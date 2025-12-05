IndiGo Fiasco December 5 LIVE: Over 400 Flights Cancelled At Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Airports On Friday
Amid flight disruptions over the last two days, domestic carrier IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, while a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday. Hundreds of passengers encountered harrowing experience at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods.
As per sources, over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport. At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled, sources said. There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.
IndiGo has been grappling with operational disruptions due to cabin crew woes and other factors. The civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation regarding IndiGo flight disruptions that have been ongoing for the past few days.
On Thursday, IndiGo told aviation regulator DGCA that flight operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.
LIVE FEED
10 Flights Cancelled, Several Delayed At Srinagar
On Friday, Srinagar Airport Director informed that out of the 18 scheduled flights, 10 IndiGo flights have been cancelled while the rest have been delayed today at the airport.
All IndiGo Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport Until Midnight
Delhi Airport on Friday issued a fresh passenger advisory, announcing that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight. "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled," Delhi Airport said on X.
It further added, "Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience. For the latest flight status, please check our official website www.newdelhiairport.in."