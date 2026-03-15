Election Dates 2026 Live Updates: Assembly Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; 'MCC-Modi's Code of Campaigning', Congress' Dig At EC
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the assembly poll dates for four states and one union territory in a press conference scheduled in New Delhi at 4 pm today.
Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The Assam Assembly's term is scheduled to end on May 20, whereas Kerala's term will conclude on May 23. The tenure of Tamil Nadu's Assembly is set to expire on May 10, and West Bengal's Assembly term will come to an end on May 7.
Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list.
Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, recently visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and returned to Delhi on March 10. The ECI chief had earlier visited Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala to review the preparations there as well.
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Election Dates 2026 Live Updates: Sanjay Raut Calls Election Commission 'Extended Branch' Of BJP
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at the Election Commission of India, calling it an "extended branch" of the BJP. During a press conference held in Mumbai, he said that the press conference of the ECI for the announcement of poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry "might be held at the BJP office", citing that the ECI "works for the BJP".
"I don't know where the Election Commission's press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office. The Election Commission today is an extended branch of the BJP. We do not trust this Election Commission. These are people who work for the BJP," he said.
Election Dates 2026 Live Updates: Congress Takes Dig At EC On Code Of Conduct, 'G2'
Ahead of the assembly polls schedule announcement by the Election Commission, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe, saying since 2014, the MCC has come to stand for "Modi's Code of Campaigning, which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies."
The opposition party also claimed that the poll schedule announcement "would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches". The Congress frequently uses the term 'G2' to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are both from Gujarat.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections at 4 PM today. It would have been given the go-ahead by the G2, since G1 would have completed this round of inaugurations, ribbon-cuttings, flag-offs, and launches." "The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will soon come into effect. But since 2014 this has come to stand for Modi's Code of Campaigning which will be full of defamation, abuses, intimidation, fear-mongering, and spreading the virus of lies," Ramesh said.