Parliament Budget Session LIVE | LS Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus; Congress Demands Discussion On India-US Trade Deal
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST|
Updated : February 3, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday.
In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. On Monday, the House witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules.
In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28. Meanwhile, in the Lower House, today's proceedings will begin with an obituary for Congress leader Surupsingh Hirya Naik, who passed away in December 2025. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Kodikunnil Suresh will move the motion, "That this House do agree with the Fourteenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on February 2."
MPs are also scheduled to move a motion for election to the Committee on Estimates, the Committee on Public Accounts, the Committee on Public Undertaking, and the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated interruptions and was later adjourned for the day following a prolonged stalemate over LoP Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter about the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned till 3 pm, 4 pm and later for the day. Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and article. When the House met at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed with his speech without mentioning his intended reference. He said that the House works according to the rules.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'We'll take it up later': RS Chairman Radhakrishnan On India-US Trade Deal Debate
When Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sought a discussion on the India-U.S. trade deal in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan told him that his concern had been noted and that it would be taken up later with the relevant person from the government.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | 'Very Big Achievement For India,' BJP MP Manoj Tiwari On India-US Trade Deal
On US reducing tariffs, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Yesterday, the United States reduced the tariff to 18 percent. This is a very big achievement for India, and it is a victory for every step that India took with patience... This is a major achievement for India, for Indian businesses, and for farmers as well. Today, we express our happiness on this."
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Oppn Ruckus
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by the opposition over Speaker Om Birla's refusal to allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former army chief MM Naravane.
Members trooped into the well and raised slogans like "surrender Modi". Birla said it is unbecoming of the members to disrupt proceedings in a "planned manner". A major row erupted on Monday as Gandhi sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Birla had disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent. During the Question Hour on Tuesday, only one question could be taken up before Birla adjourned proceedings for nearly one hour. He also questioned the disruptions, saying the Question Hour helps opposition hold the government accountable on various fronts.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | KC Venugopal Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS, Seeks Discussion On India-US Deal
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US trade agreement, claiming "adverse consequences" for Indian industries and farmers.
The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.
In his adjournment motion notice, KC Venugopal said that the details of the deal have not been placed before Parliament.
He wrote, "This House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the serious concerns arising out of the reported trade deal between India and the United States, which has been publicly announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and not by the Government of India. The US President has claimed that the trade deal was concluded at the request of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and has further stated that India has agreed to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero, effectively opening Indian markets to US goods. Such a move is likely to have far-reaching adverse consequences for Indian industries, traders, MSMEs, and farmers."
Further, he questioned the Centre over Donald Trump's claim that India will stop buying oil from Russia and will instead purchase from Venezuela. The Congress leader said, "There is also a reported reference to opening India's agriculture sector to the United States, which raises grave concerns regarding the protection of Indian farmers, their livelihoods, and income security. However, no details have been placed before Parliament regarding the nature of these commitments or the safeguards, if any, provided to protect farmers' interests. Further, it has been stated that the Government of India has agreed to stop purchasing oil from Russia and instead procure oil from the United States and Venezuela, raising serious questions about India's strategic autonomy, energy security, and independent foreign policy decisions."
"Additionally, there are claims that India will increase the purchase of goods from the United States, which stands in direct contradiction to the objectives of the 'Make in India' programme... Given the urgency and public importance of the matter, this issue warrants immediate discussion through an Adjournment Motion," the notice read.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha began at 11 am
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | Members Can Quote Documents If Relevant to Business: Parliamentary Expert
Amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoting from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane in Parliament, an expert on Parliamentary procedures on Tuesday said Rule 349 bars members from reading from any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House. However, the Rule does not elaborate about published or unpublished.
The Lok Sabha on Monday saw a standoff between Speaker Om Birla and Gandhi when the Speaker disallowed the Leader of the Opposition to quote from the unpublished memoir of the former army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict, citing a House rule. Speaker Birla cited Rule 349 to disallow Gandhi from quoting from the retired general's unpublished memoir.
"Rules to be observed by members in House" falls under Rule 349. The rule has 23 sub clauses dealing with a variety of issues. Sub clause one deals with members quoting from documents. "Whilst the House is sitting, a member (i) shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House," it reads.
"It also means that a member can refer to any of these if it is in connection with the business of the House," former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI. He said while the rule is "negatively framed", it has a "positive meaning" also, which allows members to quote from a document if it is relevant to the business of the House. On Monday, the business before the House was Motion of Thanks on the President's address, which may have referred to foreign policy or relations, he said. He underlined that, though it is not in the rule, speakers have ruled in the past that members who want to quote something in the House should authenticate it.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE | PM Modi Felicitated For India-US Trade Deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament premises here on Tuesday amid chants of "Jai Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" by BJP workers after India and the United States agreed to a trade deal.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. BJP National President Nitin Nabin was also formally welcomed at the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders attended the meeting. Read more...