Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Incessant Rains Lead To Fatalities, Disruption In Normal Life
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST|
Updated : July 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Incessant heavy downpour across Mumbai paralysed the city, leading to loss of lives, widespread waterlogging, treefall incidents, and disruption in vehicular traffic. At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in the city's Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night. More people are feared trapped under the debris as a search and rescue operation is continuing. Heavy rains also impacted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rain for the metropolis, where several areas recorded more than 200 millimetres and some got a whopping 300 mm downpour in a 24-hour period. Areas receiving more than 200 mm included Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Colaba, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Paspoli Municipal School in Powai, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon, according to BMC data. The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.
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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Pune-Mumbai Carriageway Traffic Diverted After Landslide Near Exit Of Tunnel 2
Traffic on the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ alignment was diverted early Monday following a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 amid heavy rains, officials said.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains, reducing travel distance by 6 km and shaving 25 to 30 minutes off the commute. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4 am on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters.
The corporation said they were closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the route unless necessary. A motorist travelling to Mumbai from Sangli in Western Maharashtra told PTI that they have been stuck near Lonavala since 4 am as the Mumbai-bound traffic on the Missing Link was diverted.
“As the Missing Link was closed for traffic, we came via Lonavala and are now stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Expressway in the section passing through Lonavala city,” he said. Highway traffic police control room said traffic on the Khandala Ghat section of the expressway has been disrupted due to waterlogging and a landslide.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 6 Killed, 1 Injured In Three-Storey Chawl Collapse In Mankhurd
At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials said.
One person is feared trapped under the debris, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him, they said.
As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were “brought dead” to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said. Read More
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Mumbai, Pune and Thane on Monday
The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the regions, officials said.
In Mumbai, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’, the decision was taken keeping students’ safety in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release on Sunday evening.
Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis.
Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.