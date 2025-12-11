IndiGo Crisis December 11 LIVE: Airline Offers Rs 10K Travel Vouchers To Flyers; CEO Elbers To Submit Fiasco Report Before DGCA Today

Flight Ops Normalising At Amritsar Airport

After days of disruptions, flight operations at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport are gradually returning to normalcy. Airport Director Bhupinder Singh said that between December 3 and 10, IndiGo was meant to operate 196 flights, but only 106 took off. The remaining 90 were cancelled, affecting more than 4500 passengers. To help stranded passengers, refunds were provided to most, while airport provided hotel stays for over 200 passengers, and organised 78 taxis to help them reach their destinations. Additional staff were deployed to assist elderly passengers, women and children. This apart, a special counter for train reservations was also opened inside the terminal to offer alternative travel options.

Singh said operations are now improving and expected to fully normalise by December 14-15.