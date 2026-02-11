Parliament Budget Session LIVE | LoP Rahul Gandhi To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Rahul Gandhi To Intervene In Ongoing Discussion on Union Budget In Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will intervene in the ongoing discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lower House on Wednesday. He is expected to speak in Lok Sabha around noon. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget today.

On Tuesday, as both Houses discussed the Budget, the Opposition MPs took the opportunity to slam the Centre over the framework of the India-United States interim trade agreement.

Initiating the discussion in the Lower House, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the framework of the deal "appears far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity".