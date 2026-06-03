Delhi Fire Live Updates | 'Saw People Breaking Glass, Jumping From Building': Eyewitness Recounts Horror; Building Owner To Be Arrested
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
At least 21 people, including several foreigners, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.
The foreigners killed in the incident are mainly from Central Asian and African countries. Officials say the death toll may rise as a number of the injured are in critical condition.
The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar. The fire started around 8.30 am at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified that it was sparked in the hotel building. More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital, where 21 were declared brought dead.
Eyewitness accounts
An eyewitness said he noticed flames and smoke billowing from the building around 9.30 am while passing through the area. "I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," he told PTI.
Another eyewitness said a woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of the building. The woman, according to eyewitnesses, landed on a mattress along with the child and may have sustained some injuries.
Cause Of Fire Being Investigated
The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to fire officer A K Malik. Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police and disaster response units searched the smoke-blackened structure for survivors. Victims were seen being pulled out of the building and rushed to hospitals by ambulances.
Video footage from the spot showed rescue personnel evacuating people from the basement of the building. The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass and burnt materials strewn in the vicinity. A large crowd gathered near the site as authorities cordoned off the spot and diverted traffic to facilitate rescue operations.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said the building owner, "responsible for negligence", will be arrested.
LIVE FEED
Delhi Fire Live Update: Hotel Had Only One Entry-Exit Point, Management To Be Booked For Culpable Homicide
Delhi government minister Ashish Sood, who arrived at the scene to take stock of the rescue operations in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, said that preliminary inputs suggest the hotel's structure violated safety standards.
Delhi Police officials also say there was only one entry and exit point, and when people ran for the exit after the fire broke out, they were trapped by the narrow passage and thick smoke.
"In this chaos, suffocation and fire caused such massive loss of life," a Delhi police official said. He stated that strict action will be taken against all illegal hotels and restaurants operating in this manner.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal said a case is being filed against the hotel management under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation will be expanded to include other relevant sections to ensure the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators, he said.
Delhi Fire Live Update: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, in which at least 21 people were killed.
In a post shared on X, Shah wrote, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow." He assured that the injured are receiving medical care. "The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.
Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it "heart-wrenching" and offering condolences to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, Gandhi described the incident as "extremely heartbreaking" and urged Congress workers to assist in relief and rescue efforts.
Delhi Fire Live Updates: Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor With Child In Arms In Desperate Bid To Escape
A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a massive fire left at least 21 dead on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing eyewitnesses. "A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said. Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries. She was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.
"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.
Delhi Fire Live Updates: Building Owner Will Be Arrested For Negligence, Says Minister
Delhi education minister Ashish Sood, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “The building owner who is responsible for negligence will be arrested. We will not spare any illegal building and those found guilty.”
Delhi Fire Live Updates: PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," PMO posted on X.
Delhi Fire Live Updates: Witnesses Recounts People Breaking Glass, Jumping From Building
In the Malviya Nagar fire incident in which at least 21 people were killed, an eyewitness said he noticed flames and smoke billowing from the building around 9.30 am while passing through the area.
"I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," he told PTI. The witness said rescue teams later evacuated the area and traffic movement was rerouted around the site. Locals played a key role in the rescue efforts before emergency services arrived, according to eyewitnesses.
A mattress-seller spread mattresses on the ground to cushion the fall of people, while others administered CPR to injured victims. Residents also claimed that the building, which was operating as a hotel, earlier housed a Khadi Bhandar and was frequently used by relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the nearby private hospital.
Some locals alleged that there was only one exit from the building and claimed that firefighters reached the spot nearly an hour after the blaze broke out. These claims could not be independently verified. The rescue operation is over, with the building being cordoned off for police investigation.