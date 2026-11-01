INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Do A Little Shopping Too: Rahul Urges Protestors; Oppn To March From Minto Road At 12 PM
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:11 AM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST
The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, as opposition leaders and supporters from different states begin arriving in the national capital to show strength against alleged electoral irregularities and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The march, named 'Chalo Dilli', will begin from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at 12 PM and culminate at Ramlila Maidan.
With a large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage, separate arrangements for representatives of INDIA bloc parties and security preparations in place, the Opposition is gearing up for a march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, followed by a rally that is expected to bring together political parties, student groups and civil society organisations.
Delhi Police has said permission has been granted for the rally at Ramlila Maidan, but no application had been received for the proposed procession from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction.
The mobilisation is not confined to the alliance's political constituents. The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have also extended support. The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000.
INDIA bloc leaders are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the march's starting point. The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people.
Traffic to be diverted; Security Beefed Up
Traffic restrictions will also be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Diversions are planned at key intersections, including ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ajmeri Gate and Turkman Gate. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches around Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Minto Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.
More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces companies, will be deployed for security and crowd management along the march route and at the venue. Ramlila Maidan has been divided into 14 zones, each supervised by an officer of assistant commissioner rank. More than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras will be used for surveillance, with a control room set up inside the ground.
Sunday's mobilisation follows a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Kumar held by the INDIA bloc at Kharge's residence on Saturday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings; Kharge moved a resolution listing the Opposition's charges against the CEC, and Rahul Gandhi delivered the concluding remarks before it was adopted.
The INDIA bloc has been holding a series of protests against what it describes as 'vote chori', accusing the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale deletion of voters' names through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. According to a Delhi Police Advisory, diversions are planned at key intersections, including ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ajmeri Gate, and Turkman Gate. "Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions," the advisory read.
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Hardeep Singh Puri Questions Congress Over 1984 Riots
Ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday questioned the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, asking those who consider themselves guardians of the Constitution to explain their role in the violence, while recalling the tragedy on the eve of its 42nd anniversary.
Questioning the Congress over the events of 1984, Puri said those who raise concerns about constitutional safeguards must also answer questions about the violence against the Sikh community.
"A question must be posed to those who consider themselves the guardians of our Constitution... What did you do in 1984? If you believe there are issues concerning the Constitution that require attention, then by all means, discuss them in Parliament—or choose not to. However, the conspiracy that was orchestrated—the events that unfolded on the night of October 30–31, 1984—was of a distinct and exceptionally dangerous nature; it was a plan to perpetrate atrocities on a massive scale," Puri said.
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | HP Congress To Mobilise 15,000 Workers
The Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday said around 15,000 party workers from the state would participate in the Congress Maha-rally scheduled to be held in Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and former state party chief Pratibha Singh accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to address concerns over electoral processes and alleged irregularities.
The leaders said the rally, being organised under the guidance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, would bring together opposition parties and workers from across the country to raise issues concerning electoral transparency, the alleged voter exclusion and the demand for electoral reforms. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the rally was being organised to protect democracy and oppose what the Congress described as electoral irregularities.
He said the party believed that the right to vote had been secured after a long struggle and must be protected. "If votes are stolen and a government is formed through vote theft, then this rally is against that. We have the right to protest in a democracy, and we are using that right," Sukhu said.
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Public's Resentment Towards Modi Govt Will Be Seen At Ramlila Maidan: Sibal
Rajya Sabha MP & Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Saturday said there is a strong resentment against the Modi government, which will be seen during tomorrow's INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Speaking to ANI, following the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he said for the past 12 years, the opposition has not been able to present its views to the people of this country.
"In Parliament, they refuse to listen; they don't bring up our issues, nor do they allow for any debate or discussion. If we approach Gyanesh Kumar, he just tells us to "get out." Nothing happens when we go to the President, and in the courts, no verdicts are delivered—so, where are we supposed to go? For the first time in 12 years, we have finally been heard. People have come to believe that elections can no longer be conducted in this manner. Tomorrow, at Ramlila Maidan, you will see for yourselves the depth of the public's resentment toward this government," Sibal told ANI.
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Urges Those Attending To Protest And 'Do A Little Shopping Too' To Support Traders
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on October 31, urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali.
In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi.
While extending his greetings for Diwali, the Congress leader declared that lakhs of march participants would buy goods directly from traders' shops on the day of the rally.
"Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.
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नमस्कार, कल लाखों लोग रामलीला मार्च के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। त्यौहारों का मौसम है। दिवाली, छठ, भाईदूज का समय है। मैं चाहता हूं जो लाखों लोग बाहर से दिल्ली आ रहे हैं, वो यहां के व्यापारियों की मदद करें। प्रोटेस्ट, मार्च, रैली कीजिए, साथ में थोड़ी सी खरीदारी भी कीजिए - व्यापारियों का फायदा हो जाएगा। मैं जानता हूं व्यापारियों को रैली नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएगी। BJP डरी हुई है इसलिए अफवाह फैला रही है। मगर, दोनों काम करते हैं। कल मार्च होगा, रैली होगी और लाखों लोग हमारे व्यापारियों की छोटी-छोटी दुकानों में से सामान खरीदेंगे। आप सबको बहुत-बहुत प्यार। शुभ दिवाली। जय हिंद। Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj are here. I want the lakhs of people coming to Delhi from different parts of the country to support the local traders here. Tomorrow, along with protesting, marching and attending the rally, do a little shopping too. It will help our local traders. I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared. But let’s do both. Tomorrow, there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will also buy things from the small shops of our local traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2026
INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Priyanka Gandhi Inspects Preparations
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inspected preparations for the upcoming INDIA bloc mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, ahead of the rally,
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#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inspects preparations for INDIA bloc's mega rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan pic.twitter.com/HLhDtOCex4— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026