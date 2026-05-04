Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting In All 140 Constituencies Today; LDF, UDF, NDA Battle For Supremacy

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: All Preparations Done For Counting Of Votes

All the preparations have been completed for the counting of votes, which is set to begin at 8 AM in all 140 constituencies of the state. The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed.

There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations. Officials said 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise.