Lord Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2026 LIVE: Rituals Underway At Puri Gundicha Temple, Pahandi To Begin At 12 Noon
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
"Jagannath Swami Nayana Patha Gami Bhavatu Me" (May Lord Jagannath forever remain in our sight). The sacred chant resonates in Puri and across Odisha and among devotees worldwide as millions celebrate Bahuda Yatra 2026, the divine return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to the Srimandir after their week-long stay at Gundicha Temple.
One of the most significant festivals in the Jagannath tradition, Bahuda Yatra marks the homecoming of the sibling deities as their majestic chariots once again roll down the Grand Road (Badadanda) amid chants of "Jai Jagannath", the sound of conches and devotional music. Lakhs of devotees have gathered to witness the sacred procession, with many considering it a once-in-a-lifetime blessing to have darshan of the deities and pull the chariot ropes.
The day began with traditional rituals inside the Gundicha Temple. Later in the day, the deities will be ceremonially escorted to their respective chariots during the Pahandi ritual. On the way back, Lord Jagannath will make the customary halt at the Mausi Maa Temple, where He would be offered the famous Poda Pitha, before continuing the journey towards the Srimandir. The district administration has made elaborate security, traffic and crowd-management arrangements, anticipating an even larger turnout than last year.
Stay tuned with ETV Bharat for live updates, key rituals and every important moment from Bahuda Yatra 2026.
LIVE FEED
Crowd Swells In Puri To Catch Glimpse Of Trinity
A sea of devotees thronged Puri to witness the return journey of Lord Jagannath and His Siblings from Gundicha Temple to Srimandir.
Puri Under Thick Security Cover For Bahuda
Tight security arrangements are in place in Puri for Bahuda Yatra. As many as 205 platoon force have been deployed. The entire city is under CCTV surveillance. Special Police STUs and NSG commandos have been deployed on the rooftops of all the buildings in Badadanda. Meanwhile, elaborate preparations have been made by the police for crowd control and traffic management. The traffic arrangements made for Rath Yatra will be implemented during Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.
Pahandi Rituals To Begin At 12 Noon
Bahuda Yatra 2026: Ritual Schedule
- 4:00 AM Mangal Alati
- 4:15 AM Mailam
- 4:30 AM Tadap Lagi & Rosha Homa
- 5:00 AM Abakash Ritual
- 5:15 AM Surya Puja
- 5:30 AM Dwarapala Puja & Besha Completion
- 5:45 AM – 6:45 AM Gopal Ballav & Sakala Dhupa
- 7:00 AM – 11:30 AM Senapata Lagi
- 11:45 AM Mangala Arpana
- 12:00 Noon – 2:30 PM Bahuda Pahandi
- 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Besha Completion
- 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Chhera Pahanra
- 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Charamala Fita, Horses & Charioteers Readied
- 4:00 PM onwards Bahuda Yatra (Return Chariot Pulling) Begins