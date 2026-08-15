Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Congress Accuses PM Modi Of Taking Credit For Everything At I-Day Speech; India Inc Hails His 'Growth Vision'
Published : August 15, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 13th consecutive time amid tight security. For the first time, during Independence Day celebrations, National Song 'Vande Mataram' was formally sung at the Red Fort, commemorating 150 years of its legacy. As per the Defence Ministry, the event "celebrates the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047".
PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before being accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour. He then proceeded to hoist the national flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute. His address to the nation was followed by the traditional flower-petal shower by IAF helicopters. Nearly 5,000 special guests, including PM Mudra Yojana entrepreneurs and PM SVANidhi street vendors, were invited to witness the celebrations.
In view of Independence Day celebrations, more than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid has been placed around the Red Fort, involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all updates from across the nation this Independence Day.
LIVE FEED
On I-Day, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Measures To Promote Girls' Education
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at promoting girls' education and women's empowerment, including the Kanya Ratna Scholarship and enhanced financial assistance for students.
Speaking about the government's focus on girls' education and empowerment, Suvendu Adhikari said, "May the girls who are gems in the eyes of the West Bengal government move forward with the mantra of Charuivati and best wishes. Our government is committed to promoting women's education and protecting empowerment in the spirit of Vidyasagar.
In the first budget presented, in just eight months, we have taken measures ranging from giving priority to women in employment to increasing the number of women's education schools. In the field of higher education, we have taken measures so that no girl or sister has to stop studying midway in college."
Highlighting the implementation of the government's new initiatives for girls, the Chief Minister said, "The Prime Minister's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been introduced in all states, but it has not been implemented in West Bengal so far. Today, we have included girls in the new system and pledged to stand by them. Girls should play a role in strengthening society more and more in the field of education. I would like everyone to take on the role of Mother Matangini Hazra." (ANI)
UCC In MP In accordance With Spirit Of Constitution: Madhya Pradesh CM In I-Day Address
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in line with the spirit of the Constitution, noting that the common legal framework will end discriminatory practices and promote social harmony.
Addressing the Independence Day function at Lal Parade Ground after hoisting the National Flag, Yadav also praised security forces for eliminating the Naxal menace. "From Lord Shri Ram to Lord Shri Krishna, the message of equality has been given. In accordance with this basic spirit of the Indian Constitution, we are taking a historic step. We are implementing the UCC in Madhya Pradesh."
He added, "We are implementing the idea of one nation, one Constitution, one head and one flag on the ground by bringing in the same law for everyone. The UCC will end discriminatory practices and promote social harmony, while on the other, it will free women from atrocities and injustice, he added.
On July 21, the legislative assembly passed the 'Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill' by voice vote amid noisy protests by the opposition Congress.
Among other provisions, the common legal framework bans polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships mandatory while excluding the tribal community from its scope. (PTI)
India Inc Hails PM's Growth Vision, Backs Self-Reliance Push
New Delhi: India Inc on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, saying it looks forward to working with the government to translate his announcements into actionable programmes to boost investment, jobs, innovation and manufacturing.
Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "As we mark 80 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address puts people, sustainability and India's global strengths at the centre of our development journey.
"His call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Vocal for Local reflects our growing confidence to build a self-reliant, future-ready nation, one that has moved from being among the 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in just over a decade".
Industry shares the prime minister's resolve to build on this momentum and is ready to match it with sustained investment in areas of strategic importance, Banerjee stated.
Agriculture and food processing stand out as a real opportunity: with wider market access through FTAs, we need to take our farm produce to global markets, building global brands around our millets, spices, fruits and flowers. This can open up new opportunities for farmers and rural enterprises, while strengthening India's place in global value chains, the CII Director General said.
Highlighting the prime minister's focus on nuclear energy, semiconductors and the green and blue economies, Banerjee said these also point to where India's next decade of growth will come from, while the recognition of India's soft power adds a fresh dimension to our global economic presence. (PTI)
Kerala Skips Vande Mataram At I-Day Events; Jana Gana Mana Face Off At Kozhikode
Kerala's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday triggered a fresh political confrontation over the Centre's new protocol on the rendition of 'Vande Mataram', with the state government's official ceremonies featuring the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', but not the National Song.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan hoisted the national flag at the state-level Independence Day function at Central Stadium here on Saturday and the ceremony was followed by Jana Gana Mana. There was no rendition of Vande Mataram at the official state ceremony. Read More...
