ED Vs Mamata LIVE: TMC MPs Detained In Delhi During Protest Over ED Raid On I-PAC Office
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST|
Updated : January 9, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Several MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while staging demonstration outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office as part of their protest against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid at the I-PAC office in Kolkata on Thursday. TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Satabdi Roy, Kirti Azad and others raised slogans accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies. Police later picked the protesting MPs and allegedly dragged them to vans.
The protest comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that ED accessed and seized party data during searches linked to the coal smuggling case. She further accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing agencies and dared the BJP to fight elections democratically.
On the other hand, the ED denied the allegations, saying no party office was searched and the action was part of a money-laundering probe. It also accused Banerjee of removing key evidence during the raid. The issue has triggered an intense political face-off ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.
LIVE FEED
Police Detain TMC MPs For Protesting Outside Shah's Office Against ED Raids On I-PAC Office In Kolkata
Delhi police detained Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and others, lifting them up and dragging them to the police van. Derek O'Brien, as he was being dragged by police personnel, said, "You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here".
Mahua Moitra, who the police lifted from the protest spot, said, "We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP." Protesting the ED raid, TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that the Centre sends its investigative agencies during elections to win.
Read More: TMC MPs Detained For Protesting Outside Amit Shah's Office, Allege 'Misuse' Of ED
TMC MPs Protest In Delhi Over ED Raids On I-PAC Office
A day after ED launched raids at I-PAC's office in Kolkata, TMC MPs staged protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office with placards reading "Bengal rejects Modi-Shah's dirty politics".