Parliament LIVE | First Phase Of Budget Session Ends Today
Published : February 13, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : February 13, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will begin at 11 am on Friday.
Both Houses of Parliament will adjourn for a recess in the ongoing budget session to reassemble on the 9th of next month. The budget session is being held in two phases; the first phase began on 28th January with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses. The second phase will be held till 2nd April.
As per the list of business, Lok Sabha, several ministers, including those from the Ministries of Education, Culture, Health, Home Affairs, Law and Justice, Commerce and Industry and Textiles, will lay official papers on the Table of the House.
The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will present its report on "Holistic Development of India's Tourism Sector through Formal Skill Development, University-Level Courses and Professional Training for Guides, Hospitality and Eco-Tourism." Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav will make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations on mental health care and the functioning of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
Union Minister Suresh Gopi will also make a statement on the government's action taken on recommendations pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Under Private Members' Business, resolutions will be moved on improving railway operations in Kerala, preserving and restoring historic forts in Maharashtra, and measures to reduce the pendency of court cases by simplifying perjury proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to a discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. She said the government is focused on building a resilient and self-reliant India by boosting economic growth and ensuring inclusive development.
Sitharaman added that high growth has been maintained while keeping inflation low. Citing estimates from the National Statistics Office, the Finance Minister said India’s GDP is projected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2025-26. She added that retail inflation has eased to 2 per cent, reflecting strong economic fundamentals.
The Finance Minister countered the opposition charge of expenditure curtailment in many welfare schemes. She said adequate budget allocations have been made for social schemes. She also dismissed allegations of pressure on the middle class, stating that reforms under the NDA government have led to its expansion.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed 'The Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after hours of discussions. The Bill seeks to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The amendment seeks to avoid any future unwarranted complications arising from the continuity of three laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020. These are the Trade Unions Act, 1926; the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946; and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which relate to trade unions, industrial employment, and industrial disputes.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Congress MPs Protest Demanding Resignation Of Hardeep Singh Puri
Congress MPs protested on Parliament premises, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid Epstein Files allegations made by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | "Answered All Questions Point by Point": NDA Leaders Laud FM Sitharaman's Reply on Union Budget; Opposition Raises Questions
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement during the reply on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday has drawn reactions from various political leaders, who commended her thorough explanation. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lauded the Finance Minister's response, stating that she answered all the questions from the Opposition. He further criticised the Opposition MPs for creating a nuisance in the house.
"The Finance Minister has given a very good response. Point by point, she has answered all the questions raised by the Opposition. Creating a ruckus is the opposition's job, and development is our job," the Union Minister said. This comes after Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan interjected during Sitharaman's reply on the entertainment industry budget, calling her "a great storyteller," and raised questions about taxation that have led to higher ticket prices.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also said that the Finance Minister addressed all Opposition queries effectively. "She has given complete answers to whatever questions the opposition raised," he said. Furthermore, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha hailed the budget's "long-term vision", highlighting the construction of hostels for girls in every district as a part of the budget. He underscored the budget's positive impact on the medical industry.
"The budget is really good. Hostels will be built for girls in every district. An AIIMS will be built for Ayurveda. Medical tourism will be promoted. Provisions have been made for skilling. There is talk of developing ASI sites... The budget has a long-term vision," he said. On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav called the budget a "burden for the common man" and criticised the Finance Minister's reply, citing lack of redressal of concerns of farmers, youth, rural people and minorities
"This budget is one that reduces the common man's income and increases problems. The entire budget is a burden and a blow for the common man, and a gift for the rich... In the Finance Minister's response today, how many times were farmers, youth, villages, and the rural economy mentioned? Villages, the poor, rural areas, farmers, youth, Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities are missing from this government's dictionary...," Yadav said.
Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Union Budget 2026-27 in Rajya Sabha, emphasising that government funds are "hard-earned contributions of every Indian citizen", not a "free pool of cash." Responding to the middle class, the Finance Minister said there is no evidence of middle-class suppression; in fact, the middle class is expanding.
"Budget never forgetful of past; it remembers fragile days, double-digit inflation," she said. "The economy is not only for the elite; the middle-class basket is widening. Between 2013-14 and 2024-25, the number of taxpayers rose from 5.26 crore to 12.13 crore. Thus, over the past 11 years, the number of income tax payers has more than doubled. Growth has therefore been at a CAGR of 7.9%," she said.