NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Over 22 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear In Re-test Today, Examination Begins At 2 PM
Published : June 21, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination is set to take place today (June 21), marking a critical juncture for over 22.79 lakh candidates across over 5,000 examination centres in India and abroad.
Following the widespread controversies and allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses during the initial May 3 test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and local administrations have implemented a multi-layered security and logistical framework to carry out the re-examination.
The pen-and-paper examination will run from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The NTA, in its advisory, has asked candidates to report to their centres between 11 AM and 1:30 PM, as gates will close promptly at 1:30 PM.
As many as 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations have been set up for the re-test. According to an official release, the agency has installed a staggering 1,38,560 CCTV cameras across more than 95,000 examination rooms.
For the first time, these feeds are being monitored virtually at the National, State, and Ministry levels using AI-based tools to flag any anomalies in real-time. To combat electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed.
The scale of human mobilisation is equally massive, with over 2 lakh personnel, including 6,700 observers, 38,795 frisking staff, and 48,448 personnel for biometric verification. In a bid to ensure a "student-first" approach, the NTA has doubled biometric manpower and introduced face authentication. The agency has also coordinated with the Indian Air Force, the Department of Posts, and paramilitary forces for the secure transport of materials via GPS-enabled vehicles.
A day ahead of the test, mock drills were also conducted in several states on Saturday. The NTA has also introduced candidate-centric updates, such as providing additional rough-work pages at the beginning of booklets for left-handed candidates and ensuring a wall clock is visible in every room.
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NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Day Before Exam, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad, PTI reported on Sunday, citing local police. "The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday," the reported quoted a police official giving initial details based on preliminary investigation.
Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death". Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: 'Don't Do Anything That Impacts Children's Mental Health'
With barely few hours left for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said "so-called responsible people" should "not do anything that impacts student's mental health".
"As an individual and as a social worker, I request - please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not make it a joke. Let us not do anything that impacts children's mental health. In a few hours, children are going to take their exam. I mention this because yesterday, some so-called responsible people in India acted with ill intent and wrong motives towards children."
"I earnestly appeal to them -- if you consider yourselves responsible and true citizens of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Do not add to the troubles of India's children. This is our appeal to you," he emphasised.
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates | '3rd May Admit Cards Not Valid': NTA Tells Students To Ensure They Carry Fresh Admit Card
Hours before the NEET re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday advised students to ensure they carry the fresh admit card with them. It also shared the steps students need to follow to dowload the admit card. The agency reiterated that the admit cards used for May 3 exam (which was eventually cancelled due to paper leak controversy) are not valid for the re-test to be held at 2 pm today.
"The re-examination is today, Sunday, 21 June 2026. If you haven't yet downloaded your admit card yet, do it immediately. Log in at the official website : type it into your browser yourself: http://neet.nta.nic.in," the NTA said in a post on X.
"The 3rd May admit card is not valid for entry, today. Carry only the admit cards for the 21st June Exam. You need to download it only once," it added.
The NTA said it has reached out through every channel, public notices, SMS, email and WhatsApp, to make sure no candidate is left without their admit card. "Need help downloading? Call 011-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in," the agency said and wished every aspirant "calm and confidence".
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Edu Minister Says Has 'Complete Faith' In NTA; Tells Students To 'Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry'
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear.
He said nearly 22 lakh students will appear in the NEET re-exam to be conducted today (Sunday).
"NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India's students. Nearly 22 lakh students will be taking the NEET exam shortly. Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well. This is my best wish to the students. They have faith in India's system and will continue to have it. May this unwavering faith remain," Pradhan told reporters.
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: 'You've Earned This Moment': NTA To Students; Reiterates Timings And What To Carry
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended best wishes to lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and arrive early at exam centres.
In a post on X, NTA said, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"
The agency also reminded candidates about key examination-day requirements and timings. According to the advisory, entry to examination centres began at 11 AM, while the last entry is scheduled for 1:30 PM, after which no candidate will be allowed to enter.
Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. NTA also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, account for traffic conditions and reach their examination centres well in advance.