Gujarat CM Unveils Major Welfare Push On 80th Independence Day
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday announced a series of major welfare and development measures for citizens of the state on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, with a focus on rural housing, road connectivity, child nutrition and educational opportunities for youth.
Among the key announcements, the state government said it will purchase private land where adequate government or panchayat land is unavailable and provide residential plots free of cost to eligible rural families for construction of houses.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening the commitment towards "Housing for All" and ensuring that needy families in rural areas are not deprived of residential plots because of a shortage of available land.
Under the existing scheme, eligible rural families are provided free residential plots from land available within village settlement areas. However, in cases where Gram Panchayats do not have sufficient land and government wasteland or Gauchar land is also unavailable, the state government will now purchase private land for allotment to eligible beneficiaries.
The government said the decision will help address the growing demand for housing resulting from an increase in the number of families and households across rural Gujarat.
The Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 3,428 crore for renovation and improvement of 2,010 km of 214 roads across Gujarat under the Roads and Buildings Department.
The government said providing citizens with safe, convenient and durable roads remains a priority. Works on heavily used state highways and major district roads will be undertaken through Output and Performance Road Contracts and Performance-Based Maintenance Contracts. (ANI)
'May India Continue To Progress With Strength, Democracy, Rule Of Law': CJI Surya Kant Extends I-Day Greetings
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings and wished for India's continued progress while upholding democracy, the rule of law, equality and constitutional principles.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, CJI Surya Kant said, "Happy Independence Day. May our country continue to progress with strength, democracy, the rule of law, equality, and all our constitutional principles."
Highlighting his hopes for India's future, he added, "India, keep moving forward towards a stronger and brighter future." (ANI)
'Urdu Mein Tiranga Pehna Hai': Pawan Khera Takes Dig At PM Modi Over Tricolour Pocket Square On I-Day
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tricolour pocket square worn by him during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
Sharing an image of PM Modi, Khera questioned the design of the pocket square and sarcastically suggested that it appeared to resemble the Irish tricolour.
In a post on X, Khera wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat India ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. (Looks like the sahib is wearing the Tricolour in Urdu. Or perhaps, instead of India, he is celebrating Ireland's Independence Day)." (ANI)
'Neither I-Day Celebrated In Border Schools Nor Tricolour Hoisted': NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo Slams Punjab Govt
New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday claimed that neither has Independence Day been celebrated in the schools and panchayats located in border villages adjacent to Pakistan in Punjab nor has the tricolour been hoisted.
In a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that even the national anthem has not been sung there.
In an X post, Kanoongo targeted AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that the country will not tolerate such disrespect to Mother India.
"This is governmental treason!! In the villages adjacent to the Pakistan border in Punjab, neither Independence Day has been celebrated in the schools nor has the tricolour been hoisted. Not just in schools, but in panchayats too, national festivals are being disrespected; even the national anthem has not been sung. This anarchy by @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann and the insult to Mother India will not be tolerated. The strictest action will be taken," he said.
Congress's Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi For ‘Urban Naxal’ Labels, Caste Census Flip-Flop
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labeling political opponents as “Urban Naxals” and “Mental Naxals,” saying that Modi later accepted the demands raised by those he once dismissed.
Ramesh also referenced a 1937 Congress meeting on the proper singing of “Vande Mataram,” citing advice from Rabindranath Tagore.
"Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal,' nor is there any definition for it. Today, the Prime Minister is using the term 'Mental Naxal' (intellectual Naxal) for his political opponents from the Red Fort. The reality is that he eventually accepts the issues and demands raised by the very people he labels as 'Urban Naxals'," he said.
Congress leader also claimed that PM Modi had dismissed the idea of a caste census as 'Urban Naxal' thinking but announced a caste-based census a year ago. "First, you make derogatory remarks—calling them 'Urban Naxals' or 'Mental Naxals'—but later, you accept the very demands your political opponents were making," he said.
