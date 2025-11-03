President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the road accident and conveyed her condolences. Taking to X, she said, "The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers."
Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | 21 Dead, Several Injured As Truck Collides With RTC Bus In Rangareddy District; CM, PM Modi Express Grief
At least 21 people were killed, and several others seriously injured after a gravel-laden tipper truck rammed into a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus from the Tandur depot near Mirajaguda village in Chevella mandal on Monday. Police said that the accident occurred when the bus, carrying around 70 passengers from Tandur to Hyderabad, was hit head-on by the speeding truck. The impact was severe, causing the truck's gravel load to fall onto the bus, trapping several passengers inside. Rescue teams, police, and locals rushed to the spot to assist in pulling out victims. A search operation is underway to locate those still missing. The injured have been shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition. The massive crash caused a traffic blockage on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway, with vehicles stranded for several kilometres on the Chevella-Vikarabad route. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | President Murmu Condoles Deaths Bus-Truck Collision
Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | PM Modi Announces Compensation For Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.
The PM has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.
"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.
Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the road accident, and later, he also reached the accident site to monitor the situation. He directed the officials to undertake necessary relief measures, adding, complete details related to the accident should be provided from time to time.
"The Chief Minister is continuously seeking details from senior officials regarding the road accident. The Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police over the phone to continue necessary relief measures on a war footing in this accident and to bring all departments into action for relief efforts. They have directed that, along with emergency medical aid to save the lives of those trapped in the accident, adequate ambulances and medical staff should be deployed," CMO of Telangana said on 'X'.
The Chief Minister also asked the ministers available to reach the accident site immediately and monitor the situation. The CM directed the District Collector to intensify relief measures and take all necessary actions.