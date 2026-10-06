Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Underway In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry; TN Sees Triangular Battle After 3 Decades

Stakes High For Major Contenders In Triangular By-Poll Contests After 3 Decades

The by-polls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram for which the election campaign ended on Sunday hold high stakes for all the top three contenders, the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the opposition DMK and the AIADMK.

Though five parties including the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) and Left parties are contesting, the by-polls have turned into a triangular contest between the TVK and the two Dravidian parties which ruled the State earlier.

Earlier, by-elections in Tamil Nadu used to be a direct fight between the two Dravidian parties. The last time there was a triangular fight in a by-poll was in 1994 after the formation of Vaiko's MDMK. The by-polls to Perudurai and Mylapore became a triangular contest in 1994 and the ruling AIADMK won both seats. The MDMK took the second place in Perundurai and the DMK in Mylapore.

After more than three decades, Madurantakam and Dharapuram are witnessing a triangular fight.

The TVK leaders are confident of big victories in both the seats after campaigns led by their leader and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. A victory for the TVK will raise its tally to 109 MLAs and it could assert that it enjoys people's support and remains a popular government.

A defeat or a third-place finish for the DMK will mean that its allegations of law and order deterioration based on isolated crime incidents and power out ages was not taken seriously by the people. The DMK has been giving many rea-ons including children's campaign, film craze and social media campaign as the reasons for its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections besides stating that the support for Vijay will be short-lived.

If the DMK loses, its hopes of bouncing back immediately will take a heavy blow and the cadre too will be demoralised. A third-place finish in both the seats will likely put a question mark on the party being the alternative to the TVK.