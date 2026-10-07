INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Day 2: Rahul And Team Head To Jantar Mantar As Opposition Plans Another Sit-in Against Gyanesh Kumar
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
INDIA bloc leaders headed to Jantar Mantar in Delhi by bus on Wednesday to protest Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The march followed a lunch meeting hosted by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for INDIA bloc MPs at Sagar Ratna on Janpath. The Opposition leaders discussed their concerns over the SIR exercise and a letter seeking an urgent meeting with the Election Commission.
"We will protest now at Jantar Mantar, which is a designated protest site," Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said after the meeting. Rahul demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and said the Opposition would keep raising the issue. He added, "Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign."
The latest protest comes a day after INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in New Delhi. Security personnel stopped the leaders midway, following which Rahul Gandhi climbed a police barricade and waved the tricolour.
The Opposition leaders later staged a sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan. Police detained Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and registered FIRs in connection with the protest.
Referring to the FIR against him, Rahul said, "I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be filed against me. Every FIR is a medal for me."
Kharge said the Opposition would continue its protests until its demands were addressed. "We have decided that the voice of the people should reach the entire country. That is our work," he said.
Opposition Leaders Reject FIR Concerns
Several Opposition leaders said the cases registered after Tuesday's protest would not stop them from continuing their campaign. Congress MP K C Venugopal said the party was not afraid of FIRs and would continue its fight. "Let them file thousands of FIRs. Who is bothered about it?" he said. Congress MP Pawan Khera described the FIRs as a "badge of honour" and said Opposition MPs were preparing a letter for the Election Commission. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also said the Opposition would not be intimidated by the cases.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the Opposition was united in its campaign. "We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos," he said.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned why the Election Commission had not met Opposition leaders.
AAP, Left Join Protest In Delhi
The campaign against the CEC also continued separately at the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office near Kashmere Gate.
AAP leaders and workers, along with Congress and Left party members, staged a protest after marching from Sindhi Academy. They raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj announced a nationwide protest on October 10, with Jantar Mantar as its epicentre. He said the AAP, Left parties, student organisations and other groups would support the protest.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The latest mobilisation follows the Opposition's protest on Tuesday, when INDIA bloc MPs sought a meeting with the Election Commission over their concerns regarding the SIR exercise. The parties have said they will continue raising the issue.
LIVE FEED
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Karti Questions Govt For Stopping MPs’ Private Bus Journey
As INDIA bloc MPs head to Jantar Mantar by bus, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned the government’s actions, stating, “We’re travelling privately with the correct permits and a licensed driver. Don’t citizens have the right to free movement? Why are we being stopped? We’re not protesting, just peacefully travelling. What’s illegal about this, and why is the government intervening?”
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Chandra Shekhar Calls For Transparent CEC Appointments, Demands Ballot-Based Elections
Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad demanded transparency in appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, calling for a selection process involving the Supreme Court. Amid protests over alleged electoral roll irregularities, he also urged a return to paper ballots, criticised restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar, highlighted flood issues in Uttar Pradesh, and pressed for timely payment to sugarcane farmers.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Opposition Leaders Board Bus
A bus carrying INDIA bloc Members of Parliament, led by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is making its way toward Jantar Mantar. The group is pressing forward with their protest over issues related to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the SIR (Special Investigation Report).
Despite heavy security deployment, the INDIA bloc MPs are continuing their demonstration, demanding accountability and raising concerns over recent electoral controversies. The protest follows a strategy meeting earlier in the day, where party leaders coordinated their next steps in response to the ongoing dispute.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: NSUI Members Scale Police Vehicle As Oppn March To Jantar Mantar
As INDIA bloc MPs proceed towards Jantar Mantar to protest alleged electoral fraud, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) climbed atop a Delhi Police riot control vehicle, intensifying the demonstration. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing concerns over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).
Heavy security has been deployed as the march gains momentum. Earlier, the MPs attended a strategy meeting led by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding the CEC.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Security Tightens At Jantar Mantar
Security has been strengthened near Jantar Mantar as Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc are expected to march to the protest site. Earlier in the day, the MPs gathered for a meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss matters related to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).