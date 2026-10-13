Delhi Protest Live Updates: CJP Leaders Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Detained After Attempt To Sneak Into Jantar Mantar

Congress Kerala Facing Fire: SCBA Condemns Calls For Resignation Of Chief Justice of India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned statements circulating on social media seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermined the institution of the judiciary and sought to interfere with the administration of justice.

The condemnation came after a now-deleted post by Keralam Congress made disparaging comments about the CJI, seeking his replacement. In an official statement, the bar body emphasised that public commentary targeting the head of the judiciary interfered with institutional stability, while affirming that citizens retained the fundamental right to seek legal remedies in accordance with law.

"Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the SCBA said, while emphasising that every person has the right to approach courts and seek remedies in accordance with law. The SCBA also called upon its members and others to maintain the “dignity and decorum” of the Supreme Court of India.

On Tuesday, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee claimed the post was published without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for an objectionable post against Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant on the party’s official X account has been removed from the position. The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which the post was published, Joseph added.