Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Delhi Police Shifts Sonam Wangchuk To Hospital; CJP's Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST|
Updated : July 18, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after completing 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, prompting Delhi Police to begin clearing the protest site ahead of a proposed Parliament march on July 20.
According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk was moved to the hospital following the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of doctors due to his deteriorating health. Police said he is currently under medical supervision and his vital parameters are stable.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the police acted in compliance with the High Court's order, adding that some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion. He appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the Jantar Mantar site.
However, protesters alleged that Wangchuk was taken away against his will. Some claimed plainclothes police personnel entered the protest site posing as a medical team before shifting the activist.
Abhijeet Dipke, (CJP) founder, alleged he was assaulted and detained by police, while other protesters claimed students formed a human chain to resist the removal of activists. Delhi Police has not responded to these allegations.
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide any medical intervention recommended by government doctors, observing that "the life of every citizen is precious."
Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. He and his supporters had announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.
Several Opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule and Aaditya Thackeray, had visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday to express solidarity and enquire about his health.
LIVE FEED
Jantar Mantar Live: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike
After activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has launched an indefinite hunger strike. Dipke's protest follows Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar, where he had been fasting for 21 days over NEET exam irregularities. Dipke, who earlier alleged being detained and beaten by police, has now stepped up the agitation by beginning his own fast, intensifying the ongoing demonstrations against the exam controversy.
Jantar Mantar Live: Wangchuk’s Wife Demands No Treatment Without Her Consent After Activist Shifted to Hospital
After climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo insisted that no medical treatment should be given to Wangchuk without her explicit consent. Angmo questioned the decision to hospitalise him, claiming he was doing fine the previous day, and asserted her right under Article 32 to withhold consent for any medical intervention. She held authorities accountable for his safety, warning against any treatment without her or her doctor’s approval. Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28 to protest irregularities in the NEET exam, while the Delhi High Court has ordered regular health monitoring and necessary interventions if required.
Jantar Mantar Live: Delhi Police Remove Protesters From Protest Site After Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised
Delhi Police began evicting protesters from Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. Wangchuk has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET exam paper leak controversy. Police, acting on Delhi High Court orders and medical advice, deployed heavily at the site and instructed protesters to vacate the premises. Some protesters alleged that plainclothes officers posed as medics to detain Wangchuk and others. Student demonstrators formed a human chain to protect fasting activists. The court has ordered daily medical monitoring of Wangchuk.
In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest. "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," he said.