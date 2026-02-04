Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus Over Suspension Of MPs

Parliament Budget Session LIVE | DMK's Tiruchi Siva Seeks Parliamentary Discussion on India-US Deal, Says 'Centre Lacked Respect For Parliament'

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the India-United States trade deal. In a notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Tiruchi Siva alleged that the Centre lacked respect for the Parliament, as Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed the media on the deal despite the fact that the Parliament was in session.

"I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise for February 4, 2026, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the recent trade deal with the USA, and the lack of respect shown to the Parliament when it is in session, by giving a press briefing in public'," the DMK MP wrote.

The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered an intense political debate. The Centre projected it as a landmark, future-defining deal that will accelerate India's growth trajectory, while opposition parties have raised sharp questions about transparency and the impact on farmers and domestic industries. The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre.