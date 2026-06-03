Delhi Fire Live Updates | 'Saw People Breaking Glass, Jumping From Building': Eyewitness Recounts Horror; Building Owner To Be Arrested

Delhi Fire Live Update: Hotel Had Only One Entry-Exit Point, Management To Be Booked For Culpable Homicide

Delhi government minister Ashish Sood, who arrived at the scene to take stock of the rescue operations in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, said that preliminary inputs suggest the hotel's structure violated safety standards.

Delhi Police officials also say there was only one entry and exit point, and when people ran for the exit after the fire broke out, they were trapped by the narrow passage and thick smoke.

"In this chaos, suffocation and fire caused such massive loss of life," a Delhi police official said. He stated that strict action will be taken against all illegal hotels and restaurants operating in this manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal said a case is being filed against the hotel management under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation will be expanded to include other relevant sections to ensure the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators, he said.