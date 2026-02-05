Parliament Budget Session LIVE | PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha Today
Published : February 5, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST|
Updated : February 5, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Thursday. In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.
The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks today as the discussion continues. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.
According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. MP Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Fifth Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2024-25) on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations and Observations contained in the 23rd Report of the Committee (2023-24) on 'Review of Policy on Import of Crude Oil' about the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The proceedings of the Upper House will begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom. On Wednesday, amid a fierce row over former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff, triggered sharp accusations, and an all-out BJP versus Opposition slugfest inside and outside the Parliament. This led to PM Modi's address being postponed as the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha amid ruckus. The standoff centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces.
While the BJP accused the Opposition of deliberately creating a ruckus in Parliament to stop PM Modi from speaking, the Congress alleged that he stayed away because he did not want scrutiny on national security. The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In LS, Urges Debate On India-US Trade Deal
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to debate on a matter of "grave public importance" related to the India-US trade deal and energy understanding. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.
In his notice, Tewari said the house should discuss a reported claim by US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed that India would stop purchasing Russian oil and substantially increase oil imports from the US and Venezuela. He further demanded a debate on reducing Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and a commitment to procure over USD 500 billion in American goods.
"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, namely the reported statement issued by the President of the United States claiming that the Government of India has agreed to (i) stop purchasing Russian oil, (ii) substantially increase of oil imports from the United States and Venezuela, (iii) reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and (iv) commit to procurement of over 500 billion dollars of American goods," Tewari said in his motion notice.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Oppn Parties To Meet To Discuss Strategy
A meeting of opposition parties has been called for Thursday morning to discuss strategy for the parliamentary session amid repeated disruptions in the House. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 AM in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in the Parliament building.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security, as a major standoff erupted in the House over Gandhi's references to former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China border crisis. PM Modi was expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Wednesday, but the House was adjourned till February 5, following repeated disruptions and uproar by Opposition members.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | PM Modi Likely To Speak In Rajya Sabha Today
The Prime Minister is likely to reply to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha today as the discussion continues. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | "Clear Killing Of Democracy": Congress MP Venugopal Slams Centre Over Disruptions In LS
Congress MP KC Venugopal has lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak multiple times while the Speaker allowed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Calling it "clear killing of democracy", Venugopal criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Expressing his disappointment over the series of incidents, Venugopal said that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha has been about reading "a book" (General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir), adding that despite Rahul Gandhi agreeing not to quote it, he wasn't allowed to speak.
"...From the past 2 days, what was the fight in the Lok Sabha? That you cannot read the book according to Article 349... This is against the rule, and Rahul Gandhi is violating the rule. The speaker himself gave the ruling. Today, Rahul Gandhi said, 'I am not quoting the book or magazine; I want to speak.' Then also he was not allowed to speak; within a second the mic was switched off," Venugopal told the media.
"Today, Nishikant Dubey quoted the book and magazines for 5 minutes, which is against the rule... This is a double standard of the government... This is the clear killing of democracy...," he added.