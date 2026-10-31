INDIA Bloc Gyanesh Kumar 'Public Impeachment' LIVE | Meira Kumar To Chair As Opposition Meet To Impeach Chief Election Commissioner
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
The Congress-led Opposition is set to hold a 'mock parliament' on Saturday, where it will seek to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The programme is scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The mock parliament was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders.
Leaders and representatives from INDIA Bloc parties are likely to participate in the discussion on the proposal and the functioning of the Election Commission. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is expected to preside over the 'mock parliament'.
While Kharge will move the 'motion' to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi will make the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is passed. Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, one person from each party is likely to speak at the "public impeachment" of the CEC.
The event comes ahead of the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan. Rahul Gandhi has invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan.
"The day after, we have a march to Ramlila Maidan. All the opposition, everybody who wants to come: political, non-political, social, service people, civil society people, journalists. Both the programs are about the demolition of Indian democracy by Narendra Modi, by Amit Shah, by Gyanesh Kumar and his crew in the Election Commission," he said.
Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the Union Home Minister was attempting to prevent people from travelling to Delhi to participate in the rally. The Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of the CEC and accused the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.
The planned events come amid continued political criticism of the Election Commission by opposition parties, which have accused it of bias and electoral malpractice.
LIVE FEED
INDIA Bloc Gyanesh Kumar 'Public Impeachment' LIVE | Not Mock Parliament, But Public Impeachment Of Gyanesh Kumar
This is not a mock parliament; it is a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner... People are eager to join, not just those from the INDIA alliance, but also members of civil society," said Congress MP Pawan Khera.
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#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Pawan Khera says, "This is not a mock parliament; it is a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner... People are eager to join, not just those from the INDIA alliance, but also members of civil society." pic.twitter.com/ZWpJyxzYz8— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
INDIA Bloc Gyanesh Kumar 'Public Impeachment' LIVE | Rescheduled 'Public Impeachment' Programme Against CEC Today
INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders.
Speaking to reporters in the national capital on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow," he said. He also invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan.