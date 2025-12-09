IndiGo Fiasco December 9 LIVE: 180 Flights Cancelled; DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Flight Schedule By 5% Across Sectors

Minister Warns: No Airline Will Be Permitted To Cause Passenger Hardship

In response to a question raised in the House on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the disruption caused by IndiGo's recent operational failures is now rapidly stabilising. IndiGo's daily flights which had come down drastically to 706 on December 5 have recovered to over 1,800 flights yesterday (Monday) and flight operations are expected to rise further today. "All other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. The airports are also reporting normal conditions, without crowding or distress," the minister said.

This apart, refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under continuous supervision by the ministry, Naidu added.

"At the same time, accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the aircraft rules and Act will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardships to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance, or non-adherence to statutory provisions.