Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus Over Suspension Of MPs
Published : February 4, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST|
Updated : February 4, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday.
In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply today. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.
According to the List of Business, MPs Jair Parkash and Balashowry Vallabhaneni are scheduled to present the Reports of the Public Accounts Committee 2025-26. These reports include the Thirty-sixth Report of the Public Accounts Committee (2025-26) on the subject 'Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways'; Thirty-seventh Report of the Public Accounts Committee (2025-26) on the subject 'Short Collection of Fees due to Application of Incorrect Exchange Rate in Fixing the Fees for Overseas Citizenship of India Card Scheme and Irregularities in Setting Up of Indian Cultural Centres by Indian Missions at Washington and Paris' and the Thirty-eighth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their Seventy-eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Performance Audit of Agriculture Crop Insurance Scheme'.
On Tuesday, the discussion on the motion led to a standoff between the opposition and the government in the Lok Sabha, as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reinvoked the unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. Eight opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair". The opposition MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, and CPI(M) member S Venkatesan.
Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over "being prevented from speaking" on matters of national security during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following vociferous protests by Opposition members over various issues, including suspension of MPs.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha began at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | DMK's Tiruchi Siva Seeks Parliamentary Discussion on India-US Deal, Says 'Centre Lacked Respect For Parliament'
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the India-United States trade deal. In a notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Tiruchi Siva alleged that the Centre lacked respect for the Parliament, as Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed the media on the deal despite the fact that the Parliament was in session.
"I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise for February 4, 2026, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the recent trade deal with the USA, and the lack of respect shown to the Parliament when it is in session, by giving a press briefing in public'," the DMK MP wrote.
The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered an intense political debate. The Centre projected it as a landmark, future-defining deal that will accelerate India's growth trajectory, while opposition parties have raised sharp questions about transparency and the impact on farmers and domestic industries. The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | "What Is the Problem if Someone Presents Their Views?" Priyanka Gandhi On Suspension Of MPs
Reacting to LoP Rahul Gandhi disallowed to speak on Naravane's memoir, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "What is new here? You see this happening in every session. They are doing it even more now...It is not just a case of LoP not being allowed to speak; it is a fundamental issue of democracy and of the way the Parliament works. Parliament is the temple of democracy...What is the problem if someone presents their views? They are scared of what would come out of it. They did not allow the publication of the book. As far as I know, the book has things that show the reaction of PM, HM and Defence Minister and our top leadership in the face of crisis. This clearly shows their character and that of their Govt, that when the country is being attacked and Chinese troops are coming to our border, how they are reacting. Epstein Files have been released and it states how the Govt contacted him, a convicted sex trafficker, a convicted child sex offender. So, how was he being used...This is also an authenticated document. What will be discussed in Parliament, if not this?"
"He (Rahul Gandhi) is quoting from a published source. He even authenticated it yesterday. So, what is the problem if he speaks? They (NDA) quote from books and magazine articles when they speak. As long as it is a published source, it is okay," she added.