Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE Updates: Pahandi To Begin At 9:30 AM, Sibling Deities All Set To Step Out Of Puri Srimandir

Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts 100 Sand Chariots At Puri Beach On Rath Yatra

On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, internationally renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, featuring Lord Jagannath and 100 miniature sand chariots. The sculpture also honours the great saint-poet Balaram Das. According to Jagannath tradition, when he was unable to join the chariot festival, he made a sand chariot on the seashore and offered his prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath. This story is remembered as a powerful symbol of true devotion.

Pattnaik celebrated the spiritual and cultural importance of the world-famous Rath Yatra through his artwork, which shows Lord Jagannath with the three grand chariots, while the 100 small sand chariots represent the faith and devotion of millions of devotees who celebrate the festival every year. Students from the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute helped create the installation.

Speaking about the sculpture, Pattnaik said, "Gundicha Rath Yatra is more than a festival. It is a divine journey that fills every devotee's heart with faith, devotion, and joy. Through this sculpture, I offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath and seek His blessings for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. Jai Jagannath."