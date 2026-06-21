NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Over 22 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear In Re-test Today, Examination Begins At 2 PM

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates | '3rd May Admit Cards Not Valid': NTA Tells Students To Ensure They Carry Fresh Admit Card

Hours before the NEET re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday advised students to ensure they carry the fresh admit card with them. It also shared the steps students need to follow to dowload the admit card. The agency reiterated that the admit cards used for May 3 exam (which was eventually cancelled due to paper leak controversy) are not valid for the re-test to be held at 2 pm today.

"The re-examination is today, Sunday, 21 June 2026. If you haven't yet downloaded your admit card yet, do it immediately. Log in at the official website : type it into your browser yourself: http://neet.nta.nic.in," the NTA said in a post on X.

"The 3rd May admit card is not valid for entry, today. Carry only the admit cards for the 21st June Exam. You need to download it only once," it added.

The NTA said it has reached out through every channel, public notices, SMS, email and WhatsApp, to make sure no candidate is left without their admit card. "Need help downloading? Call 011-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in," the agency said and wished every aspirant "calm and confidence".