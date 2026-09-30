INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE: Kharge Says CEC Should Go, Lists 6 Demands Including Ballot Vote And Pre-SIR Electoral Roll For Future Polls

INDIA Bloc Meeting Live Updates | CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Totally Exposed', Should Resign And Turn Approver: Kharge

In his opening remarks at the INDIA bloc meeting, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar stood "totally exposed" and should resign.

"Today our Chief Election Commissioner stands totally exposed. His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our ELECTORAL ROLLS!" Kharge said.

He asserted that the opposition group will not allow transparency to be replaced by secrecy.

"We will not allow the fundamental principle of our Republic -- one person, one vote, one value -- to be weakened," he said at the meeting attended by TMC's Mamata Banerjee and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav among others.

Kharge asserted that the ballot belongs to the people, and the mandate belongs to the people. "So the power of government ultimately rests in the hands of the people," he said.

"Our task today is to ensure that the people of India remain the final and unquestioned authority in our democracy," Kharge said.

He suggested that the INDIA bloc should demand that the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections.

INDIA parties must also demand "complete transparency" in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections, he said.