Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Delighted To Host You On Your First Visit: PM Modi Welcomes Japanese PM
Published : July 2, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India, during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors. This is Takaichi's first official visit to India. She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the MEA earlier said. Takaichi posted on X photos of her arrival in India.
According to a media advisory issued by the MEA on June 30, Takaichi will meet Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday. Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X about her arrival in Delhi and said her visit marks an important step in taking the bilateral ties forward. "Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS @DrJitendraSingh,"
Soon after her arrival, Takaichi said economic security and energy security would be among the key issues during her discussions with PM Modi. In a post on X, she said, "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India. As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centering on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'."
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Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Economic, Energy Security High On Agenda
Soon after arriving in the national capital, Takaichi shared details of the priorities for her visit in a post on X, saying she looked forward to advancing strategic cooperation with India in light of the evolving international situation. This is her first visit to the country. "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India. As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centring on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'," she said in her post.
The visit is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals. Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions are also likely to cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast.
Takaichi is also expected to participate in the India-Japan Business Forum, where government and industry leaders from both countries will discuss expanding investment and commercial cooperation. Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and comes as both countries continue to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in response to evolving regional and global challenges.
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Takaichi To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's two-day official itinerary in India includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am, a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, and the exchange of key MoUs followed by press statements at 1 pm. She will participate in the India-Japan Business Forum at the Hotel Taj Palace at 3 pm. She is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Friday at 11 am, concluding her maiden official visit to India.
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Delighted To Host You On Your First Visit: PM Modi Welcomes Japanese PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi to India, saying he was "delighted" to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
In a post on X following Takaichi's arrival in New Delhi, where she is currently on a three-day official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders would hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral and regional issues. "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PM said in his post. "Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added.