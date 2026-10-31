INDIA Bloc Gyanesh Kumar 'Public Impeachment' LIVE | Meira Kumar To Chair As Opposition Meet To Impeach Chief Election Commissioner

INDIA Bloc Gyanesh Kumar 'Public Impeachment' LIVE | Rescheduled 'Public Impeachment' Programme Against CEC Today

INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow," he said. He also invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan.