Delimitation Bill Row Live Updates: INDIA Bloc Discusses Parliament Strategy As Stalin Warns Govt 'Will Have To Pay A Heavy Price'

Delimitation And Women's Reservation Live Updates: Akhilesh Flags 'Massive BJP Conspiracy', Says Intent Is To Avoid Census

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged a "massive BJP conspiracy" behind the amendment the government led by the saffron party was set to introduce in the Parliament during the 3-day special session from Thursday.

In his post on X, Yadav said: "We are in favor of women's reservation, but against that BJP cunning ploy, which is being carried out under a conspiracy. The BJP folks and their allies are sitting tight-lipped about the women of the country's largest population segment, meaning the 'backward classes.' The haste they're showing in the name of this amendment is actually driven by the BJP's intent to avoid a census, because if a census happens, they'll have to provide caste-wise data too, and caste-wise reservations as well."

He termed it a "massive BJP conspiracy, in which the rights of the backward classes are being looted by rejecting delimitation based on a census". "Parties should be given the leeway to implement it based on proportional representation. This is a secret plan by shadowy figures against democracy, which is unacceptable until reforms are made in the process," he said.