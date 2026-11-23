Nepal PM India Visit Live: PM Modi Attends Ceremonial Reception For Balen Shah At Rashtrapati Bhavan; India-Nepal Connectivity To Get Major Boost
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra (aka Balen) Shah, who kicked off his two-day state visit to India on Sunday, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today (Monday, Nov. 23, 2026). This morning, Shah was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi warmly welcomed Shah upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Nepal PM will shortly call on President Droupadi Murmu, after which he and PM Modi will hold bilateral talks to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
PM Modi and Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. They will also inaugurate the Charchum International Motor Bridge over Kali river in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The improved train and road connectivity is going to provide a fresh impetus to the decades-old social, cultural, and trade ties between India and Nepal.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Nepal PM today to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The talks are expected to cover key issues such as energy, hydropower, trade, infrastructure, and cross-border connectivity.
On Sunday, Shah met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during which the two sides discussed key aspects of India-Nepal relations, including connectivity, trade, transit, commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties.
"Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.
"Balendra Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy," MEA stated, adding that his visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation.
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Nepal PM India Visit Live: Balen Shah Lays Wreath At Raj Ghat In Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi
Nepal PM Balen Shah on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of his state visit to India. The Nepal PM also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after he paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation. Prior to this, PM Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.
Nepal PM India Visit Live: Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service Will Strengthen 'Roti-beti' Ties Between India And Nepal, Says CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday said that the "roti-beti" ties between India and Nepal will further strengthen with the inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi later in the day. Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "A new golden chapter is about to be added to the enduring spiritual, cultural and 'roti-beti' ties between Awadh and Mithila. Today, a direct rail service between Ayodhya Dham, the sacred city of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, will be inaugurated by the hands of India's illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, and the Honourable Prime Minister of the friendly nation of Nepal, Balendra Shah ji."
"By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, I have the blessed opportunity to be present in Shri Ayodhya Dham to witness this sacred occasion, which brings the memories of the Treta Yuga to life," he said.
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अवध और मिथिला के आध्यात्मिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं 'रोटी-बेटी' के चिरंतन संबंधों में आज एक नवीन स्वर्णिम अध्याय जुड़ने जा रहा है। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और मित्र राष्ट्र नेपाल के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @ShahBalen जी के कर-कमलों से आज प्रभु श्री राम की पावन नगरी श्री अयोध्या धाम और माता जानकी की जन्मस्थली श्री जनकपुर धाम के मध्य सीधी रेल सेवा का शुभारंभ होगा। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से त्रेतायुग की स्मृतियों को जीवंत करने वाले इस पावन अवसर का साक्षी बनने के लिए मुझे श्री अयोध्या धाम में उपस्थित रहने का सुअवसर प्राप्त हो रहा है। युगों से अक्षुण्ण भारत और नेपाल का यह आत्मीय एवं सांस्कृतिक संबंध अब आधुनिक रेल संपर्क से और अधिक सुदृढ़ होगा। यह ऐतिहासिक पहल आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के 'विरासत भी, विकास भी' और 'नेबरहुड फर्स्ट' के संकल्प का जीवंत प्रमाण है। इससे दोनों देशों के करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं की तीर्थयात्रा सुगम होगी तथा धार्मिक पर्यटन, सांस्कृतिक एकात्मता और क्षेत्रीय समृद्धि को भी नई गति मिलेगी। अवध को मिथिला से एकाकार करने वाले इस पावन उपहार के लिए सभी रामभक्तों को हृदय से बधाई! जय श्री सीताराम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 23, 2026
Nepal PM India Visit Live: Balen Shah Accorded Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday as part of his two-day state visit to India. The Nepal PM is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at 11 am today. Shah kicked off his visit with a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during which the two sides discussed key aspects of Nepal-India relations, including connectivity, trade, transit, commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties.
Nepal PM India Visit Live: India, Nepal To Participate In Joint Military Exercise 'Suryakiran'
Amid Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's maiden visit to India, the armies of the two countries are set to hold the 20th edition of their Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran to strengthen the defence partnership. In a post on X, the Indian Army announced the upcoming edition of the exercise with the Nepali Army, highlighting the "enduring bond" between the neighbouring countries.
"EXERCISE SURYAKIRAN 2026. The #IndianArmy and #NepaliArmy are set to participate in the 20th edition of Joint Military Exercise #SURYAKIRAN, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring nations. COMING SOON... Two Nations. One Mission. An Enduring Bond," the post read.
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EXERCISE SURYAKIRAN 2026 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇵 The #IndianArmy and #NepaliArmy are set to participate in the 20th edition of Joint Military Exercise #SURYAKIRAN, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring nations. COMING SOON... Two Nations. One Mission. An Enduring Bond. #JAIseVIJAY #IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @NepaliArmyHQ @IndiaInNepal— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 22, 2026
Nepal PM India Visit Live: Modi, Balen Shah To Inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service, Charchum International Motor Bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday. The new weekly train service will connect Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The duo will also jointly virtually inaugurate the Charchum International Motor Bridge over Kali river in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Read More...
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भारत-नेपाल पीएम करेंगे छारछुम पुल का लोकार्पण @pushkardhami @ukcmo @DmPithoragarh @PithoragarhPol खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/KLVYCLPUYI https://t.co/qoepYx2Mg4— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 22, 2026