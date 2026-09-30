INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE: Kharge Says CEC Should Go, Lists 6 Demands Including Ballot Vote And Pre-SIR Electoral Roll For Future Polls
Published : September 30, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 30, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
The INDIA bloc meeting was underway in New Delhi on Wednesday as the opposition huddled to further intensify its position against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the overall row around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), especially the massive voter deletions that several states across the country have witnessed. The meeting comes against the backdrop of reported internal rift between the CEC and two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
Top leaders of the INDIA bloc are present in the meeting to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over the alleged irregularities in the SIR. Among those at the meeting are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, the TMC's Mamata Banerjee, National Conference Chief and J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and several other leaders from parties such as the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).
In his opening remarks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge batted for the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections and voting through ballots instead of EVMs, as he stressed on unity in the INDIA bloc with a joint action plan.
"The INDIA parties must stand together when the fundamental democratic right of citizens is at stake. We should therefore leave this meeting with a clear programme of action," Kharge said.
He then listed six demands that the bloc should press for:
- The pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections. Complete transparency in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections.
- Due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll.
- Protection of eligible voters from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness.
- Voting through Ballots instead of EVMs.
- Simple and accessible voter registration for our young citizens, particularly first-time voters.
- Institutional accountability and an Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum.
LIVE FEED
INDIA Bloc Meeting Live Updates | CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Totally Exposed', Should Resign And Turn Approver: Kharge
In his opening remarks at the INDIA bloc meeting, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar stood "totally exposed" and should resign.
"Today our Chief Election Commissioner stands totally exposed. His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our ELECTORAL ROLLS!" Kharge said.
He asserted that the opposition group will not allow transparency to be replaced by secrecy.
"We will not allow the fundamental principle of our Republic -- one person, one vote, one value -- to be weakened," he said at the meeting attended by TMC's Mamata Banerjee and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav among others.
Kharge asserted that the ballot belongs to the people, and the mandate belongs to the people. "So the power of government ultimately rests in the hands of the people," he said.
"Our task today is to ensure that the people of India remain the final and unquestioned authority in our democracy," Kharge said.
He suggested that the INDIA bloc should demand that the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections.
INDIA parties must also demand "complete transparency" in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections, he said.
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Sharing my Opening Remarks at the meeting with INDIA alliance partners -— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 30, 2026
Dear Friends and valued Colleagues,
India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle: every citizen must have an equal… pic.twitter.com/ZuoSmbXIPI
AAP Not Part Of INDIA Bloc, Won't Attend Meeting: Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said his party is not part of the INDIA bloc and is therefore not attending the meeting called to discuss issues concerning the Election Commission. The AAP leader also said his party supported the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was fighting against what he described as shortcomings of the Election Commission "from the streets to Parliament".
The AAP announced its exit from the opposition INDIA bloc on July 18, 2025, with Singh saying the alliance was formed specifically for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "There is no question of joining the meeting. Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the INDIA bloc," Singh said in response to a question.
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#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA Bloc meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Aam Aadmi Party has already made it clear that we are not a part of the INDIA alliance. So, there is no point in attending such a meeting, and secondly, as far as the impeachment is concerned, we have already… pic.twitter.com/EsRoMJJPLz— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026
INDIA Bloc Meeting Live Updates: Congress Chief Lists 6 Demands Including Ballot Voting, Pre-SIR Electoral Roll
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge listed six demands that the INDIA bloc should consider and push for as he delivered his opening remarks at the meeting with INDIA alliance partners.
The six demands include:
- The pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections. Complete transparency in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections.
- Due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll.
- Protection of eligible voters from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness.
- Voting through Ballots instead of EVMs.
- Simple and accessible voter registration for our young citizens, particularly first-time voters.
- Institutional accountability and an Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum.
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Sharing my Opening Remarks at the meeting with INDIA alliance partners -— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 30, 2026
Dear Friends and valued Colleagues,
India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle: every citizen must have an equal… pic.twitter.com/ZuoSmbXIPI
INDIA Bloc Meeting Live Updates: Meeting Underway, Congress Says Opposition 'United' To protect Constitution From Modi Govt's 'Assaults'
The INDIA bloc meeting is underway in the national capital. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lists the parties attending it in a post on X.
"The INDIA janbandhan meeting has just got underway. The parties participating are INC, SP, AITC, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, KC(J) and AIFB. These and other Opposition parties stand united to protect the Constitution of India from repeated assaults of the Modi Govt - most recently its Vote Chori gameplan through the ECI to remain in power," he said.
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The INDIA janbandhan meeting has just got under way. The parties participating are INC, SP, AITC, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, KC(J) and AIFB.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 30, 2026
These and other Opposition parties stand united to protect the Constitution…