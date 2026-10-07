INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Day 2: Rahul And Team Head To Jantar Mantar As Opposition Plans Another Sit-in Against Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Opposition Leaders Board Bus

A bus carrying INDIA bloc Members of Parliament, led by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is making its way toward Jantar Mantar. The group is pressing forward with their protest over issues related to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the SIR (Special Investigation Report).

Despite heavy security deployment, the INDIA bloc MPs are continuing their demonstration, demanding accountability and raising concerns over recent electoral controversies. The protest follows a strategy meeting earlier in the day, where party leaders coordinated their next steps in response to the ongoing dispute.