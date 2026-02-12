Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Oppn MPs Protest Against India-US Trade Deal; LS Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Ruckus

Parliament Budget Session LIVE | "We are going to file privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House, baseless statements": Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

He said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made useless and false allegations against the government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.

"I have requested that Rahul Gandhi be called to the floor of the House to authenticate the points he has made. Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government, against the Prime Minister, saying that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has made a serious allegation against Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," he added.

Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi leaving the House after making his speech during the debate on Union Budget 2026-27. He said the BJP will counter the Congress leader's "lies".

"Rahul Gandhi deliberately does this repeatedly after his speech, which normally is full of lies and allegations, he runs away, and he never sits to listen to the reply of the minister. It is very unfortunate that we don't have a very serious nature or a person with a serious character befitting the position of the leader of the opposition. Our party has taken a stand that we will counter Rahul Gandhi's lies outside, but inside the House, we will give a notice. Rahul Gandhi has promised that he will authenticate, but I know he cannot authenticate because he lied. He lied on the House," Rijiju said.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his allegations, Rijiju said he reminded the Congress leader that "no one can sell this country, no one can buy it" and "no one can even think of buying or selling India".

"While giving a speech on the budget, Rahul Gandhi is making allegations without any argument, without any evidence and without giving any notice... His entire speech, whatever wrong things he has said, everything will be removed, and whatever unparliamentary words he has used should also be removed, especially whatever lies he has said, wrong things, allegations he has made, all of them should be removed... I reminded him that no one can sell this country, no one can buy it. Then Rahul Gandhi said that someone has sold India and someone has bought India. No one can even think of buying or selling India," Rijiju said. The Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any advance notice.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of making "wild allegations".