Ramesh added that at the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Calcutta on October 28, 1937, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore advised that only the opening lines of 'Vande Mataram' should be sung at meetings.
BJP Claims Sonia 'Objected' To Full Version Of Vande Mataram At Event, Congress Denies Charge
New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day event, even as the opposition party denied the charge.
The Congress asserted that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.
Sharing video footage of the Congress's event on X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, "The scene that has come to light today on Independence Day is utterly shameful.
"Sonia Gandhi's objection during the rendition of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', and her questioning of Congress workers as to why it was being played exposes the Congress party's mindset."
Agarwal said Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a historic symbol of India's freedom struggle, national consciousness and patriotism. "Is this the same Congress that lays claim to the legacy of the nation's freedom struggle?" he asked.
The Congress denied that there was any attempt to stop the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram, asserting that Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Kharge. (PTI)
At I-Day Event, Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says Youth Must Lead India's Journey Towards 'Viksit Bharat':
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and calling upon the youth to take forward the vision of a developed India.
Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that while Indians take pride in the country's independence, the responsibility of building a 'Viksit Bharat' now rests largely with the younger generation. "On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens of India. I pay tribute to those who made sacrifices for the country's freedom, and I also acknowledge the responsibility that rests with today's youth," the Goa Chief Minister said.
Sawant said the younger generation must play a leading role in realising the vision of a developed India outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Just as we take pride in our independence, the responsibility of building a 'Viksit Bharat' lies with the younger generation," he said.
The Chief Minister said India's independence was not the end of the country's journey but the beginning of a continuing responsibility to strengthen the nation and ensure its development.
"I would simply say that while India has gained independence, the vision of a developed India, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, must now be carried forward by the youth. They must drive this progress and realise the dream of a developed India," Sawant said. (ANI)
Full Vande Mataram Sung At Congress HQ, Party Responds After Row
Amid all the row over national song 'Vande Mataram', it was played in full at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi as the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was present at the event.
The party also shared on social media that showed the entire 'Vande Mataram' being played at the party headquarters. But, some users pointed that Rahul and Sonia had signalled it to stop. In response, the party clarified that Sonia was only asking for a chair for Kharge.
'From Red Fort, PM Claims Credit For everything': Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP On Independence Day
Marking India’s 80th Independence Day at the Congress headquarters, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to deliver fundamental rights, evading parliamentary accountability, and fueling divisive politics while “crushing the poor.”- ANI
Mehbooba Mufti Asks Centre To Reflect If India Has Lived Up To Constitution's Vision
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called on the BJP-led government at the Centre to reflect on whether India truly embodies the principles outlined in the Constitution.
"The BJP government at the Centre should think if, after 80 years, we have realised the dream of India as envisioned in the Constitution," Mehbooba told reporters after attending the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium here.
Her comments came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request for all political parties to support the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies without turning it into a political battle.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister emphasised that a women's reservation bill was already passed by Parliament in 2023, stating, "The (women's) reservation bill has been passed; it simply needs to be implemented."
Mehbooba added that the country's founding fathers envisioned an India where individuals have the freedom to choose their attire and food.
"The Constitution given by B R Ambedkar in consultation with Congress leaders of the time envisions no discrimination based on caste, creed or colour. It also provides for justice for all," she said. (PTI)
'Dimagi Naxal' Runs Hollow: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's Red Fort Remarks, Reaffirms Legacy Of Vande Mataram
Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday, dismissing his warnings against "dimagi naxals" (ideological Naxals) as hollow political rhetoric while fiercely defending its historical legacy regarding India's national song, Vande Mataram.
Reacting to PM Modi's call to identify and isolate "dimagi naxals" who threaten the country's progress, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the term carries no real substance, drawing a parallel to previous debates surrounding the phrase "urban naxal."
Ramesh pointed out that when the government previously labelled political opponents as "urban naxals," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to clarify in Parliament that no such official legal definition exists.
"Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal,' nor is there any definition for it. Today, the Prime Minister is using the term 'Mental Naxal' (ideological Naxal) for his political opponents from the Red Fort," Jairam Ramesh said.
