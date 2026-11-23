Nepal PM India Visit Live: Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service Will Strengthen 'Roti-beti' Ties Between India And Nepal, Says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday said that the "roti-beti" ties between India and Nepal will further strengthen with the inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi later in the day. Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "A new golden chapter is about to be added to the enduring spiritual, cultural and 'roti-beti' ties between Awadh and Mithila. Today, a direct rail service between Ayodhya Dham, the sacred city of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, will be inaugurated by the hands of India's illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, and the Honourable Prime Minister of the friendly nation of Nepal, Balendra Shah ji."

"By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, I have the blessed opportunity to be present in Shri Ayodhya Dham to witness this sacred occasion, which brings the memories of the Treta Yuga to life," he said.