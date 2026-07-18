Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Delhi Police Shifts Sonam Wangchuk To Hospital; CJP's Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike

Jantar Mantar Live: Delhi Police Remove Protesters From Protest Site After Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised

Delhi Police began evicting protesters from Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. Wangchuk has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET exam paper leak controversy. Police, acting on Delhi High Court orders and medical advice, deployed heavily at the site and instructed protesters to vacate the premises. Some protesters alleged that plainclothes officers posed as medics to detain Wangchuk and others. Student demonstrators formed a human chain to protect fasting activists. The court has ordered daily medical monitoring of Wangchuk.

In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest. "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," he said.