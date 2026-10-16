Delhi Protest LIVE: CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' March Today; Central Park Shut, 6,000 Police Personnel Deployed
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and an expanded CCTV network have been deployed across the New Delhi area ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place's Central Park on Friday.
The march, scheduled for 5 pm, comes amid a stand-off between the CJP and Delhi Police over protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar and nearby Metro stations. Police have placed barricades at several locations, including Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. Police have also installed more than 10 CCTV cameras around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the gathering.
A senior police officer said 5,000 additional personnel from other districts had been kept in reserve. Thirty CAPF companies are scheduled to be deployed during each shift, with the strength liable to be increased if crowds swell or the protest continues into the night.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons and has asked police to prevent unauthorised entry.
Delhi Police spokesperson Neha Yadav said permission had not been granted for the proposed march. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting unlawful gatherings, remain in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.
"We are ready to grant permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot," Yadav said, adding that police could facilitate a gathering at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.
The Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the closure of Central Park. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi expressed concern about the impact on small traders and said the court could intervene if businesses suffered losses. The court may list the plea on October 26 or 27.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the march would be peaceful. "We believe in peace and non-violence. We are believers in Gandhi and non-violence. We are only asking for accountability," he said.
The call follows the remand of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody over alleged trespassing at Jantar Mantar and violation of peace bonds.
The Delhi Traffic Police has warned that road movement around Connaught Place could be affected from 3 pm. Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time, use public transport and follow traffic personnel's instructions. Police have urged the public to avoid unauthorised gatherings and warned that they will take legal action against those who violate prohibitory orders.
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He added, "Protesting against injustice is not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy." Dipke concluded, "A government that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them."
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