up today as it was an urgent matter. Don't go by what the Opposition alleges, but according to reality. We always follow the rules," Rijiju told reporters outside the Parliament.
Record 76,352 Special Trains Were Run During Financial Year 2025-26: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tells Lok Sabha
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that PM Narendra Modi has made a record budget allocation for the railway development across the country.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the trains were the mode of commuting for the poor and middle class. “The benefits of investments in the last decade are reaching the poor and middle class across the country,” he said.
The Railway Minister said that in the financial year which completed yesterday, a record 76,352 special trains were run adding 25,000 trains are running daily on the railway network.
“Record 1670 MT cargo has been achieved by Railway this year. In the 50-year history of Railways, the least number of consequential accidents occurred this year - 16. Overall, 1914 loco were manufactured. This is higher than several other nations clubbed together," he said.
FCRA Amendment Bill Aimed At Targeting Minorities: SP MP Pushpendra Saroj
Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj on Wednesday said that the FCRA Amendment Bill was “in some way being brought to target minorities”.
“Considering the greater influence of minorities in states like Kerala and those with elections, this bill is being introduced... This bill is about how to weaken regional parties and communities, which is what our protest was against," he said.
Lok Sabha Takes Up ‘The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026’ For Passing
‘The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026’ has been taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The passing of the bill fulfills the key demand of NDA ally TDP and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The legislation envisages preventing any future move to alter the decision of making Amaravati the sole capital, as was done by the previous government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
‘The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ Passed In Lok Sabha
‘The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ was on Wednesday passed in the Lok Sabha.
FCRA Amenment Bill Targets Religious Minorities Particularly Christians, Alleges Kerala MP Premchandran
Amid protest by opposition against the controversial FCRA Amendment bill, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran on Wednesday said that the bill targeted the religious minorities, particularly the Christian community, which is managing charity operations in Keralam and throughout the country.
“By virtue of the new amendment bill, the regulatory mechanism is being converted into a control and administrative system...MPs from Kerala & the Opposition demand from the govt that the bill be withdrawn or referred to a joint select committee," he said.
BJP MP Accuses YSRCP Of Hypocrisy Towards Amaravati
BJP MP CM Ramesh on Wednesday questioned the stand of the YSR Congress Party on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha. He accused the YSRCP of hypocrisy towards Amaravati.
Rajya Sabha Begins Discussion on CAPF (General Administration) Bill
The Rajya Sabha began discussion on the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill. During an earlier sitting, the Opposition argued that the Bill was contrary to constitutional values and demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee. Today, AITC’s Saket Gokhale opened the debate by highlighting the challenging conditions faced by CAPF officers compared to their IPS counterparts.
MoS Jayant Chaudhary Responds to ITI Upgradation Questions In RS
Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary replied to members' questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha regarding the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Uttar Pradesh.
MoS Chaudhary Moves Resolution For Special Additional Excise Duty On ATF
Minister of State (MoS) PP Chaudhary moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha seeking parliamentary approval for Notification No. 07/2026-Central Excise, dated March 26, 2026. The resolution proposes amending the Eighth Schedule of the Finance Act to introduce a Special Additional Excise Duty of Rs 50 per litre on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), formalising the tax adjustment through legislative consent.
Opposition Demands LPG Price Discussion In LS
Opposition members demanded a discussion on rising LPG prices in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla said the matter would be taken up later.
Minister Responds To Questions On Drug De-addiction Centres In RS
Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar replied to members' questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha regarding drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil raised concerns in the Upper House over the influx of drugs, alleging that the epicentre is the Mundra Port in Gujarat. Gohil also asked if there are plans to provide medicines that help addicts overcome cravings, as is done in developed countries.
In response, the Union Minister said the Ministry works on awareness and rehabilitation and collaborates with 15 departments to counter drug abuse.
Lok Sabha Discusses To Designate Amaravati As Andhra Capital
The government has introduced a Bill on designating Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Lok Sabha begins discussion on this.
The bill seeks to amend Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which provided that Hyderabad would remain the common capital after bifurcation. This move follows years of debate and an expert committee report after the state's split in 2014.
Rajya Sabha Takes Up Question Hour
The Upper House of Parliament - the Rajya Sabha - has taken up the Question Hour.
Lok Sabha Resumes
Lok Sabha resumed proceedings after a brief adjournment. Speaker Om Birla cautioned members that those who come only to speak and leave immediately after their turn will not be given further opportunities to participate in debates.
Aviation Minister Explains Partial ATF Price Hike Amid Global Disruptions
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu stated that, although a steep increase of over 100 per cent in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices was anticipated from April 1 due to global energy disruptions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a staggered increase of just 25 per cent (Rs 15/litre) has been implemented for domestic airlines.
