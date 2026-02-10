Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'Either MM Naravane Is Lying, Or Penguin': Rahul On Book Row
Published : February 10, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : February 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Tuesday. The Upper House of Parliament will resume discussion of the Budget, while the Lower House is likely to begin the debate after a stalemate between the opposition and the ruling parties.
According to the List of the Business, in Lok Sabha, MPs Azad Kirti Jha and Robert Bruce C will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. Jitin Prasada will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 188th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Comprehensive Strategy to Map Major Products and Countries to Maximise Exports and Minimise Imports'.
In the Upper House, Rwngwra Narzary and Naresh Bansal will lay on the table the Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers (2025-26). MoS Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, will make a statement regarding Status of implementation of the Observations and Recommendations contained in the Fifth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Twenty-third Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of Policy on Import of Crude Oil' pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha took up a debate on the Union Budget. Initiating the debate, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the government, saying it is "parsimonious, forgetful of the past year" and will vanish from the memory of the people. Chidambaram highlighted a number of challenges listed in the Economic Survey. "I'll take up only four challenges: Capital Investment. For some years now, for almost 12 years, capital investment gross fixed capital formation is stuck at 30 per cent of GDP. Net FDI in 2024-25 has collapsed to less than 0.09 per cent. FPIs, foreign portfolio investors, are pulling out. Private investment, although companies are cash-rich, is stuck at 22 per cent of GDP. In this situation where neither the public sector nor the private sector nor the foreign investor is investing in India, this government has cut capital expenditure," he said. He said there has been a cut in expenditure in agriculture and rural development, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Participating in the debate, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Union Budget has duped villages, farmers and marginalised sections of society. He claimed the government has "sacrificed the interests of farmers under the India-US trade deal". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE |'It Would Have Led to Very Ugly Scene,' Rijiju Releases Video From LS
Releasing a video from Lok Sabha during the session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X,"Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behaviour by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene. We have very high consideration to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament".
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Congress is to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ANI reported, quoting sources. The notice will be submitted to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha shortly.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'Either MM Naravane Is Lying, Or Penguin': Rahul On Book Row
On the row over the unpublished book by former Army Chief General MM Naravane, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “MM Naravane has posted on ‘X’(formerly Twitter) saying, ‘Hello friends, my book is available now. Follow the link. Happy reading. Either MM Naravane is lying, or Penguin is lying. I chose to believe the Army Chief. One of them is lying. Will you believe Penguin over MM Naravane? There are certain things in the book which in inconvenient for the government.” He further pointed towards a poster being showed by Opposition MPs during their protest, and said, “Indo-US Trade deal happened because MM Naravane’s book, Epstein, and many more”.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm after opposition protest against not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speak in the house.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both houses of Parliamnet commenced at 11 am on Tuesday.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Congress Seeks Discussion On India-US Trade Deal Framework
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the framework of the India-United States Interim Trade Agreement. The Congress leader raised concerns over India's purchase of Russian oil and concession on tariffs on US agricultural goods.
He wrote, "I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA-India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and the recent Executive Order of the White House." "Alleging that commitments relating to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions may have been made. Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy. I therefore urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion in the Parliament," the notice stated.
This comes after the joint statement by the two nations said that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.
The purchase of oil from Russia came under question as the White House, in a separate statement, said, "India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years."
However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday clarified that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply", amid reports suggesting New Delhi is cutting its oil imports from Russia. Speaking during a Special Briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here, Misri stated that decisions in the energy sector, whether by the government or businesses, would be guided by national interests, while clarifying the issue of actual sourcing.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | BJP Women MPs Urge LS Speaker to Take Action Against Oppn Leaders Surrounding PM's Seat
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs on Tuesday backed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while slamming the Opposition MPs for the alleged "unfortunate incident" of throwing papers at the Chair and entering the Well of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
The BJP MPs wrote to Speaker Birla alleging that Opposition women MPs "surrounded the Prime Minister's seat" and later aggressively approached the Speaker's chamber on February 4. They urged the Speaker to take "the strongest possible action" against the MPs involved in the alleged incident. This came as a response to women MPs from Congress' letter to Om Birla alleging that the ruling party forced him to make "false, baseless, and defamatory" claims against them.
The BJP MPs wrote that the nation witnessed an "unfortunate and regrettable incident" inside the Lok Sabha Chamber, when "members of opposition parties not only enter the Well of the House, but also climb onto the tables, tear up papers, and throw them towards the Speaker." Furthermore, the MPs claimed to be "deeply provoked and enraged," but they did not retaliate, following instructions from senior leaders. The BJP termed it one of the "darkest moments in the history of our parliamentary democracy."
"The matter became even more serious when, later, we saw opposition MPs aggressively approach your chamber. We could hear loud noises coming from inside your chamber," the letter read. The BJP said that during his nearly seven-year tenure as the Presiding Officer of Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has "consistently strived to enhance its prestige and effectiveness" and "demonstrated impartiality and given equal opportunities to all members, regardless of party affiliation."
On Thursday, Speaker Om Birla said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident". In response, on Monday, Congresswoman MPs said their protests in the House were peaceful and in line with parliamentary norms, but they faced unprecedented targeting.
In the letter, the MPs highlighted that during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak over four consecutive days, while a BJP MP was allowed to make "vulgar and obscene" remarks about former Prime Ministers. The MPs further claimed that when they met the Speaker to demand action against the BJP MP, he acknowledged a "grave mistake" but later indicated he was awaiting the government's response, suggesting he no longer acted independently in such matters.
The next day, the MPs claimed, the Speaker, reportedly under pressure from the ruling party to justify the Prime Minister's absence, issued a statement making "grave allegations" against them. The row comes in the backdrop of a stalemate in the Lok Sabha over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, where he attempted to cite former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir on the 2020 standoff against China.