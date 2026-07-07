Monsoon Live Updates | Heavy Rain Batters Several States; Three Dead In Wayanad Landslide
Published : July 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST|
Updated : July 7, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Heavy monsoon rainfall continued to lash several parts of the country on Tuesday, disrupting normal life and triggering flood-like situations, landslides and traffic chaos in multiple states. The persistent downpour has affected road, rail and air transport in several regions, while authorities remain on alert amid forecasts of more rain.
The ongoing spell has also led to a series of rain-related tragedies. At least three persons were confirmed dead, seven were injured and many others were reported missing after landslides hit the Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala on Tuesday.
The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.
Several districts witnessed severe waterlogging, forcing the closure of roads and disrupting daily commuting. Rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas, while local administrations have issued advisories urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flood-prone locations.
Rivers and reservoirs in a number of states have witnessed rising water levels following continuous rainfall, prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation. Evacuation measures have also been undertaken in some low-lying areas as a precautionary step.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country over the coming days, with orange and red alerts issued for select regions. Officials have advised residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.
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Monsoon Live Updates | Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express Partially Cancelled
The Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will experience partial cancellations due to waterlogging. Rail traffic has been disrupted because of significant waterlogging in the Mumbai Central Division of the Western Railway. As a result, the Jaipur-Bandra Terminus train service will be partially cancelled.
According to Amit Sudarshan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 12980, which departed from Jaipur to Bandra Terminus, will now operate only up to Vapi station. Similarly, train number 12979, running from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur, will begin its journey from Vapi station instead of Bandra Terminus.
Monsoon Live Updates | Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Operations in Delhi, Mumbai; Airlines Issue Advisories
Heavy rainfall disrupted flight operations in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, leading airlines to issue travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.
IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and that its teams were closely monitoring the situation. "Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in a post on X.
Monsoon Live Updates | 'Efforts Are On To Rescue Those Still Trapped In Landslide In Kerala': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that all efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the Wayanad landslide that claimed three lives. "Respected CM, Shri. V D Satheesan is monitoring relief efforts himself, the police and NDRF have been at the site for some time, and SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached," she said.
"We are all coordinating with the District administration, ministers T Siddique and AP Anil Kumar who are on their way from Thiruvanantapuram, local party functionaries and concerned agencies," Vadra added.
Monsoon Live Updates | Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Landslide Hits Wayanad Tunnel Project Site In Kerala
At least three persons were confirmed dead, seven were injured and many others were reported missing after landslides hit the Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala on Tuesday.
The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.
Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique were directed to proceed to Wayanad and oversee the rescue and relief operations.