Naidu explained that ATF prices in India have been deregulated since 2001 and are revised monthly in line with international benchmarks. He called the decision by PSU Oil Marketing Companies, taken in consultation with the Ministries of Petroleum and Civil Aviation, pragmatic and forward-looking, with foreign routes set to bear the full market-aligned price.
Vaishnaw Highlights Special Trains And Safety Record In FY 2025-26
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that 76,352 special trains were operated during the financial year 2025-26. He added that 25,000 trains are currently running daily on the railway network. The minister also noted that the ministry transported 1,670 million metric tons of cargo. Vaishnaw highlighted that only 16 consequential accidents were reported, the lowest in 50 years of the railways. The update came during his reply to a member's question regarding Capital Expenditure Allocation for Railways.
Kharge Seeks Tto Expunge Congress Remark; Nadda Responds
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the mention of the Congress party during Zero Hour proceedings, stating, "We condemn this and it should be expunged." Leader of the House JP Nadda responded, "The issue is that our politicians raise questions about the institutions of the country when they travel abroad. He (the member) showed concern over that."
Opposition members continued to raise objections, and the Chairman assured the House that he would look into the MP's remarks.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Criticises Govt's Approach to Laws And LPG Price Hike
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram accused the government of weaponising laws to suppress dissent in civil society, stating, "This government is prone to weaponising the laws to stifle opposing voices of civil society. The way they weaponised the PMLA, they are attempting to weaponise the FCRA. By giving draconian powers, they will stifle civil society, and it will have a chilling effect on NGOs."
On the commercial LPG price hike, Chidambaram commented, "This is a natural fallout of the supply chain disruption. The government needs to create effective alternative supply chains and ensure the large population is catered for."
Zero Hour Begins In Rajya Sabha
Zero Hour, or Matters raised with the permission of the Chair, has commenced in the Rajya Sabha.
FCRA Bill Deferred; Lok Sabha House Adjourned Till 12 PM
Speaker Om Birla urged Opposition members to allow the House to function. Union minister Kiren Rijiju intervened, announcing that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, would not be taken up for consideration today. The House was subsequently adjourned till 12 PM.
President Gives Assent To Transgender Persons Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism
An amendment bill providing graded punishment for bodily harm to transgender persons has received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, has faced criticism from Opposition MPs for excluding gays and lesbians from its purview and for establishing an authority to determine whether a person is transgender.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Begin Proceedings
Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have begun the proceedings for the day.
Opposition Protests Against FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, In Parliament
Several Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a protest at the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, demanding the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The MPs displayed a banner reading 'Stop Targeting NGOs and Institutions' and raised slogans against the government.
Prominent participants included Congress MPs, SP's Dimple Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, IUML's ET Mohammad Basheer, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, and RSP's NK Premchandran. The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of planning to "bulldoze" the FCRA amendments, calling the bill "blatantly unconstitutional" and "draconian".
The government, however, has maintained that the amendment is intended to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha on March 25, stating that it aims to prevent foreign-funded forced religious conversions. Union minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the bill targets misuse of foreign funding against national interests and does not single out any religious organisation.
Rijiju dismissed the opposition's concerns as "completely false, fabricated and misleading." No official response has been made to the demand for the bill's withdrawal.
Congress Raises Alarm Over Proposed Lok Sabha Expansion
The Congress alleged that the Modi government is planning to "bulldoze" a bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent, with a matching increase in the number of seats allocated to each state. The party cautioned that this move would "disadvantage" smaller states in the South, Northeast and West.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already raised concerns and others may follow as the proposal becomes public. "The Modi government is proposing to bulldoze a Bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent. The number of seats allocated to each state is also proposed to be increased by 50 per cent," Ramesh said.
He argued that, while the proportional increase appears equitable, it has deeper implications. "Any increase in the gap in the existing strengths of different states in the Lok Sabha will place South Indian states at a disadvantage," Ramesh alleged.
For example, Uttar Pradesh would rise from 80 to 120 seats, while Tamil Nadu would go from 39 to 59, and Kerala from 20 to 30. Overall, southern states would gain 66 seats, while northern states would gain 200 seats.
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav Criticises Government Bills
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the bills brought by the central government in Parliament and said, "Every bill that this government has brought so far has been against the people of the country. Every bill brought so far has been in favour of some capitalists. Not a single bill has been in the public interest. Today, the Home Minister will respond to the CAPF Regulation Bill."
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla Criticises Commercial LPG Price Hike
Reacting to the increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla stated, "This is a very steep hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. It will affect small businesses and impact the common man."