Addressing PM Modi's indirect jabs regarding the National Song, the Congress leader underscored the party's historical ties to Vande Mataram, which marked a historic 150-year milestone and was rendered during the official Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
Ramesh recalled the historic Congress Working Committee meeting in Calcutta, where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore advised that the opening lines of Vande Mataram be adopted and sung at public gatherings.
"On October 28, 1937, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee regarding 'Vande Mataram' was held in Calcutta... Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had advised that only the opening lines of 'Vande Mataram' should be sung at meetings," he said.
Reinforcing the stance, Congress leader Pawan Khera emphasised that the decision to sing the song across party events was institutionalised long ago.
"At the Congress session held in Calcutta in October 1937, all prominent leaders, including Gandhiji, had decided that 'Vande Mataram' would be sung at Congress events. It is the national song." (ANI)
'Target To Bring One Crore Poor People Into Ration Card Scheme,' Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary At I-Day Event
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.
In a post on X, the Bihar Chief Minister, while sharing pictures of hoisting the flag at public servants' residences, declared that Independence Day reminds people of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of freedom fighters, instilling patriotism, unity, and a new resolve in the hearts of countrymen.
"On the sacred occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted and saluted at the public servants' residence today.This glorious national festival reminds us of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of the freedom fighters, and instills patriotism, unity, and new resolve in the hearts of the countrymen. Jai Hind! Jai Mata ki Bharat!," said CM Samrat Choudhary.
Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Bihar government has enrolled over 30 lakh people in the ration card scheme and vowed to include another one crore eligible people who were previously left out of the scheme.
He further stated that the state government is directly providing land, through land allotment certificates, to 30,000 landless families across the state.
"Today, the Government of Bihar is directly providing land, in the form of land allotment certificates, to thirty thousand landless families across the state. (ANI)
At I-Day Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Debate, Protests Part Of Democracy
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said debate, dialogue, opposition and protests are all part of democracy, but people must remain mindful of their responsibilities.
Bhagwat said different ideas and views are natural in a democracy, where people can present their arguments and respond to those of others. He said opposing views and raising questions in the public interest are necessary and should be done strongly.
Addressing an Independence Day event at Kasturchand Park, the RSS chief said, "There will be different ideas and different ways of expressing those ideas. This is democracy. Therefore, there is dialogue, debate and a process of presenting one's arguments and responding to those of others. Conflicting viewpoints will naturally emerge, and at times, opposition is also necessary. When questions are raised in the public interest, they must be raised forcefully. We must put our strength behind them." (ANI)
Congress Chief Kharge Questions PM Modi's Absence From I-Day Event In Parliament
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his absence from the Parliament. Addressing an Independence Day event, he questioned whether it was the right way to function in a democracy.
Kharge was refering to the debate in Parliament over the concerns of students and the injustice they faced. The Congress chief also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that he was listening to the proceedings from his chamber, saying "elected representatives should come to Parliament rather than sit in a room."
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Announces 'Vidyarthi Sahayahasta' Scheme For Rural Students
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a new initiative called "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" aimed at expanding access to professional education for students from rural government schools.
Speaking during the Independence Day celebration programme, he said that under the scheme, students who have studied in rural government schools from Class I to Class X will be provided 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing 15 per cent rural reservation for admission to professional courses.
The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to further expand access to quality professional higher education, including medical and engineering courses, for students from rural backgrounds.
Government officials stated that "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" is part of the state's broader efforts to ensure educational equity and provide more opportunities to students in rural areas.
Further details on implementation of the scheme are expected to be announced by the Department of Education in the coming weeks. (ANI)
Sachin, Rohit Sharma, Mithali And Anil Kumble Extend Independence Day Wishes
Indian cricketing legends and prominent players extended greetings to the nation on Saturday, with several taking to social media to mark the country's 80th Independence Day.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture featuring the Indian national flag and wrote, "Happy Independence Day!" Team India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer also extended his greetings, writing, "Happy Independence Day" on X.
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble wished the nation, saying, "Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj also extended her greetings and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day!"
Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself in Team India's jersey and wrote while sharing an Instagram story, "Always proud to carry the Happy Independence Day!" (ANI)
Odisha CM Lifts Six-Attempt Limit For State Civil Service Exam
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that Odisha will lift the six-attempt limit for the state civil service exam, allowing aspirants to appear until the upper age limit.
