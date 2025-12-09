IndiGo Fiasco December 9 LIVE: 180 Flights Cancelled; DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Flight Schedule By 5% Across Sectors
Published : December 9, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST|
Updated : December 9, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Delay and cancellation of flights across India continued for the eighth straight day on Tuesday. After cancelling over 550 flights from major airports on Monday, IndiGo announced that it has cancelled around 180 flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for Tuesday. As crisis continues, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu ordered round-the-clock reviews of airport operations nationwide. Senior ministry and DGCA officials have been deployed to major airports to inspect ground conditions, interact with stranded passengers and assess the service gaps.
Not only this, sources said IndiGo's winter schedule will now be curtailed, with some of its slots and routes likely to be reallocated to other airlines as a "penalty" for large-scale disruptions. Minister Naidu said IndiGo's current 2200-flight schedule will be reduced and restored only after the airline demonstrates operational stability.
On Monday, IndiGo, in response to DGCA's show-cause notice, said the disruption resulted from a combination of the factors, including minor technical glitches, schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season, adverse weather conditions and increased congestion in the aviation system as well as implementation of and operation under the updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitation Phase II), which coincided in lesser or greater measure. DGCA said it is in the process of examining the response, and enforcement action, as deemed appropriate, will be taken in due course.
LIVE FEED
Minister Warns: No Airline Will Be Permitted To Cause Passenger Hardship
In response to a question raised in the House on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the disruption caused by IndiGo's recent operational failures is now rapidly stabilising. IndiGo's daily flights which had come down drastically to 706 on December 5 have recovered to over 1,800 flights yesterday (Monday) and flight operations are expected to rise further today. "All other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. The airports are also reporting normal conditions, without crowding or distress," the minister said.
This apart, refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under continuous supervision by the ministry, Naidu added.
"At the same time, accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the aircraft rules and Act will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardships to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance, or non-adherence to statutory provisions.
Why Is Govt So Kind To IndiGo, Asks Congress MP Ashok Singh In RS
Speaking in the Upper House on Tuesday, Ashok Singh, Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, launched an attack on the government, especially the DGCA, over the ongoing IndiGo flight fiasco. DGCA, he said, was just a "rubber stamp, an organisation that wakes up only after something happens".
"What is the reason behind this carelessness. We have to ask some tough questions. Why is the government so kind to this airline? We have recently heard that Interglobe Aviation (the parent company of IndiGo) has bought electoral bonds worth around Rs 50 Crore. Is it because of this that safety norms were blown to smithereens? The regulator (DGCA) simply looks the other way while the passengers suffer," he said.
The government cannot shake hands with the airlines that it is supposed to regulate, the MP said. "Hamari maang bilkul saaf hai...(Our demand is very clear)," the Congress MP was cut short by the Chairman at this point.
IndiGo Asked To Trim Routes By 5%: Office Of DGCA
DGCA has said that IndiGo "has not demonstrated the ability to operate its flights efficiently". An order issued by office of DGCA mentioned that it has ordered the airline to cut its schedule by five percent on all routes. IndiGo has been asked to prepare and submit a revised flight schedule to the regulator by 5 PM on December 10. "...IndiGo has not demonstrated the ability to operate its schedules efficiently. It is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors. IndiGo is required to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on 10th December," stated office of the Director General of Civil Aviation, Government of India.
180 Flights Cancelled At Bengaluru And Hyderabad Airports
IndiGo has cancelled around 180 flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Tuesday. "IndiGo is not operating 58 flights to and from Hyderabad on Tuesday. Of these, 14 are arrivals and 44 departures. The number of cancellations at Bengaluru Airport stood at 121, of which 58 are arrivals and 63 departures," PTI reported quoting sources.
Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule, Slots To Be Reallocated To Other Carriers
Following IndiGo's ongoing large-scale operational disruptions, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule and allocate them to other operators. "We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.
The minister further stated that refunds worth Rs 745 crore have been given for 7,30,655 cancelled PNRs from December 1-8 (as of 5 PM).
Will Take Appropriate Action, Says DGCA After IndiGo's Response
As IndiGo sought 15 days time to "pin point the cause(s)" of the operations debacle, aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday said it will take enforcement action. DGCA said it is in the process of examining the response, and enforcement action, as deemed appropriate, will be taken in due course.
Indigo Cites 'Compounding Effect Of Multiple Factors' In Reply To DGCA's Show Cause Notice
In response to the DGCA's showcause, IndiGo offered an unconditional apology on Monday evening, saying it is "profusely apologetic" and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to lakhs of passengers. The airline attributed the crisis to a "compounding effect of multiple factors" that came together in what it described as an "unfortunate and unforeseeable confluence".
The airline, however, maintained that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this stage, citing the complexity and vastness of its network operations. Referring to DGCA's own guidelines, IndiGo noted that airlines are usually given 15 days to respond to a show cause notice, and requested additional time to complete a full-fledged Root Cause Analysis (RCA). The final report, it assured, would be shared with the regulator once complete.
IndiGo outlined a set of preliminary contributing factors behind the disruption including minor technical glitches, winter schedule transitions, adverse weather, heightened system-wide congestion, and challenges in implementing the Phase II Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew.