Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Continued Protests
Published : February 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST|
Updated : February 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Both houses of Parliament will resume their business at 11 am on Friday. The Lok Sabha will take up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Friday. The House will meet at 11 am to transact government business, beginning with Question Hour. Several Union Ministers, including those from the Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, External Affairs, Defence, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministries, are scheduled to lay papers on the table.
From 3.30 pm onwards, the Lok Sabha will take up Private Members' Business. Many Private Members' Bills are listed for introduction, including Constitution Amendment Bills, amendments to the Representation of the People Act, welfare-related Bills concerning farmers, fishermen, students, senior citizens, women, and workers, as well as Bills related to education, healthcare, environment, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, labour reforms and social security. A day earlier, the opposition, including Congress MPs, protested during the ongoing Parliament session after a major row erupted after LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the 2020 China standoff.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress' "arrogance at its peak." "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.
The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid continued protests by the opposition. Speaker Om Birla also warned the Opposition against planned disruptions.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha began at 11 am on Friday
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Congress MP KC Venugopal Alleges Lok Sabha Procedural Breach During Motion of Thanks
Congress MP KC Venugopal has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, alleging a significant procedural violation during the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on February 5. Venugopal stated that the "whole nation was shocked and confused" that the Prime Minister avoided replying to the motion, a responsibility vested in him under House rules. The letter details that the debate was concluded without the required reply or a motion under Rule 362, prompting a request that the Speaker clarify the procedure followed.
In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Venugopal said, "I wish to bring to your kind attention serious procedural irregularities that occurred during the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the House on 5th February. As per Rule 20 of Rules, it is mandatory for the Hon'ble Prime Minister to explain the position of the Government at the end of the discussion on the Motion of Thanks. If, for any reason, the Hon'ble Prime Minister is unable or unwilling to do so, the responsibility vests upon him to inform the House accordingly. In the present case, neither did the Hon'ble Prime Minister reply to the debate nor was the House informed about his inability to do so. This clearly amounts to a violation of provisions of Rule 20. Further, it is well established that a debate is normally concluded with the reply of the concerned Minister."
"Sir, You are the custodian of the Rules of the House and all of us are duty- bound to adhere to the Rules. This House can be run only on the basis of Rules which have been framed under Article 118 of the Constitution. Article 105 gives us freedom of speech and it is the sacred duty of the Speaker to ensure that Members of Parliament enjoys this freedom to the fullest extent while speaking in the House. Rules do not and cannot nullify this valuable freedom. We look up to you for the full protection of our freedom to speak in the House. So far as today's proceedings are concerned the House is in the dark as to how the Prime Ministers' s reply was allowed to be skipped and you quickly proceeded to put the motion of Thanks. We are confused and pained by this departure from the well laid down Rules of the House. Rule 20 requires the Prime Minister to "explain the position of the govt" to the House which is his constitutional responsibility flowing from Article 75(3) of the Constitution," he further stated in the letter.