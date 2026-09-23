Election Commission Dissent Report LIVE | 'One-man Autocracy': Opposition Calls For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal

'One-man Autocracy Under CEC': John Brittas

Reacting to the newspaper report on the ECI, CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday said this is "no longer an Election Commission, it is a one-man autocracy" under CEC Kumar.

"Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion 'unauthorised and illegal'. They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and Form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters - all while being kept in the dark," he said.

This is the open subversion of the EC and our democracy too, Brittas said.

"Parliament must immediately start the process for the removal of the CEC. We had in fact submitted a notice for removal on 24th April, 2026 as per the constitutional stipulations - solid grounds and around 70 members signing( 50 in the stipulated number)," he said.

The Constitution provides this power for precisely such moments of institutional capture and subversion, he said. "The Supreme Court must annul the entire SIR process without delay. When two of the three Commissioners put on record that the exercise is illegal and destructive of the electoral roll's integrity, judicial silence becomes complicity," Brittas said.

What Kumar is doing is the death knell of a democratic nation, he said. "Remove the CEC. Strike down the SIR. Or accept that free and fair elections in India are already being buried," the CPI(M) MP said.