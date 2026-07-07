Monsoon Live Updates | Heavy Rain Batters Several States; Three Dead In Wayanad Landslide

Monsoon Live Updates | Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express Partially Cancelled

The Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will experience partial cancellations due to waterlogging. Rail traffic has been disrupted because of significant waterlogging in the Mumbai Central Division of the Western Railway. As a result, the Jaipur-Bandra Terminus train service will be partially cancelled.

According to Amit Sudarshan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 12980, which departed from Jaipur to Bandra Terminus, will now operate only up to Vapi station. Similarly, train number 12979, running from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur, will begin its journey from Vapi station instead of Bandra Terminus.