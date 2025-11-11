Red Fort Car Blast Live Updates: 9 Killed, 20 Injured; i20 Linked To Pulwama; Delhi Police Registers FIR Under UAPA, Explosives Act

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the UAPA Act and, Explosives Act in connection with the blast near the Red Fort on Monday, PTI reported on Tuesday morning, quoting an official. UAPA refers to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a 1967 law that provides for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities and deals with terrorist activities.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:57 AM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 8:12 AM IST
Delhi was left shaken on Monday evening when a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing at least nine people, leaving 20 others injured and gutting multiple vehicles.
Multiple security agencies, including the Delhi police and the NIA, among others, are jointly investigating the incident to ascertain whether it was a suicide bomber attack since the car which exploded had three occupants. A senior police officer said that the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. "We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," the officer said.
Late evening, Delhi Police detained the car owner, Mohd Salman and questioned him about the vehicle. Salman had sold it to a person named Devendra in Okhla a year and a half ago. Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala and then again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama. The Delhi police said they are tracing all the buyers.
'I Saw People Burning': Eyewitness Recounts Moments After Blast
There was mayhem at the site after the blast, as the area is among the most crowded in Delhi, given its proximity to the Chandni Chowk market. Eyewitnesses recalled harrowing scenes, including humans in flames and body parts strewn across the place.
Among the first on the scene was Dharmender, a commuter who was walking home when the blast occurred. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he recalled the moments of panic, "I saw people burning, people running away from the car. It’s good to save yourself, but if someone is burning in front of you, you should try to save them too. I was shouting, asking people to help. Nobody was coming. I forcibly pulled one man out of the car. No one’s body was intact. There were body parts lying on the ground."
Those injured were taken to the LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was deafening and they were unable to hear anything clearly after several minutes. The loud blast was heard over a wide area up to ITO, covering around two kilometres, they said. It shattered the window panes of vehicles parked several metres away and the glass panels of the Red Fort metro station.
Delhi Car Blast Live Updates: UK Issues Travel Advisory Against All Travel To Parts Of India
The UK has issued a travel advisory against all travel to parts of India, following the explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station on Monday evening. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised against all travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.
Delhi Car Blast Live Updates: Car Involved In Explosion Was Parked For 3 Hours Near Red Fort
Delhi Police sources say the CCTV footage shows the white i20 car parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3:19 pm, remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6:48 pm. The blast took place at around 7 pm. The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said. Read More...
Delhi Car Blast Live Updates: FSL, Security Personnel On The Spot This Morning
Latest visuals this morning from the spot where a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort at around 7 pm on Monday. At least nine people were killed in the blast. A team of FSL and security personnel are present on the spot.
Delhi Car Blast Live Updates | Explosion, Chaos, And Aftermath: How Tragedy Unfolded Near Red Fort
Tragedy unfolded in the national capital on Monday evening when a powerful blast ripped through a car and killed at least 9 people near the high-security Red Fort area. Multiple agencies are probing the incident to ascertain whether it was a terror attack, more precisely a suicide bombing, as police say that there was an occupant in the car involved in the blast.
It is pertinent to mention here that the blast took place hours after J&K and Haryana Police said they had seized a massive quantity of IED-making material, and a few weapons and ammunition in Faridabad, just outside of Delhi. J&K Police said it busted a 'white collar' terror module and arrested at least two doctors among several other persons from Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir, in what they termed as an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).
Red Fort Blast Live Updates: US State Dept Says Closely Monitoring Situation
The US said it continues to closely monitor the situation and expressed condolences over the deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi.
"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Monday.
The US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, in a “security alert”, said that “while the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.” In its security alert, the US Embassy in Delhi advised its citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, avoiding crowds and monitoring local media for updates. It advised US citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.
Red Fort Car Blast Live Updates: Helpline Numbers Released
Helpline numbers were released by the government after the Delhi blast:
Delhi Police Emergency: 112 (24 hours, reports of missing persons will be investigated)
Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011
LNJP Hospital (where most of the injured are admitted): 011-23233400, Emergency 011-23239249 (can inquire in person or by phone)
Delhi Fire Service: 101
Ambulance: 102 or 108
AIIMS Trauma Centre (if anyone has been shifted there): 011-26594405
Red Fort Car Blast: Delhi Police Detains Vehicle's Owner In Gurugram
The Delhi Police detained the owner of a car which exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, leaving eight people dead and several vehicles charred, an official said.
The police identified the car's owner as Md Salman, a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram. Preliminary investigations revealed that Salman had sold his car to an individual who claimed to be living in Okhla, and it was sold again to another person from Ambala. The transport department's registration database showed the car as still being owned by Salman. The car was bearing a Haryana transport department-issued HR registration number plate.
“Delhi Police, along with Gurugram police, detained Md Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car. He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra. Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people,” a senior police officer said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the car, in which the blast took place, had some occupants. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified. Panic gripped the blast site as fire billowed from burning cars following the explosion. (with PTI inputs)