Delhi Protest Live Updates: CJP Leaders Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Detained After Attempt To Sneak Into Jantar Mantar
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Cockroach Janta Party leaders Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after the trio managed to sneak into Jantar Mantar and continue their protest.
The three, along with a few more CJP supporters, were seen holding the National Flag and jumping over barricades and a metal gate, surprising the on-duty police personnel who rushed to stop them.
"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members, have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP posted on X.
The CJP leaders' action comes a day after the government de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and named Ramlila Maidan, Burari ground and CBD ground in East Delhi as the new sites where peaceful protests can be held.
Delhi continues to remain on edge as the political standoff over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation enters a new phase.
The CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to the Delhi Police to fix a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar expires today, while the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court are scheduled to hear pleas concerning protest restrictions, detentions and the closure of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
The protests began on Saturday (October 10), when the CJP attempted to march to Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission chief and the SIR exercise. Delhi Police imposed sweeping restrictions across the capital, deploying tens of thousands of personnel, sealing routes and shutting several Metro stations. Thousands, including CJP leaders, Opposition figures, students, lawyers and journalists, were detained. Most of them were released several hours later.
On Sunday, protests continued despite barricades, curtailed internet access and transport disruption. The Supreme Court held a special hearing and directed authorities to ensure free movement, normal Metro and rail operations, uninterrupted internet access and no illegal detentions, subject to law-and-order considerations. CJP leaders were released on conditions, but the party vowed to press ahead with its agitation.
Monday saw the INDIA bloc take centre stage with its “March for Democracy” to the Supreme Court, led by Rahul Gandhi and joined by Opposition MPs and activists. The march was stopped at Bhagwan Das Road, but Gandhi and other leaders reached the Supreme Court, where the Congress legal team filed a petition challenging ECI decisions on the SIR and seeking an independent audit of alleged voter deletions. The Opposition’s attempt to meet Chief Justice Surya Kant was declined.
Today, attention will be on the court hearings, the CJP’s next move after its deadline lapses, and possible fresh attempts to gather in central Delhi. Security personnel and barricades remain in parts of New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists, with a joint Opposition press conference likely later in the day.
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Congress Kerala Facing Fire: SCBA Condemns Calls For Resignation Of Chief Justice of India
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned statements circulating on social media seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermined the institution of the judiciary and sought to interfere with the administration of justice.
The condemnation came after a now-deleted post by Keralam Congress made disparaging comments about the CJI, seeking his replacement. In an official statement, the bar body emphasised that public commentary targeting the head of the judiciary interfered with institutional stability, while affirming that citizens retained the fundamental right to seek legal remedies in accordance with law.
"Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the SCBA said, while emphasising that every person has the right to approach courts and seek remedies in accordance with law. The SCBA also called upon its members and others to maintain the “dignity and decorum” of the Supreme Court of India.
On Tuesday, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee claimed the post was published without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership.
KPCC President Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for an objectionable post against Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant on the party’s official X account has been removed from the position. The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which the post was published, Joseph added.
Delhi Protest Live Updates | 'You Cannot Denotify Resistance': CJP Leaders Sneak Into Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while they were trying to reach Jantar Mantar.
In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained. "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.
He said Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members have been detained. "You cannot denotify the resistance," he added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dipke also shared a video that showed the CJP members jumping over a gate to enter Jantar Mantar and raising slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Police personnel are seen rushing and grabbing them.
The detentions come amid heightened security in New Delhi following calls for protests by different organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city to maintain law and order.