Election Commission Dissent Report LIVE | 'One-man Autocracy': Opposition Calls For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Major red flags reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners within the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list triggered a massive political storm on Wednesday, with the Opposition accusing CEC Gyanesh Kumar of indulging in "one-man autocracy" and demanding his removal.
A series of stories published in The Indian Express on Wednesday claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the voter roll cleanup. The report also claimed that the two election commissioners had directly petitioned the Cabinet Secretary to complain about the erosion of oversight on their own voter data systems.
There was a massive reaction from the opposition parties following the report, as they raised questions on issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls and the reported dissent within the three-member Election Commission (EC).
The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months -- four times on a single day -- to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the report in the English daily said.
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Election Commission Dissent Report LIVE | Kejriwal Demands CEC's Arrest, Cancellation Of SIR Process
Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the immediate arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for the cancellation of the entire Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Following reports of internal disagreements within the Election Commission, Kejriwal also insisted that all changes made to voter lists in the past two to three years should be rejected.
'One-man Autocracy Under CEC': John Brittas
Reacting to the newspaper report on the ECI, CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday said this is "no longer an Election Commission, it is a one-man autocracy" under CEC Kumar.
"Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion 'unauthorised and illegal'. They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and Form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters - all while being kept in the dark," he said.
This is the open subversion of the EC and our democracy too, Brittas said.
"Parliament must immediately start the process for the removal of the CEC. We had in fact submitted a notice for removal on 24th April, 2026 as per the constitutional stipulations - solid grounds and around 70 members signing( 50 in the stipulated number)," he said.
The Constitution provides this power for precisely such moments of institutional capture and subversion, he said. "The Supreme Court must annul the entire SIR process without delay. When two of the three Commissioners put on record that the exercise is illegal and destructive of the electoral roll's integrity, judicial silence becomes complicity," Brittas said.
What Kumar is doing is the death knell of a democratic nation, he said. "Remove the CEC. Strike down the SIR. Or accept that free and fair elections in India are already being buried," the CPI(M) MP said.
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This is no longer an Election Commission. It is a one-man autocracy under CEC Gyanesh Kumar!!— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) September 23, 2026
Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion “unauthorised and illegal.”Thy recorded objections to… pic.twitter.com/NVZ6KRw8LS
Election Commission Dissent Report LIVE: Congress Addresses Media
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi is addressing the media on behalf of the party on the report in a leading national newspaper about the dissent within the Election Commission of India.
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LIVE: Congress party briefing by Shri @DrAMSinghvi at Congress Office New Delhi https://t.co/HwHEXF1Snc— Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2026
Form 6 Changes 'Illegal', Differences Within EC 'Very Serious': Former CEC O P Rawat
Changes to the statutory voter registration Form 6 are "absolutely wrong and illegal", former chief election commissioner O P Rawat told PTI on Wednesday while describing revelations of differences within the Election Commission as "very serious" and "unfortunate".
He was reacting to the media report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge, Rawat said such a situation had "perhaps rarely" arisen in the poll body. Electoral roll software cannot be allowed to override decisions of field officials, he said. Read More...
Election Commission Dissent Report LIVE: 'Vote chori' Direct Attack On Constitution; BJP, RSS, EC Committed Act Of Treason: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said "vote chori" is a direct attack on the Constitution, and the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission who organised it have committed "an act of treason". "Justice will be served," the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
Gandhi's assertions came after a media report revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
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Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 23, 2026
The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason.
Justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/30kX06CBiH