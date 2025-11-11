Red Fort Car Blast Live Updates: 9 Killed, 20 Injured; i20 Linked To Pulwama; Delhi Police Registers FIR Under UAPA, Explosives Act

Delhi Car Blast Live Updates | Explosion, Chaos, And Aftermath: How Tragedy Unfolded Near Red Fort

Tragedy unfolded in the national capital on Monday evening when a powerful blast ripped through a car and killed at least 9 people near the high-security Red Fort area. Multiple agencies are probing the incident to ascertain whether it was a terror attack, more precisely a suicide bombing, as police say that there was an occupant in the car involved in the blast.

It is pertinent to mention here that the blast took place hours after J&K and Haryana Police said they had seized a massive quantity of IED-making material, and a few weapons and ammunition in Faridabad, just outside of Delhi. J&K Police said it busted a 'white collar' terror module and arrested at least two doctors among several other persons from Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir, in what they termed as an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

