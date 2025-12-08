IndiGo Crisis LIVE: Over 220 Flights Cancelled On Monday; Mamata, Akhilesh Target Govt Over Ticket Prices & Passenger Woes

124 Flight Cancelled At Delhi Airport; Authorities Say Ops Running Smoothly

For Monday, IndiGo has cancelled 134 flights at Delhi Airport, including 75 departures and 59 arrivals. Delhi Airport authorities said operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. "Our dedicated on-ground teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines," the authorities said.

"For assistance, including medical support, passengers may approach the information desks, where our staff is available to provide necessary help. Additionally, multiple public transport options-such as metro services, buses, and cabs—are readily accessible for convenient travel to and from the airport. For real-time updates and essential information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhi airport.in." they added.

Below visuals are from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1, where passengers' luggage is lying, amid flight cancellations and delays.