Lord Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2026 LIVE: Rituals Underway At Puri Gundicha Temple, Pahandi To Begin At 12 Noon

Puri Under Thick Security Cover For Bahuda

Tight security arrangements are in place in Puri for Bahuda Yatra. As many as 205 platoon force have been deployed. The entire city is under CCTV surveillance. Special Police STUs and NSG commandos have been deployed on the rooftops of all the buildings in Badadanda. Meanwhile, elaborate preparations have been made by the police for crowd control and traffic management. The traffic arrangements made for Rath Yatra will be implemented during Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.