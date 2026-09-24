Election Commission Dissent Row Live Updates: Jantar Mantar 2.0 Will Definitely Happen If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn't Resign: CJP founder Dipke
Opposition parties, civil society groups and students' organisations are demanding accountability from the top officials of the election commission after a series of media reports raised multiple issues concerning the functioning of the poll panel in its implementation of Special Intensive Revision. A media report on Wednesday showed that within 10 months, two Election Commissioners, Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, raised objections as many as 14 times in matters concerning the SIR and other steps taken by the poll panel.
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'Gyanesh Kumar Is Country's Biggest Traitor, Should Resign': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Targets CEC On SIR Controversy
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that more than 13 crore votes had been deleted and questioning whether such action was consistent with democracy.
Dipke alleged that Kumar posed a threat to India’s democracy and claimed that the government was deciding who gets to vote and who does not since Kumar became Chief Election Commissioner. “In total, more than 13 crore votes have been deleted. This is not a small number,” Dipke said, adding that the alleged deletion amounted to around 13-14 per cent of the total votes.
He questioned whether the alleged deletion was intended to widen the 2 per cent margin between the opposition and the ruling party, referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Is Gyanesh Kumar deleting them intentionally to widen that 2% gap so that they never lose office? Why is this being done? What was the need to delete so many votes?..." he asked.
Dipke also alleged that regional political leaders had been targeted and defeated one by one after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the 2024 election. He claimed that 50,000 votes were deleted from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, 100,000 from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s constituency and 40,000 from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency.
NSUI Demands Arrest Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Electoral-roll Concerns
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in Delhi on Thursday, demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and voter lists, and warned of nationwide demonstrations if its demands are not met.
The Congress-backed student organisation had earlier announced a march from its headquarters on Raisina Road to the Election Commission of India (EC) at Nirvachan Sadan.
The protest was held in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote chori" and his demand for accountability of the poll panel.
The NSUI alleged that serious questions had been raised over the electoral process and voter lists and demanded a "fair investigation", transparency and accountability from the EC.
"If Gyanesh Kumar is not arrested and our demands are not addressed, NSUI will organise nationwide protests and intensify its movement across the country," NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said.