Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES | 8 Dead, Several Injured, Cars Gutted ; Police On High Alert

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mamata Express Condolences To Bereaved Families

Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least ten people have lost their lives along with more than a dozen getting injured, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking it to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,”