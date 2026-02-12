Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Oppn MPs Protest Against India-US Trade Deal; LS Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Ruckus
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST|
Updated : February 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Both houses of parliament resumed business at 11 am on Thursday.
Several papers and reports are scheduled to be tabled by various ministries and MPs in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session. Opposition MPs staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar. The protest was organised against what has been termed as "anti-people" clauses in the Indo-US trade deal and to express solidarity with farmers who have called for an All India Bandh.
According to the Lok Sabha list of business, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Chandra Prakash Joshi will present the Fourth Report of the Committee on Petitions on a representation by Parameswaran Krishna Iyer regarding penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in bank accounts. BJP MPs Harendra Singh Malik and Rajkumar Chahar will also table reports of the Committee on Government Assurances. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to continue the discussion on the Union Budget on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, while hitting out at the Centre over the India-US interim trade, said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.
Replying to the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress had sold off the farmers, the poor and the country, but its members are now accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The LoP is advising us on how negotiations with the US have to be done. What happened during the World Trade Organisation in Bali in 2013 and before that at Sharm el-Shaikh in 2009? It was the Congress that sold off the farmers, the poor and the country. PM Modi never sold Bharat Mata," she said.
The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'We did not abuse anyone,' Says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday rejected Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's claim that she encouraged Congress MPs during a confrontation in the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber, asserting that no abuse took place and that she spoke only peacefully at the end.
Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters,"We did not abuse anyone. 1-2 MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also targeted the government over the India-US trade deal, alleging that it would adversely impact farmers. "The trade deal (India-US) that they have signed is going to incur heavy losses to the farmers. The entire labour union is on strike today, and we are supporting them," she told reporters. Commenting on action being taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said such moves would not deter him. "They will do FIR, cases and whatnot against Rahul Gandhi, but nothing is going to affect him," she added.
Her remarks came after Rijiju alleged that around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present during the incident and were encouraging confrontation.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'Congress MPs Abused Him,' Rijiju Shares Video From Speaker's Chamber
Reiterating his claim that Congress MPs had abused Speaker Om Birla inside his chamber, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the BJP believes in debate and discussion and does not support any form of physical or verbal intimidation.
In a post on social media platform X, Rijiju shared what he described as an "illegal video" recorded by a Congress MP. He alleged that around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber, abused him and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Chamber of Hon'ble Speaker, abused him and threatened Honb'le Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourages MPs to threaten physically," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kiren Rijiju alleged that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said the Speaker was "deeply hurt" by the incident and that he had personally spoken to him. He also referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was allegedly not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Trap Deal': 'Oppn MPs Protest in Parliament Complex Against India-US Trade Agreement
Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest in Parliament House complex over the India-US interim trade deal, accusing the government of "surrendering" Indian interests. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, DMK's TR Baalu, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, CPI-ML's Sudama Prasad, among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
With a huge banner that read "trap deal" and carrying 'Narender Surrender' posters, the MPs raised slogans such as "US deal hai atyachari" and "desh ko bechna bandh karo". Later, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other Congress MPs, including those who have been recently suspended, stood on the steps of Makar Dwar and protested against the government over the deal.
Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to them now or if there is a "grip" on him too strong.
Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after he alleged that the India-US interim trade deal was a "wholesale surrender", with India's energy security handed over to America and farmers' interests compromised. In a no-holds-barred attack on the Modi government, Gandhi, while participating in the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, claimed that Indian interests had been "surrendered" under the trade deal to protect the BJP's financial architecture.
Slamming the Indo-US deal, Gandhi drew an analogy of how in martial arts after securing a grip, the next step is a chokehold, and then the opponent taps to give up. Gandhi underlined the need to protect the country's people, data, food supply and energy system. He said that had an INDIA bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told President Donald Trump that he must treat India equally.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha witnessed uproar during the Question Hour on Thursday as Opposition members protested against the interim trade pact between India and the US.
As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started shouting slogans and also displayed placards. Many of the members trooped into the Well of the House as they sought to raise certain issues. Some of them were heard shouting slogans demanding "trade deal wapas lo" (take back the trade pact).
One of the placards demanded withdrawal of the new labour code. Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, did not allow them to raise their issues and requested the protesting members to go back to their seats.
He repeatedly said that displaying placards inside the House was against the rules of Parliament and urged the members to put down the placards. As the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon. One question and its supplementaries were taken during the Question Hour which lasted for around seven minutes.
Congress and other Opposition parties have raised concerns about various concessions, including those related to the agriculture sector, provided by the government in the interim trade agreement with the US.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | RS, LS Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha began at 11 am on Thursday.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | "We are going to file privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House, baseless statements": Kiren Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".
He said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made useless and false allegations against the government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.
"I have requested that Rahul Gandhi be called to the floor of the House to authenticate the points he has made. Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government, against the Prime Minister, saying that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has made a serious allegation against Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," he added.
Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi leaving the House after making his speech during the debate on Union Budget 2026-27. He said the BJP will counter the Congress leader's "lies".
"Rahul Gandhi deliberately does this repeatedly after his speech, which normally is full of lies and allegations, he runs away, and he never sits to listen to the reply of the minister. It is very unfortunate that we don't have a very serious nature or a person with a serious character befitting the position of the leader of the opposition. Our party has taken a stand that we will counter Rahul Gandhi's lies outside, but inside the House, we will give a notice. Rahul Gandhi has promised that he will authenticate, but I know he cannot authenticate because he lied. He lied on the House," Rijiju said.
Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his allegations, Rijiju said he reminded the Congress leader that "no one can sell this country, no one can buy it" and "no one can even think of buying or selling India".
"While giving a speech on the budget, Rahul Gandhi is making allegations without any argument, without any evidence and without giving any notice... His entire speech, whatever wrong things he has said, everything will be removed, and whatever unparliamentary words he has used should also be removed, especially whatever lies he has said, wrong things, allegations he has made, all of them should be removed... I reminded him that no one can sell this country, no one can buy it. Then Rahul Gandhi said that someone has sold India and someone has bought India. No one can even think of buying or selling India," Rijiju said. The Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any advance notice.
He accused Rahul Gandhi of making "wild allegations".
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Opposition MPs To Protest US Trade Deal in Parliament, Congress' Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion
Opposition MPs will protest outside the Makar Dwar on Thursday. The protest has been organised against what has been termed as "anti-people" clauses in the Indo-US trade deal and to expresses solidarity with farmers who have called for an All India Bandh. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss "important topics", including the India-US interim trade deal and the joint statement.
As per the adjournment motion, Tewari demanded an immediate statement from the government on the matter, alleging that the India-US joint statement on the interim trade deal includes commitments regarding Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions. He said that such steps would raise questions on India's energy security, farmers' interests, and strategic autonomy.
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA-India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and the recent Executive Order of the White House," Manish Tewari said.
"Alleging that commitments relating to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions may have been made. Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy. I therefore urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion in the Parliament," he added.