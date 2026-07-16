Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE Updates: Pahandi To Begin At 9:30 AM, Sibling Deities All Set To Step Out Of Puri Srimandir
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:33 AM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Nilachala-Nivasaya Nityaya Paramatmane, Balabhadra-Subhadrabhyam Jagannathaya Te Namah ("I bow down to Lord Jagannath, the eternal Supreme Soul who lives in Nilachala (Puri) along with His brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra" — Jagannath Stotra).
What matters is not how many devotees have gathered to see Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. What matters is how eager the Trinity, the sibling deities, is to step out of their holy abode to meet the devotees. On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the entire pilgrim city is bedecked with the colours of festivity. Despite incessant rains, devotees, devotion, and dedication have merged on the Badadanda (Grand Road) as the deities get set to step out of the Srimandir to make their annual journey to Mausima, their aunt's house.
While the congregation of devotees swells with each passing moment, some are seen dancing in their devotion, some have immersed themselves in devotion, carrying the elderly and children, while others have fixed their eyes on the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) as the deities dance their way out in the ceremonial Pahandi (procession).
The usual 'nitis' or rituals having begun since the early hours on Thursday, and the time for the deities to take their seats on the chariots - Nandighosha (Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Balabhadra), and Darpadalana (Subhadra) - drawing closer, the anxiousness of devotees, coupled with the joy of seeing the Lord, is evident on every face. Amid the resounding rhythm of gongs, bells, cymbals, and the blowing of conches, the vicinity around the Srimandir turns festive, heralding the commencement of the annual sojourn of the Holy Trinity amidst an ocean of devotion.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all live updates on Mahaprabhu Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra from Puri.
LIVE FEED
Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts 100 Sand Chariots At Puri Beach On Rath Yatra
On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, internationally renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, featuring Lord Jagannath and 100 miniature sand chariots. The sculpture also honours the great saint-poet Balaram Das. According to Jagannath tradition, when he was unable to join the chariot festival, he made a sand chariot on the seashore and offered his prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath. This story is remembered as a powerful symbol of true devotion.
Pattnaik celebrated the spiritual and cultural importance of the world-famous Rath Yatra through his artwork, which shows Lord Jagannath with the three grand chariots, while the 100 small sand chariots represent the faith and devotion of millions of devotees who celebrate the festival every year. Students from the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute helped create the installation.
Speaking about the sculpture, Pattnaik said, "Gundicha Rath Yatra is more than a festival. It is a divine journey that fills every devotee's heart with faith, devotion, and joy. Through this sculpture, I offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath and seek His blessings for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. Jai Jagannath."
Puri Records Over 200mm Rainfall In Last 45 Hours
As per IMD sources, pilgrim town Puri recorded more than 200mm of rainfall during the past 45 hours (ending at 5:30am on July 16). Citing predictions, Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Center Director Manorama Mohanty said Puri will continue to witness rainfall on the day of Rath Yatra. According to the bulletin issued at 7 AM on Thursday, the sky in Puri will be generally remain cloudy with forecast of moderate rain, thundershowers and lightning for the next six hours.
Odissi Dancers Express Devotion To Lord Jagannath Through Their Performance
Odissi dancers dance to the tunes of devotion and joy during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri. The connection between dance and the Jagannath culture is deeply rooted. Through graceful movements, the dancers pay tribute to the Lord, who joyfully sways in a rhythmic procession known as Pahandi.
All 3 Chariots Parked Near Srimandir Singhadwara
After 'Agyan Mala' rituals, chariots of Holy Trinity were pulled and positioned in front of the Singhadwara of Puri Srimandir, facing Shree Gundicha Temple.
Pahandi To Begin At 9:30 AM As Per SJTA Schedule
Mangala Alati (Morning Aarti): 6 AM
Mailam & Tadapalagi (Changing of Attire): 6:10 AM – 6:30 AM
Rosha Homa (Sacred Fire Ritual): 6:30 AM
Abakasha (Morning Ablutions): 7:00 AM
Surya Puja (Sun Worship): 7:10 AM
Dwarapala Puja (Prayer to the Temple Gatekeepers): 7:30 AM
Sakala Dhupa (Morning Bhog Offering): 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Ratha Pratistha (Consecration of the Chariots): 9:00 AM
Mangalarpana: 9:15 AM
Pahandi (Ceremonial Procession of the Deities to the Chariots): 9:30 AM
Completion of Pahandi: 12:30 PM
Procession of Madanmohan, Lord Rama & Lord Krishna to the Chariots: 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Chita Lagi (Ritual Adornment): 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Completion of Besha (Adornment): 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Chhera Pahanra (Ceremonial Sweeping of Chariots by Gajapati Maharaja): 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Fixing of Charamalas, Horses & Charioteers: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Ratha Tana (Pulling of the Chariots Begins): 4:00 PM