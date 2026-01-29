Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Ahead Of Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey In Parliament Today
The government is all set to table the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament today (Thursday, Jan 29 2025) ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1. The Economic Survey 2026 will set the official tone for how the country's economy is faring amid global uncertainties.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey at around 12 noon. All eyes will be on India’s projected GDP growth estimates for the current fiscal (FY26) as well as the upcoming financial year (FY27). The key pre-budget document summarises the annual economic development of India and charts out short and medium-term prospects of the economy.
The Economic Survey of India is prepared annually by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), which is part of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The document is authored under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India and is released after approval from the Union Finance Minister. The current CEA is V Anantha Nageswaran. In a recent media column, Nageswaran touched upon various themes such as rupee depreciation, geopolitical volatility and more, and it will be interesting to see how the Economic Survey charts out the country's performance.
The Budget Session of Parliament opened on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
LIVE FEED
Economic Survey 2026 Live Updates: Actual Economic Growth Often Exceeds Economic Survey's Projections
India's economic growth has often exceeded the projections made in the Economic Survey, with 2025-26 expecting to record 7.4 per cent growth as against the 6.3-6.8 per cent projection made in the pre-Budget document.
The GDP growth in 2023-24 worked out to be 9.2 per cent as against the Survey's projection of 6-6.8 per cent. However, in 2024-25, economic growth was 6.5 per cent, in line with the projection of 6.5-7 per cent.
The analysis indicates that the target was missed in 2022-23, when the actual economic growth was 7.6 per cent as against the Economic Survey's projection of 8-8.5 per cent. In 2021-22, due to COVID, the Economic Survey did not make any projection, but the growth worked out to be 9.7 per cent, mainly because of the base effect.
The growth in 2020-21 was negative at 5.8 per cent, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. Presented just ahead of the Budget, the survey sets the tone for the government's economic thinking and offers a detailed snapshot of where India stands financially before new policy decisions are announced. (PTI)