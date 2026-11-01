INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Do A Little Shopping Too: Rahul Urges Protestors; Oppn To March From Minto Road At 12 PM

INDIA Bloc Ramlila Maidan Rally LIVE | Hardeep Singh Puri Questions Congress Over 1984 Riots

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday questioned the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, asking those who consider themselves guardians of the Constitution to explain their role in the violence, while recalling the tragedy on the eve of its 42nd anniversary.

Questioning the Congress over the events of 1984, Puri said those who raise concerns about constitutional safeguards must also answer questions about the violence against the Sikh community.

"A question must be posed to those who consider themselves the guardians of our Constitution... What did you do in 1984? If you believe there are issues concerning the Constitution that require attention, then by all means, discuss them in Parliament—or choose not to. However, the conspiracy that was orchestrated—the events that unfolded on the night of October 30–31, 1984—was of a distinct and exceptionally dangerous nature; it was a plan to perpetrate atrocities on a massive scale," Puri said.