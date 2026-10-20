Marco Rubio India Visit Live: US Secretary Of State Arrives In Mumbai; To Hold Talks With Jaishankar Amid Push For India-US Trade Deal

Marco Rubio India Visit Live: US Secretary Of State Visits Iconic Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Greeted By Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

US State Secretary Marco Rubio, who on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, visited the iconic Gateway of India in the Maharashtra capital. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also accompanied Rubio.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio are also with the US Secretary of State.