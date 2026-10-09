Delhi Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Delegation Likely To Meet President Murmu; Trains Cancelled, Delhi Metro Shut For October 10 Agitation
Delhi is bracing for heightened security and major transport disruptions ahead of Saturday's planned protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
While INDIA bloc MPs are set to meet on Friday to decide their next course of action, authorities have announced metro station closures and railway cancellations as precautionary measures ahead of the demonstrations.
The Delhi Metro has announced that all stations will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalises. Earlier, Delhi Police had proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations and reducing train frequency amid concerns about crowds moving towards sensitive locations.
The proposed restrictions were linked to the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. The decision was taken in view of anticipated severe traffic congestion around the two stations. Passengers are advised to check their train status before travelling.
Amid these arrangements, INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and could proceed with another protest against alleged electoral irregularities, sources said. The opposition has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and is awaiting a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sources said that if the meeting does not materialise, the Opposition could consider protests at locations including Seva Teerth, the Vice-President's residence and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The agitation would mark the fourth consecutive day of protests against the CEC and the SIR exercise.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc first sought an appointment with the President on October 2. After Rashtrapati Bhavan requested the names of the leaders who would attend, the opposition submitted a fresh letter on October 5, seeking a meeting on October 7, 8 or 9. Venugopal said the opposition would wait until Friday for a response.
The protests intensified on Thursday when opposition leaders staged a sit-in at Rajghat, accusing the government and the CEC of undermining democracy. Several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had been detained during demonstrations earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that authorities had detained several activists ahead of Saturday's protest but vowed to continue the march to Jantar Mantar. The party has called for a youth-led demonstration demanding action over alleged "vote theft".
The Election Commission has maintained that differences of opinion among commissioners are part of institutional deliberations and that its orders follow established legal procedures. The Opposition, however, has vowed to continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
LIVE FEED
Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Police Deny CJP Protest Permit At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police have denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing late application and previous non-compliance with legal directives. Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said CJP’s request, received just days before the event, violated the rule requiring 10 days’ advance notice. Prasad also noted the party’s past failure to follow lawful directions and raised concerns about public safety and traffic, which led to the protest ban at the central Delhi location.
Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: CTI Seeks Ban On Protests During Festive Season
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged a ban on large protests in Delhi’s commercial hubs from Navratri to Diwali, citing severe business disruptions. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, CTI requested restrictions on gatherings at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street, noting that metro closures and traffic jams have cut market activity by 70 per cent. CTI also proposed relocating protests to a permanent zone outside central Delhi, such as Burari or Ramlila Maidan, to protect businesses during the vital festive period. Read More...
Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: IYC’s Urgent Protest Plea Deferred by Court
The Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing for the Indian Youth Congress’ (IYC) plea to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Despite repeated mentions, the court refused to list the matter, with Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre stating, "What is the urgency today? We will hear it on Monday." The IYC had approached the court after Delhi Police denied permission for the planned protest.