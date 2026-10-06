INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up In Delhi As Opposition Marches To ECI HQ Today Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Security has been beefed up in central Delhi this morning in view of Opposition leaders and MPs' proposed march towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI), as part of the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the demand for the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The Opposition has started a sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel, especially after a newspaper report about the alleged internal discord within the Election Commission amid a heavily questioned and criticised SIR exercise.
Police Deployment
A large number of Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar. Barricades have also been set up outside the ECI office and several other nearby locations. Police are also monitoring people and vehicles moving in and out to prevent any disruption or law-and-order issues. Police have instructed security forces to be fully prepared to deal with any situation.
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed in and around Jantar Mantar. Under this, restrictions may be imposed on certain activities and gatherings in the area. The administration has appealed to the public to follow the prescribed rules and cooperate with security arrangements.
The Protest Plan
On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that MPs of all Opposition parties will march peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission on Tuesday as part of the INDIA bloc's planned programmes over the issue of alleged vote theft and the demand for removal of the CEC Kumar.
Ramesh said a meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and incharges was held for two hours in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He said Opposition MPs have been asked to assemble at Makar Dwar at 10:30 AM ahead of the march.
"A meeting of all PCC presidents and in-charges was held for two hours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi were also present. At 11 AM (Tuesday), MPs of all opposition parties will march peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission. Everyone has been given the time of 10.30 AM to assemble at Makar Dwar," the senior Congress leader said.
"This march will be carried out in a peaceful manner. Till October 8, all INDIA alliance parties will organise padyatras at the district level. There will be demonstrations; there will be meetings," he added.
Ramesh further outlined the Opposition's planned programmes at the block, state and district levels, saying the campaign would focus on the alleged issue of vote theft and gathering information about voters whose names are not on electoral rolls.
“Regarding the issue of vote theft and the demand for removal of the CEC. From 10th October to 20th October, there will be meetings at the block level. From 25th October to 25th November, 'Save votes, save the country' rallies will be organised at the state level, district level, and Chaupals in every village, and the objective in this month will be to get information about the 13.5 crore voters whose names are not in the voter list," he added.
LIVE FEED
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Update: ECI Not Working Under Constitution, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the INDIA bloc’s protest at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters, alleged the ECI is “not working under the Constitution” and lacks impartiality. “Complaints about the Election Commission are not new. It seems the EC thinks only BJP members are Indian citizens and can vote,” Yadav said. Accusing the BJP of using money and force, he added, “Booth capturing happened in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The ECI is not unbiased.” Yadav also criticised the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, claiming it undermines scrutiny.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Update: CJP Supports INDIA Bloc March, Reminds Of Its Own Oct 10 Protest Plan
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has welcomed the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi today while saying its own October 10 mobilisation should be seen as a broader call by the youth rather than that of a particular organisation.
CJP co-convener Saurav Das said everyone -- political parties, student organisations, activists and common people -- should assert their rights through peaceful protests. "We welcome all peaceful protests. Everyone should make efforts, be it INDIA bloc or other student organisations or activists, or common people. Everyone needs to assert their rights," Das told a press conference.
On the October 10 mobilisation plan of the CJP, Das said, "You should not consider the call for protests on October 10 as our call or someone else's call. This is the call by the youth and Gen Z. We are one part of that."
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Update: What Supreme Court Said Amid Oppn Campaign Against CEC
Pressure on CEC Gyanesh Kumar continues to build up as the Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, used for enrolling new voters during SIR.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When the record is produced, we would like to see who has modified."
While the apex court refused to pass an ex-parte interim order seeking suspension of CEC Kumar, it issued notices to the Centre, ECI, Kumar and other officials. The petition before the court alleges that 14 crucial SIR-related decisions were taken in the name of the Election Commission despite objections allegedly recorded by the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The plea also raises questions over the alteration of Form 6 and alleged changes to electoral-roll systems without the participation or approval of the other Commissioners. The court said it would first examine the allegations after receiving responses from the respondents. The CJI further observed that if any violation of the statutory framework was established, the court could undo the decision.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Update: AAP To Skip INDIA Bloc Protest
The Aam Aadmi Party will not be part of the INDIA bloc's protest march to the ECI headquarters today, as AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party is "fighting in our own way".
"The CJP's protest is also being held, and different organisations are also holding protests. The Left is also protesting in different places. As far as tomorrow's protest is concerned, it is the INDIA bloc's protest. So, the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. We are fighting this battle in our own way," he said at the Parliament House complex on Monday.