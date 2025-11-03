Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | 21 Dead, Several Injured As Truck Collides With RTC Bus In Rangareddy District; CM, PM Modi Express Grief

Telangana Accident LIVE Updates | PM Modi Announces Compensation For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.

The PM has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.