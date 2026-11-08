Diwali 2026 Live Updates | India Celebrates Festival Of Lights; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings
Published : November 8, 2026 at 7:09 AM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is being celebrated across the nation with traditional fervour and piety on Sunday, with prominent leaders extending their greetings. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to the citizens on the eve of the Diwali festival, urging youth to contribute enthusiastically towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' while being guided by Indian values. She also appealed to people to preserve the environment and live in harmony. In her message, the President said: "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."
She noted that the joyous celebrations of the festival of lights followed Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over the demon king 'Ravan'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Have a great Diwali!"
Sharing a video message, PM Modi said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion and described Diwali as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness.
“Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.
The Prime Minister also spoke about his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans, saying he makes it a point to spend the festival among the country's soldiers.
“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.
The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings.
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Diwali 2026 Live Updates | Ramayana Storytelling, Puppetry Mark Diwali Celebrations In Paris
Celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris brought the timeless Ramayana to life with a captivating performance that combined storytelling and paper bag puppets, the Embassy of India in France said on Saturday. The captivating presentation, staged by acclaimed storyteller and artist Usha Venkataraman, blended expressive oral narration with creative visual puppetry to retell the revered Indian epic to an international audience.
Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "To mark Diwali, the SVCC in Paris brought the timeless Ramayana to life through a captivating performance combining storytelling with paper bag puppets, presented by Usha Venkataraman." "Blending expressive narration with songs in Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, English and Telugu, her performance celebrated India’s linguistic diversity and storytelling traditions, echoing Diwali’s message: the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil"
The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris operates under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to promote Indian art, heritage, and intercultural dialogue globally. Meanwhile, the French Embassy in India has also shared a light-hearted video of its annual Diwali celebration, featuring embassy staff and Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou, as it highlighted the cultural ties between France and India ahead of the festival.
Diwali 2026 Live Updates | PM Modi Extends Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness, peace, and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country."