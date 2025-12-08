IndiGo Crisis LIVE: Over 220 Flights Cancelled On Monday; Mamata, Akhilesh Target Govt Over Ticket Prices & Passenger Woes
Published : December 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Passenger woes are still far from over as flight disruptions continued across the country for the seventh straight day on Monday. As per sources, nearly 224 flights of India's largest airline IndiGo have been cancelled today across all major airports in the country. While Mumbai Airport has announced 32 cancellations, Delhi saw the highest impact with 134 cancellations (75 departures and 59 arrivals). IndiGo has announced that refunds for passengers who had booked flight till December 6 will be initiated today. Meanwhile, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, fell sharply in early trade on Monday, dropping 6.6 percent to an intra-day low of Rs 5,015 on the BSE.
77 Flights Cancelled At Hyderabad Airport
As per authorities of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), 77 IndiGo flights have been affected today, with 38 arrivals and 39 departures getting cancelled
Transport And Aviation Committee's Meeting With IndiGo, DGCA And Other Stakeholders Likely
The Transport and Aviation Committee, headed by Sanjay Jha, is likely to convene a meeting with IndiGo, DGCA and other stakeholders following the crisis. The committee wants to ensure such problems do not happen again. Several MPs, whose flights were also cancelled, expressed anger and raised complaints before the committee, sources said.
Forget 'Hawai Chappal', Even Those Wearing Shoes Unable To Afford Tickets: Akhilesh Slams Govt Over Ticket Prices
On the soaring ticket prices amid flight cancellations, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said IndiGo has brought the entire system down to its knees. "Mahakumbh was the biggest congregation, and people had to buy expensive tickets to come to the Mahakumbh... Now we are seeing how IndiGo has brought the government to its knees. What is the reason? On one hand, the government claimed that even a person wearing 'hawai chappal' can travel in a plane, but with these ticket getting costlier, those wearing shoes are also unable to afford it... I have heard that the Board of Directors has all BJP members..." he said.
Strict CARs In Place, Civil Aviation Minister Says In Rajya Sabha
Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the IndiGo crisis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured that strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place and that government is committed to ensuring top global standards for the aviation sector in the country. "For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," the union minister said while replying to questions asked by members during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha regarding alleged malfunction in the AMSS at Delhi Airport.
'Disaster,' Says Bengal CM As Flight Cancellations Leave Thousands Of Passengers Stranded
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday targeted the BJP over flight cancellations, and alleged that the Central government is least interested in matters related to country and its people. "What is the alternative for the public? It is most unfortunate that the maximum number of flights have stopped. This is a disaster. Thousands of passengers are stranded in airports. They are feeling mentally tortured. I ask the Government of India to make a plan to resolve this. The BJP government is not interested in matters related to the country and the people. But the BJP cares only about how to capture institutions," she said.
'Timely Action Appears To Have Been Taken' After IndiGo Fiasco: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently list for hearing a plea seeking suo motu cognisance of the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights across the country. Acting on a petition urging the apex court to constitute a special bench to hear the matter on an immediate basis, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant acknowledged that it was a serious matter, but said timely action appears to have been taken. "People were stranded at the airport and had difficulty. Maybe some people who have urgent work, maybe some people who need care for health issues. But the government has taken timely cognisance. Timely action appears to have been taken…let us see what happens after some time. No urgency," said the CJI, not agreeing to list the matter urgently.
124 Flight Cancelled At Delhi Airport; Authorities Say Ops Running Smoothly
For Monday, IndiGo has cancelled 134 flights at Delhi Airport, including 75 departures and 59 arrivals. Delhi Airport authorities said operations are running smoothly, though a few flights may be rescheduled or cancelled due to operational reasons. "Our dedicated on-ground teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. We kindly advise travelers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines," the authorities said.
"For assistance, including medical support, passengers may approach the information desks, where our staff is available to provide necessary help. Additionally, multiple public transport options-such as metro services, buses, and cabs—are readily accessible for convenient travel to and from the airport. For real-time updates and essential information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhi airport.in." they added.
Below visuals are from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1, where passengers' luggage is lying, amid flight cancellations and delays.
IndiGo Shares Sink Over 7% Amid Ongoing Flight Disruptions; CEO Elbers To Respond To DGCA Show-cause By 6 PM Today
Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, continued its Dalal Street nosedive as the stock slumped over seven percent in morning trade on Monday. At 11.45 am, the stock was trading at Rs 4963.50 on NSE, down by Rs 407 or 7.58 percent. In the last one week since the flight fiasco worsened, IndiGo has experienced a 15 percent loss but Monday, so far, has been the worst. The low-cost carrier that has the highest market share of 65 percent in Indian aviation has thrown the domestic air traffic in India in a total disarray. Thousands of flights have been cancelled in the last one week, leaving passengers stranded and creating mass chaos at airports.
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras on Friday and asked the two to respond within 24 hours. A senior official on Sunday said the two were given 24 more hours till 6 PM on Monday to submit their replies.
Over 50 Flights Cancelled At Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Srinagar Airports
At least 32 IndiGo flights were cancelled in Mumbai on Monday, including 22 departures and 10 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported 18 cancellations by 8 AM today, with nine arrivals and nine departures affected. Twenty other flights managed to operate as per the schedule. Disruption in IndiGo operational services adversely affected flight operations even at Srinagar international airport as the airline cancelled 16 flights, eight arrivals and eight departures.