Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting In All 140 Constituencies Today; LDF, UDF, NDA Battle For Supremacy
Counting of votes for all the 140 constituencies in Kerala will start at 8 AM. This time, there is a three-way fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.
As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units are stored will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission of India (ECI) observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates. Postal ballots—which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled—will be counted first.
Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer. Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.
Police have also enhanced surveillance across the state to prevent any post-election violence, officials said. With most exit polls predicting a close contest but giving an edge to the UDF, political parties and leaders will be closely watching the results.
While the Left wants to score a hat-trick, the UDF, led by the Congress, is keen to make a comeback in the key southern state.
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Kerala Assembly Election 2026: All Preparations Done For Counting Of Votes
All the preparations have been completed for the counting of votes, which is set to begin at 8 AM in all 140 constituencies of the state. The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed.
There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations. Officials said 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise.