IndiGo Fiasco December 5 LIVE: Over 400 Flights Cancelled At Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Airports On Friday

All IndiGo Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport Until Midnight

Delhi Airport on Friday issued a fresh passenger advisory, announcing that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight. "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled," Delhi Airport said on X.

It further added, "Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience. For the latest flight status, please check our official website www.newdelhiairport.in."