He also announced that the state government will provide free textbooks to students in Classes 9 and 10.
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Skip I-Day Event At Red Fort, Citing Improper Protocol Arrangements
Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday skipped the Independence Day event at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra hoisted the national flag. They cited "improper protocol arrangements", per reports.
Goa DGP Collapses During Independence Day Programme
Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar collapsed while performing his duties during the 80th Independence Day programme in Panaji, local media reported.
More details are awaited in this regard.
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Calls 1947 Accession Decision Right, Cites PoK Unrest
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the prevailing situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has proven the 1947 decision to accede to India correct.
“If our situation had not changed in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) would be protesting to reunite with this part of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while addressing the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. Read More...
'Dimagi Naxals' Looking To Create Unrest, Must Identify, Isolate Them: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said that while Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) remains, as he called for "identifying and isolating" them.
"For years, individuals with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves within the corridors of power in the country. This Maoist ideology influenced policies, even through their roles as advisors on government committees. We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals in the forests and freeing the nation from that crisis. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, 'dimagi Naxals' remains, and those who harbor this mindset are waiting for an opportunity," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort on Saturday. Read More...
PM Modi Reaches Out To Gen Z In I-Day Speech With AI Training, Free Coaching For Competitive Exams
Reaching out to Gen Z on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses and free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.
"We have decided that in next one year, 1 crore youth will be given training in AI skill," PM Modi said, as he addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort.
He also said that the government will provide free online coaching for competitive examinations to help poor and middle-class families "save thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching". Read More...
PM Modi Urges All To Join 100-Day Anti-Drug Campaign
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a collective effort to make India drug-free, urging families to join the 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan.
In his address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said drug addiction has emerged as a major challenge for the country's youth, and stressed the need to tackle it.
"Drug addiction is becoming a very big challenge for the country and its youth. Making India drug-free should be a collective responsibility of all of us," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
"For our bright future, our youth generation should be strong, our youth should be capable and should work for the country," he said.
Modi urged volunteers, NGOs, social and cultural organisations and spiritual leaders to prepare for the 100-week campaign for a drug-free India.-PTI
At 75 Minutes, PM Modi's 2026 Independence Day Speech Was Shortest In 4 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday, the shortest in four years and his fourth shortest ever.
On India's 79th Independence Day last year, Modi had delivered a 103-minute speech, breaking his own record of a 98-minute address delivered on the 78th Independence Day in 2024. His longest Independence Day speech before 2024 was for 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.
PM Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Saturday. Last year, he had broken Indira Gandhi's record by delivering 12 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort to stand next only to Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 Independence Day addresses in a row.
India Strong Contender For 2036 Olympics; Talent Hunt To Ensure Larger Participation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and to ensure that the country has a strong presence in the mega event, a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5-15.
Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was launched in 2014, has been a major success in providing support to athletes. "India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.
People, Forces Working Against India's Goal To Become Global Leader: Mohan Bhagwat In I-Day Speech
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on people to strengthen India's independence by making the country happy, prosperous, and secure so that it contributes meaningfully to the world and becomes "Vishwaguru", noting that many people and forces are working against this goal. He also emphasised that views of individuals may differ, but this diversity expresses unity.
Addressing a gathering at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the Sangh chief urged people to strengthen the nation without compromising on core principles and confront challenges to make it a guide to the world. Read More...
AI Youth Skilling, Free Online Coaching Among Top Announcements Made By PM Modi Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several major announcements in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, focusing on youth skilling, education, sports, technology, manufacturing and energy. Key announcements included training one crore youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI), free online coaching for competitive exams, a nationwide sports talent hunt, new semiconductor plants and an ambitious expansion of nuclear power capacity.
Big Announcements Made By PM Modi Today:
- AI Youth Skilling: One crore youth to be trained in AI over the next year via nationwide mission mode.
- Free Online Coaching: Free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.
- Civil Defence Reform: Modernized training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security needs.
- Sports Talent Hunt: Nationwide campaign targeting children aged 5-15 years across villages and cities.
- Semiconductor: 7-8 new production plants to operationalize within 1-2 years.
- Nuclear Energy: Target of 100 GW capacity by 2047 and 5 new reactors to be operational within 6-7 years.
