INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up In Delhi As Opposition Marches To ECI HQ Today Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Update: CJP Supports INDIA Bloc March, Reminds Of Its Own Oct 10 Protest Plan

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has welcomed the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi today while saying its own October 10 mobilisation should be seen as a broader call by the youth rather than that of a particular organisation.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das said everyone -- political parties, student organisations, activists and common people -- should assert their rights through peaceful protests. "We welcome all peaceful protests. Everyone should make efforts, be it INDIA bloc or other student organisations or activists, or common people. Everyone needs to assert their rights," Das told a press conference.

On the October 10 mobilisation plan of the CJP, Das said, "You should not consider the call for protests on October 10 as our call or someone else's call. This is the call by the youth and Gen Z. We are one part of that."