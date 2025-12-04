IndiGo Fiasco Live: Chaos After India's Biggest Airline Cancels 1,200 Flights
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : December 4, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
IndiGo has cancelled over 1200 flights on Thursday across airports in India. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stepped in to investigate IndiGo flight disruptions and summoned IndiGo officials.
The airline's On-Time Performance (OTP) nosedived to 19.7 per cent at six key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — on December 3, as it struggled to get the required crew to operate its services, down from almost half of December 2, when it was 35 per cent.
DGCA has already said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as its plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays.
It may be mentioned here that the pilots' body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a "hiring freeze."
LIVE FEED
IndiGo Fiasco Live: Cancelled Flights Number Rises Over 1200
Chaos gripped Indian airports on Thursday after the country's biggest airline IndiGo cancelled over 1,200 flights, stranding thousands of passengers.
The company blamed the disruption on "unforeseen operational challenges" including technical glitches, adverse weather conditions and new rules for workers.
India's aviation watchdog ordered an investigation and demanded that IndiGo respond with plans to ease the interruptions, which have persisted since Monday.
Passengers vented their anger online, with one airport user on X describing "complete mayhem" with delays of up to eight hours and "no staff" on hand to help. (AFP)
IndiGo Fiasco Live: Chaos Across Airports In India
Thousands of travellers are facing trouble after the sudden cancellation of flights. Passengers stranded at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad told ETV Bharat that they are not even receiving their baggage. "With no proper communication from Indigo officials regarding delayed and cancelled flights, passengers are stuck here in Hyderabad Airport," said one passenger.
IndiGo Fiasco Live: Passengers Stranded At Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore
Passengers are stranded at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indire as multiple IndiGo flights have been delayed and cancelled.
IndiGo Fiasco Live: Delhi Airport Sees Major Disruptions
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued to face heavy disruption on Thursday, with a total of 34 departures and 37 arrivals cancelled as of 4 PM, as confirmed by Delhi Airport.
Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi Airport faced major disruptions on Thursday as a total of 95 IndiGo flights, 48 departures and 47 arrivals across domestic and international sectors, were cancelled since morning, according to airport authorities.
Earlier in the day, airport officials confirmed that around 30 IndiGo departures had already been cancelled since morning, with the number rising as operational issues persisted throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) issued a passenger advisory citing widespread operational constraints affecting several domestic airlines nationwide.
In its statement, CIAL said, "Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure the smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline."
The advisory was issued at 10:30 AM on December 4, 2025, by CIAL Corporate Communications.
Furthermore, in Chennai, multiple IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers. One affected passenger narrated a prolonged travel ordeal, "I am fed up with IndiGo's services. Yesterday, I had a direct flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, but it was cancelled and rescheduled via Chennai. After reaching Chennai, that flight was cancelled as well. They then revised my journey from Chennai to Port Blair and onwards to Kolkata. Now I have received another message saying that the Port Blair to Kolkata flight has also been cancelled."
In addition, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) reiterated concerns over the ongoing nationwide disruptions, calling for tighter regulatory oversight.
In a statement, ALPA India said, "The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India, allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness."
Further highlighting issues of planning and compliance, the pilots' body added, "The core question is whether airlines' current pilot shortage is due to a failure in planning or a calculated strategy. It is more likely a combination of factors... This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain." (ANI)
Indigo Fiasco Live: Thousands Of Passengers Stranded Across Airports In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Delhi
A passenger from Mumbai, Ashwini, says, "I came here for a meeting. I am supposed to go back today. I got a boarding pass saying the flight is early. When I came here, I was not allowed to go inside. They are straightaway telling us this has been going on for the last three to four days, and we can't do anything. There is no flight available for us. I have asked them to cancel. I don't know what I am going to do because they don't have any flights until tomorrow."