India's FTAs Open Huge Global Opportunity For MSMEs: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is emerging as a widely accepted and respected nation on the global stage, backed by a stable government, vibrant democracy, robust judicial system and a strong constitutional framework. Highlighting India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with nearly 40 countries since 2014, PM Modi urged MSMEs to seize the opportunity and take Indian products, from textiles and machinery to pharmaceuticals, to global markets.
"Today, India is emerging as a widely accepted and respected nation on the world stage... The world has begun to recognise India's strengths. Since 2014, we have been entering into FTAs with nearly 40 countries. Look at the immense opportunity that has arisen; these trade agreements represent a massive opening. I particularly want to urge our MSMEs not to let this opportunity slip away. We must reach out to the global market," he said.
India Stayed Resilient Amid West Asia Crisis, Kept Development Journey On Track: PM Modi
During his address from the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi said India remained resilient despite a series of global crises, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, while continuing its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Recalling the challenges over the last 10-12 years, PM Modi said first the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted systems across the world and that was followed by conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, creating uncertainty and tensions in different regions.
The Prime Minister said the crises were accompanied by fears and rumours about shortages of essential supplies in India. Referring specifically to the West Asia crisis, he said, it has been one of the major challenges India has faced while pursuing its long-term development goals. "There were claims that petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers would become unavailable. India, however, continued to move forward despite these challenges," PM said.
He said India's response remained guided by the spirit of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", or placing citizens at the centre of governance. Despite repeated global disruptions, he said, the country continued to take "one step after another" towards its goal of becoming a developed India by 2047.
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan Hails India's Democratic Journey On 80th Independence Day
Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings and best wishes to all Indians on the occasion of our 80th Independence Day. "Bharat’s remarkable journey since Independence is a testament to the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our people and our unwavering faith in the ideals enshrined in our Constitution. May the Tricolour always inspire us to place the nation above all and serve Bharat with commitment, responsibility and pride," he said.
PM Modi Highlights India's Rise From Fragile Five To Global Power
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India must dream big and set ambitious goals, as big dreams push the country to achieve greater heights.
He said India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, and that the determination of 140 crore Indians cannot be stopped. "India's progress over the last 12 years has taken the country from the 'Fragile Five' to a major global economy," he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted achievements such as piped water connections, LPG connections and toilet construction, saying these efforts have improved people’s lives and strengthened the country’s development journey.
He also stressed that India cannot move forward in the 21st century while relying on outdated laws and systems. The country must continue to reform and adapt to the needs of the future, he added.
PM Modi further said that if the world's most populous country becomes a developed nation, the world will be forced to look at India differently. He expressed confidence that India's progress and the collective resolve of its people will ensure that the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is achieved.
'Vande Mataram' Sung During I-Day Celebrations At Red Fort For First Time; PM Modi Expresses Solidarity With Flood Victims
"Today is a historic moment for everyone present at this ceremony. For the first time since Independence, the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' echoed from the Red Fort on August 15. As the people of India celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram, what could be a more fitting occasion than this?... To all those affected by the floods, I want to assure the victim families that the entire nation stands with them in this hour of tragedy," PM Narendra Modi in his I-Day speech.
Kharge Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said India's constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced "serious challenges" over the last 10 years, as he called for full measure of equality and justice for the economically-weaker sections.
In his message to people on India's 80th Independence Day, Kharge said the country has travelled a long way, but many aspirations still remain unfulfilled. "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us," the Congress chief said in his message to people posted on X.
'Proud Of Israel-India Friendship': Israeli Envoy Greets India On 80th Independence Day
Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar extended greetings to India on the 80th Independence Day and said both nations will continue to strengthen the shared partnership. "Today, we celebrate Bharat's Independence Day. Though India and Israel differ in size, we share ancient heritage and national revival. We are proud of the Israel-India friendship & will continue to strengthen our partnership," he said.
PM Modi Leads Celebrations From Red Fort For 13th Consecutive Time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour At Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He will address the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort for the 13th consecutive time.
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.
PM Modi Remembers Sacrifice Of Freedom Fighters In The Fight Against Colonial Rule
On the occasion of Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule.
PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. He also wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.
"Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister added.