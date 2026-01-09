ED Vs Mamata LIVE: TMC MPs Detained In Delhi During Protest Over ED Raid On I-PAC Office

Police Detain TMC MPs For Protesting Outside Shah's Office Against ED Raids On I-PAC Office In Kolkata

Delhi police detained Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and others, lifting them up and dragging them to the police van. Derek O'Brien, as he was being dragged by police personnel, said, "You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here".

Mahua Moitra, who the police lifted from the protest spot, said, "We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP." Protesting the ED raid, TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that the Centre sends its investigative agencies during elections to win.

