Delhi Protest LIVE: CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' March Today; Central Park Shut, 6,000 Police Personnel Deployed

Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke Defends Peaceful Protests, Cites Commitment To Constitution

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke asserted, "Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the government decides to shut down an entire city." Dipke emphasised, "We have always followed Gandhi’s path of peace and non-violence."

He added, "Protesting against injustice is not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy." Dipke concluded, "A government that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them."