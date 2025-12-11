IndiGo Crisis December 11 LIVE: Airline Offers Rs 10K Travel Vouchers To Flyers; CEO Elbers To Submit Fiasco Report Before DGCA Today
Published : December 11, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST|
Updated : December 11, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Despite claims of operational stabilisation, IndiGo's flight cancellations continued on Thursday, leaving passengers stranded across several airports. More than 100 flights have been cancelled today. The low-cost carrier cancelled as many as 60 flights in Bengaluru alone, a day after cancelling 220 flights at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, 18 flights including nine arrivals and nine departures were cancelled till 8 AM today. In an official statement, IndiGo mentioned that it is likely to operate over 1950 flights today.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before it today afternoon (at 3 PM) and submit a detailed report on the entire fiasco. DGCA has also deployed two teams of senior officers at IndiGo's Gurugram headquarters, who will monitor daily cancellations, pilot deployment, refunds, passenger compensation and baggage delays, and send daily reports.
On Wednesday, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta issued a public apology, saying the airline "failed passengers". He said both internal issues and external factors including weather, technical glitches and new crew duty norms led to the chaos. The Board has now decided to bring in independent technical experts to identify root causes and prevent such failures in the future.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Arrives At DGCA Office
IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers arrived at office of DGCA on Thursday for a meeting. He has been asked to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions.
'All Refunds For Cancelled Flights Initiated': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 Travel Vouchers To Flyers
IndiGo on Thursday said all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, including those passengers who had booked through travel partner platforms. The airline acknowledged that many passengers on December 3-5 were stranded for hours and announced travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 for those severely impacted. This is in addition to compensation of Rs 5000-10,000 as per government rules for flights cancelled within 24 hours of departure. The airline said it remains committed to restoring safe and reliable operations.
40+ Flights Cancelled At Chennai And Coimbatore
Apart from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Chennai airport has also cancelled 36 IndiGo flights on Thursday, which included 24 departures and 12 arrivals. This apart, six flights have reportedly been cancelled at Coimbatore Airport.
Expected To Operate 1950+ Flights On Thursday With 3 Lakh Customers: IndiGo
In a statement on Thursday, IndiGo said that it is "expecting to operate over 1950 flights on Thursday with approximately three lakh customers". The airline operates over 2,200 flights per day across its national and domestic network under the ongoing Winter schedule, which the government has already reduced by 10 percent to help the carrier "stabilise" its operations and minimise cancellations, which touched 1,600 on December 5. IndiGo Spokesperson said the team is working hand-in-hand with authorities to further normalise the operations. "Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our on-time performance has been restored to top-tier industry standards. We remain focused on safety, efficiency, and support to every customer," the spokesperson added.
Flight Ops Normalising At Amritsar Airport
After days of disruptions, flight operations at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport are gradually returning to normalcy. Airport Director Bhupinder Singh said that between December 3 and 10, IndiGo was meant to operate 196 flights, but only 106 took off. The remaining 90 were cancelled, affecting more than 4500 passengers. To help stranded passengers, refunds were provided to most, while airport provided hotel stays for over 200 passengers, and organised 78 taxis to help them reach their destinations. Additional staff were deployed to assist elderly passengers, women and children. This apart, a special counter for train reservations was also opened inside the terminal to offer alternative travel options.
Singh said operations are now improving and expected to fully normalise by December 14-15.
IndiGo CEO To Submit Detailed Report On Operational Disruptions Today
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the DGCA to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday. The aviation regulator has sought updates on flight restoration, including the status of restoring flight services across the network, progress in re-accommodating affected passengers, priority handling for vulnerable travellers such as the elderly, medical passengers, and unaccompanied minors, and the monitoring mechanism to ensure timely completion of the restoration. DGCA has also sought IndiGo's pilot and crew recruitment plan, including the current strength, the recruitment and training pipeline for the upcoming months, and measures implemented to prevent roster shortages and flight duty time limitations (FDTL)-related issues.
We 'Let Passengers Down': IndiGo Chairman Apologises For Widespread Disruptions
On Wednesday, Chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) Vikram Singh Mehta offered an unconditional apology acknowledging the airline "let passengers down". He said in a video message, "Over the past week, our airline has faced major operational disruptions that have affected many of our valued customers personally," he said in a video message. He said, on December 3, an unexpected chain of events led to large-scale flight cancellations. "This continued into December 4 and 5. Thousands of our passengers were left stranded. Many missed important family events, business commitments, medical appointments, and international connections. Baggage was delayed or misdirected. I know how much distress this caused. I want to say, very simply and very clearly. We are sorry," Mehta said.
Dozens Of Flights Cancelled At Bengaluru And Ahmedabad Airports On Thursday
IndiGo has cancelled 60 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Thursday, which includes 32 arrivals and 28 departures, reported PTI quoting source. In Ahmedabad, delays and cancellations continued to affect passengers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport today, with 18 flights cancelled till 8 AM, including nine arrivals and nine departures.