Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Underway In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry; TN Sees Triangular Battle After 3 Decades
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:34 AM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Polling began at 7 AM on Tuesday for the by-elections to five Assembly constituencies in three states and the Union territory of Puducherry and one Parliamentary seat in Assam.
Voting is underway in four Assembly constituencies - Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary constituency fell vacant due to the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi. In West Bengal, bye-election in Nandigram Assembly seat was necessitated due to the resignation of the current Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Rejinagar seat, which had fallen vacant after the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir.
Voting for the by-elections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu has also begun. The vacancy arose due to the resignation of AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama from Madurantakam (Chengalpet dt) and Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt), who later joined the ruling TVK.
The results are scheduled to be declared on Friday (October 9).
LIVE FEED
TN Bypolls: Tight Security In Madurantakam And Dharapuram Segments
Madurantakam has 2,13,788 registered voters, while Dharapuram has 2,23,306. Together, the two constituencies account for 4,37,094 voters. Security deployment in Madurantakam includes 2,614 police personnel and 480 members of the Central Armed Police Forces. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in Dharapuram to oversee security during voting.
Rejinagar And Nandigram By-Polls: It's Suvendu Adhikari's Prestige Vs Humayun Kabir's Supremacy
The two seats in West Bengal are prestige fights for two persons - Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairman Humayun Kabir.
Adhikari has vacated Nandigram, his home turf, where BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath. On the other hand, Rejinagar is a fight for supremacy of the most-talked-about leader Kabir, whose tall claims about building Babri Masjid in Murshidabad's Beldanga hit the national headlines in view of the right-wing politics on religious lines across the state. Read More...
Stakes High For Major Contenders In Triangular By-Poll Contests After 3 Decades
The by-polls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram for which the election campaign ended on Sunday hold high stakes for all the top three contenders, the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the opposition DMK and the AIADMK.
Though five parties including the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) and Left parties are contesting, the by-polls have turned into a triangular contest between the TVK and the two Dravidian parties which ruled the State earlier.
Earlier, by-elections in Tamil Nadu used to be a direct fight between the two Dravidian parties. The last time there was a triangular fight in a by-poll was in 1994 after the formation of Vaiko's MDMK. The by-polls to Perudurai and Mylapore became a triangular contest in 1994 and the ruling AIADMK won both seats. The MDMK took the second place in Perundurai and the DMK in Mylapore.
After more than three decades, Madurantakam and Dharapuram are witnessing a triangular fight.
The TVK leaders are confident of big victories in both the seats after campaigns led by their leader and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. A victory for the TVK will raise its tally to 109 MLAs and it could assert that it enjoys people's support and remains a popular government.
A defeat or a third-place finish for the DMK will mean that its allegations of law and order deterioration based on isolated crime incidents and power out ages was not taken seriously by the people. The DMK has been giving many rea-ons including children's campaign, film craze and social media campaign as the reasons for its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections besides stating that the support for Vijay will be short-lived.
If the DMK loses, its hopes of bouncing back immediately will take a heavy blow and the cadre too will be demoralised. A third-place finish in both the seats will likely put a question mark on the party being the alternative to the TVK.
Voting Begins For Bypolls To Nandigram, Rejinagar assembly seats in Bengal
Altogether 71 companies of central forces have been deployed for the bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.
Polling will continue till 6 pm.
Nandigram seat was the epicentre of former CM Mamata Banerjee’s anti-land acquisition movement that helped pave the way for the TMC’s rise in 2011. It was also where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021. Adhikari, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.
The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari. Chandranath was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP won the assembly elections. Hasirani's candidature has added an emotional dimension to the contest.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction’s nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her name after meeting Adhikari, following which Banerjee, left without a candidate, backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan and described the move as an effort to strengthen the INDIA bloc.
Pradhan was arrested in old cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land-acquisition agitation but later secured interim bail and returned to campaign.
Voting begins in TN, tight security in place at polling stations
Amid tight security, polling commenced at 7 am for the byelections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Elaborate security and surveillance arrangements are in place and personnel from Tamil Nadu and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.
Before the voting commenced, officials conducted mock poll exercises in both the segments in the presence of agents of parties to cross check the working condition of the EVMs.
The elections were necessitated due to the resignation of then AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama from Madurantakam (Chengalpet dt) and Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt) before they joined the ruling TVK. They have been re-nominated. DMK and AIADMK are in the contest in both seats.
Madurantakam has 27 candidates, including Kumaravel, the DMK’s Paranthaman, the AIADMK’s Ganitha Sampath, the CPI(M)’s Sugandhi and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Janakiraman. In Dharapuram, 22 candidates, including independents, are in the fray. The principal contestants include TVK’s Sathyabama, AIADMK’s Bhanumathi, DMK’s Sukanya, Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Karthika and CPI’s Lakshmanan.
Voting begins for bypoll to Assam''s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat
Polling began at 7 am for the by-election to Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which is witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Congress and the AIUDF. Voters, mostly women, were seen queuing up outside polling stations since early morning.
The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket.