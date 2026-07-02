Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Delighted To Host You On Your First Visit: PM Modi Welcomes Japanese PM

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi India Visit LIVE | Economic, Energy Security High On Agenda

Soon after arriving in the national capital, Takaichi shared details of the priorities for her visit in a post on X, saying she looked forward to advancing strategic cooperation with India in light of the evolving international situation. This is her first visit to the country. "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India. As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centring on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership'," she said in her post.

The visit is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals. Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions are also likely to cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast.

Takaichi is also expected to participate in the India-Japan Business Forum, where government and industry leaders from both countries will discuss expanding investment and commercial cooperation. Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and comes as both countries continue to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in response to evolving regional and global challenges.