Delimitation Bill Row Live Updates: INDIA Bloc Discusses Parliament Strategy As Stalin Warns Govt 'Will Have To Pay A Heavy Price'
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST|
Updated : April 15, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
As debate on delimitation and how it would impact the states' share in the Lok Sabha continues to brew, the opposition INDIA bloc, which has been inactive for months, met at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Wednesday, to coordinate a response to the government's upcoming special parliamentary session regarding the Women's Reservation Bill and a proposed Delimitation Exercise.
A major face-off between the central government and the opposition, especially leaders from southern states, is expected during the 3-day Parliament session that begins on Thursday.
The government is set to bring a Constitution amendment bill, a bill on delimitation law and an enabling bill to apply the proposed law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha to fast-track implementation of the women's reservation Act of 2023.
It plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 (of which 815 go to states and 35 to Union Territories) from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.
This has not gone down well with opposition leaders who claim that the proposed plan would impact the share of southern states in the lower house. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is leading the opposition's attack, on Thursday called the Delimitation bill 2026 a “massive historic injustice" inflicted upon Tamil Nadu and southern states.
"If the Union government refuses to heed Tamil Nadu’s voice and withdraw, you will have to face the consequences. For this, you will have to pay a heavy price! As DMK President, and above all as a self-respecting Tamil, I warn once again!" he said.
Stalin is supported by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has called for uniting "against this onslaught on the political rights and protect our voice in Delhi".
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is from Tamil Nadu, also has strongly criticised the move, claiming that the southern states will find their representation in Lok Sabha reduced to 20.7 per cent from the current 24.3 per cent. Chidambaram, in a post on Wednesday evening, called it a "mischievous, diabolical move to radically alter the federal balance" and said it must be opposed.
The government has not officially issued any clarification yet. As such, all eyes remain on Thursday's Parliament session.
LIVE FEED
Govt Plays Tricks Over Delimitation, INDIA Bloc Will Oppose The Bill: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his remarks after the INDIA bloc meeting, says: "We all are in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. But the way in which they have brought it, we have reservations about that. It is politically motivated. Just to suppress the Opposition parties, the government is doing this. Though we have supported the Women's Reservation Bill continuously, we insist that the earlier amendments be implemented. They are playing some tricks over delimitation. We all parties should unitedly fight it in Parliament. We will oppose this bill, but we are not against the reservation (for women). The way in which they have put in the bill, be it delimitation, they have not even cleared the census. All powers of the Constitution are being taken by the executive. Mostly, the power which can be exercised by the institutions, the parliament they have given is so that they can change delimitation at any time...They have already deceived us in Assam and J&K."
Congress Discusses Opposition Strategy In Parliament, Calls Delimitation 'Dangerous'
K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and a Member of Parliament, on Thursday said the government’s delimitation move is "dangerous and comes with grave concerns about its impact on India’s democratic setup, especially the federal framework giving states a fair share of power at the Centre."
In a post on X, the Congress leader shared photos of a meeting of Congress top brass "to arrive at a joint Opposition strategy for the upcoming session."
Delimitation And Women's Reservation Live Updates: Akhilesh Flags 'Massive BJP Conspiracy', Says Intent Is To Avoid Census
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged a "massive BJP conspiracy" behind the amendment the government led by the saffron party was set to introduce in the Parliament during the 3-day special session from Thursday.
In his post on X, Yadav said: "We are in favor of women's reservation, but against that BJP cunning ploy, which is being carried out under a conspiracy. The BJP folks and their allies are sitting tight-lipped about the women of the country's largest population segment, meaning the 'backward classes.' The haste they're showing in the name of this amendment is actually driven by the BJP's intent to avoid a census, because if a census happens, they'll have to provide caste-wise data too, and caste-wise reservations as well."
He termed it a "massive BJP conspiracy, in which the rights of the backward classes are being looted by rejecting delimitation based on a census". "Parties should be given the leeway to implement it based on proportional representation. This is a secret plan by shadowy figures against democracy, which is unacceptable until reforms are made in the process," he said.
Stalin Calls For Black Flag Protest Against Centre's Delimitation Plans
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for hoisting black flags on homes and public spaces on Thursday in protest against the Centre's delimitation bill. The DMK chief launched a major attack against the Centre on Wednesday, warning the BJP that it was "playing with fire".