Diwali 2026 Live Updates | India Celebrates Festival Of Lights; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings

Diwali 2026 Live Updates | Ramayana Storytelling, Puppetry Mark Diwali Celebrations In Paris

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris brought the timeless Ramayana to life with a captivating performance that combined storytelling and paper bag puppets, the Embassy of India in France said on Saturday. The captivating presentation, staged by acclaimed storyteller and artist Usha Venkataraman, blended expressive oral narration with creative visual puppetry to retell the revered Indian epic to an international audience.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "To mark Diwali, the SVCC in Paris brought the timeless Ramayana to life through a captivating performance combining storytelling with paper bag puppets, presented by Usha Venkataraman." "Blending expressive narration with songs in Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, English and Telugu, her performance celebrated India’s linguistic diversity and storytelling traditions, echoing Diwali’s message: the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil"

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris operates under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to promote Indian art, heritage, and intercultural dialogue globally. Meanwhile, the French Embassy in India has also shared a light-hearted video of its annual Diwali celebration, featuring embassy staff and Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou, as it highlighted the cultural ties between France and India ahead of the festival.