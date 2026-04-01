Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, Passed In Rajya Sabha

'Raised Five Points, Received Answer To None,' Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury On Oppn Walkout Over CAPF Bill

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the opposition did not receive answers to the points on the CAPF (General Administration) Bill 2026 passed in the Rajya Sabha forcing them to walk out of the house.

“When we stand in Parliament and ask questions, we hope that answers to those questions are received. First of all, we are not able to read what has been written and given to the minister...,” Chowdhury said.

“...If we do not get answers, then we will not sit and listen to false claims; this is not going to happen. We have walked out and strongly protested. We have raised five points on the issue, but we have not received an answer to even one, so we will not sit and listen to false claims,” she added.