Parliament Budget Session LIVE | LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak In Lok Sabha Today
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST|
Updated : February 11, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-26.
According to the list of business, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Lok Sabha. Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 10th Report of the Standing Committee on Energy on 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
TDP MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will make a statement regarding 'Withdrawal of advance from Contingency Fund of India for servicing Interest on Sovereign Guarantee Bonds (SGBs) raised by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)'. In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Kesridevsinh Jhala are scheduled to present the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.
SP Singh Baghel will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on' Demands for Grants (2024-25)' pertaining to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying).
On Tuesday, as both Houses discussed the Budget, the Opposition MPs took the opportunity to slam the Centre over the framework of the India-United States interim trade agreement. Initiating the discussion in the Lower House, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the framework of the deal "appears far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity". Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the government has not negotiated a favourable deal with the Trump administration. He stressed the need to "focus on ground realities".
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. She proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget. Sitharaman made big announcements ahead of the legislative assembly election in West Bengal later this year. The Union Minister said the government will establish new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dangkuni in West Bengal in the east to Surat in the west. The Budget Session, which began on January 28, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both houses of Parliament began at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Rahul Gandhi To Intervene In Ongoing Discussion on Union Budget In Lok Sabha
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will intervene in the ongoing discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lower House on Wednesday. He is expected to speak in Lok Sabha around noon. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget today.
