Delhi Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Delegation Likely To Meet President Murmu; Trains Cancelled, Delhi Metro Shut For October 10 Agitation

Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: CTI Seeks Ban On Protests During Festive Season

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged a ban on large protests in Delhi’s commercial hubs from Navratri to Diwali, citing severe business disruptions. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, CTI requested restrictions on gatherings at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street, noting that metro closures and traffic jams have cut market activity by 70 per cent. CTI also proposed relocating protests to a permanent zone outside central Delhi, such as Burari or Ramlila Maidan, to protect businesses during the vital festive period. Read More...