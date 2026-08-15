Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Congress Accuses PM Modi Of Taking Credit For Everything At I-Day Speech; India Inc Hails His 'Growth Vision'

On I-Day, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces New Measures To Promote Girls' Education

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at promoting girls' education and women's empowerment, including the Kanya Ratna Scholarship and enhanced financial assistance for students.

Speaking about the government's focus on girls' education and empowerment, Suvendu Adhikari said, "May the girls who are gems in the eyes of the West Bengal government move forward with the mantra of Charuivati and best wishes. Our government is committed to promoting women's education and protecting empowerment in the spirit of Vidyasagar.

In the first budget presented, in just eight months, we have taken measures ranging from giving priority to women in employment to increasing the number of women's education schools. In the field of higher education, we have taken measures so that no girl or sister has to stop studying midway in college."

Highlighting the implementation of the government's new initiatives for girls, the Chief Minister said, "The Prime Minister's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been introduced in all states, but it has not been implemented in West Bengal so far. Today, we have included girls in the new system and pledged to stand by them. Girls should play a role in strengthening society more and more in the field of education. I would like everyone to take on the role of Mother Matangini Hazra." (ANI)