Election Dates 2026 Live Updates: Assembly Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; 'MCC-Modi's Code of Campaigning', Congress' Dig At EC

Election Dates 2026 Live Updates: Congress Takes Dig At EC On Code Of Conduct, 'G2'

Ahead of the assembly polls schedule announcement by the Election Commission, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe, saying since 2014, the MCC has come to stand for "Modi's Code of Campaigning, which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies."

The opposition party also claimed that the poll schedule announcement "would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches". The Congress frequently uses the term 'G2' to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are both from Gujarat.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections at 4 PM today. It would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches." "The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will soon come into effect. But since 2014 this has come to stand for Modi's Code of Campaigning which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies," Ramesh said.