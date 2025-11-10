Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES | 8 Dead, Several Injured, Cars Gutted ; Police On High Alert

High alert has been sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, said DGP Vinay Kumar. Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on Tuesday.
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, Several Injured, Cars Gutted; Police On High Alert
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
A powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least eight people, officials said. According to the officials, 24 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. The blast, which occurred in a car parked close to the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, triggered a massive fire that engulfed nearby vehicles and shattered windows across the area. Police immediately sounded a high alert across the capital. At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police cordoned off the area. Visuals from the site showed cars engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising over the busy locality. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos with nearby shops shaking from the impact and several injured being carried away for medical aid. The Anti-Terror Quad and Delhi Police Special Cell reached the scene to investigate possible terror links. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reached the spot.
High Alert In Poll-Bound Bihar
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mamata Express Condolences To Bereaved Families
Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least ten people have lost their lives along with more than a dozen getting injured, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
Taking it to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,”
Chandni Chowk To Remain Closed On Tuesday
The Chandni Chowk market will be closed on Tuesday following a powerful blast near the Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, the market association said.
"The shops in Chandni Chowk will be closed on Tuesday as there is fear among traders after the blast," said Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association. Bhargaw, whose shop is a few hundred metres from the blast site, said the explosion was so strong that their entire building shook. "There was chaos in the market as people started running," he said.
Following the incident, several traders' associations have sought increased security arrangements in crowded commercial areas. The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) said several abandoned cars are parked in Connaught Place inner circle parking lots.
Amit Shah Directs Coordinated Multiple Agency Probe
Taking cognisance of rge deadly explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and directed a coordinated multiple agency investigation in the case.
In a telephonic conversation soon after the incident that led to multiple deaths following an explosion in a car near the Red Fort metro station, Shah spoke in detail with IB chief Tapan Deka and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and took stock of the situation.
He also directed a coordinated investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police.
High Alert In Rajasthan
Rajasthan Police has sounded an alert to maintain heightened vigilance across the state following an explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi.
DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma directed maximum police deployment at railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, religious places and other high-footfall areas in an advisory issued to all DCPs and SPs. He also asked Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) to remain on high alert.
Sharma directed that all Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners personally supervise security arrangements and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.
Red Alert In Odisha's Puri
High alert has been sounded in Odisha's pilgrim town, Puri following the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. Puri SP Prateek Singh said security at all entry and exit points of the town has been heightened.
WB CM Expresses Grief Over Delhi Car Explosion
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep shock over the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which left at least eight people dead and several injured.
"Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," Banerjee said in a post on X.
Info On Blast Being Shared With Home Minister: Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."
PM Modi Speaks To Amit Shah
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation after the blast near Red Fort.
Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi Police Commissioner
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to senior security officials and reviewed the situation.
According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah was briefed by the Delhi Police Commissioner and top Intelligence Bureau officers about the ongoing investigation and the security measures taken across the National Capital Region (NCR).
'Too Early To Say Anything', Says DIG CRPF
Kishor Prasad, DIG CRPF reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said, "It is too early to say anything."
Congress Leader Pawan Khera Expresses Grief
Congress leader Pawan Khera offered his condolences to the victims of the Red Fort blast. Taking to X, he said, "The news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is deeply distressing. Early reports indicate that several lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident."
Security Beefed Across Delhi, Border Areas After Red Fort Blast, Arms Seizure
The Delhi Police has ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday.
The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city.