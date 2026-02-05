Parliament Budget Session LIVE | PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In LS, Urges Debate On India-US Trade Deal

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to debate on a matter of "grave public importance" related to the India-US trade deal and energy understanding. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

In his notice, Tewari said the house should discuss a reported claim by US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed that India would stop purchasing Russian oil and substantially increase oil imports from the US and Venezuela. He further demanded a debate on reducing Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and a commitment to procure over USD 500 billion in American goods.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, namely the reported statement issued by the President of the United States claiming that the Government of India has agreed to (i) stop purchasing Russian oil, (ii) substantially increase of oil imports from the United States and Venezuela, (iii) reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and (iv) commit to procurement of over 500 billion dollars of American goods," Tewari said in his motion notice.