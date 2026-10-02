Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained; Section 163 In Force In National Capital
Published : October 2, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Security has been tightened across Central Delhi on Friday as a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar takes place despite Delhi Police denying permission for the gathering.
The protest has been called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in handling voters' names. The gathering is scheduled for 11 am, with police sources estimating that around 3,000 to 4,000 people could attend.
The organisers are seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or impeachment, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and election conduct. They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise and its implications for citizens' voting rights.
AISA national president Neha Bora, Bhushan and Jha announced the proposed gathering at a press conference. Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the event, including its expected turnout, timing and details of those responsible for organising it.
AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress, student groups and civil society members are also expected to participate. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has urged people to join the gathering and demanded Kumar's resignation, while AAP MLA Atishi has also appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that 1.37 crore names were deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR and called on people to reach Jantar Mantar. The political leader made the claim.
Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in the specified area of New Delhi.
The order prohibits public meetings or assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission. It also prohibits shouting slogans, making speeches and carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles.
DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said preventive arrangements had been made and urged people to follow the law and cooperate with police. Authorities have advised people not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations.
Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi. Rapid Action Force personnel and a riot control vehicle have also been deployed, while barricades have been installed on roads leading to the area. Additional personnel have been positioned at entry and exit points to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.
Bhushan has appealed to participants to attend as citizens rather than representatives of political parties or organisations. He also urged them not to carry party posters or symbols and called for a peaceful demonstration on Gandhi Jayanti.
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tolstoy Marg and adjoining roads wherever possible.
Jantar Mantar Road has been closed to traffic, while movement on several stretches is being regulated or diverted. Traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes, while movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.
Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted. Motorists travelling towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and other parts of Central Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.
Stopping or parking vehicles on or near regulated stretches is prohibited.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit at 11 stations until further notice. The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.
The public has been advised to comply with directions issued by police and other authorities and cooperate with personnel deployed in the affected areas.
LIVE FEED
Bharadwaj Urges Protesters Not To Fear Police As AAP Leaders Removed From Jantar Mantar
As police removed him and other AAP leaders from Jantar Mantar, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged protesters not to be intimidated by police action, even if force is used. He assured supporters that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would likely join the protest despite heavy police presence outside his residence. Bharadwaj's remarks came as authorities detained multiple AAP leaders and protesters during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protest, held under strict prohibitory orders, saw a strong police response, but Bharadwaj encouraged participants to remain resolute and peaceful, emphasising the importance of standing up for democratic rights.
Delhi Metro Closes Entry And Exit At Key Stations Amid Protest, Interchange Available
Entry and exit at several key Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi, will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing protests.
However, commuters can still use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi, and Central Secretariat. The closures aim to regulate movement and ensure security in the city centre amid heightened tensions and demonstrations. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated on operational changes from Delhi Metro authorities.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained At Jantar Mantar Amid Prohibitory Orders
Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and others as they gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The action came amid strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) imposed across New Delhi district, which banned public gatherings and demonstrations. Despite the restrictions, AAP leaders and supporters attempted to assemble at the protest site. Police swiftly evicted the participants to enforce the orders and maintain public order. The protest was called in response to alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Urges Peaceful Protest At Jantar Mantar, Criticises Restrictions
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj reached Jantar Mantar on Friday, urging people to join the protest peacefully and constitutionally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Emphasising accessibility despite heightened police presence and some metro closures, he recounted his own journey by Delhi Metro and auto for just Rs 91. Bharadwaj stressed that safeguarding democracy and freedom requires peaceful, legal protest. He questioned the heavy police deployment at his residence and restrictions near the protest site, calling them excessive. On social media, he encouraged alternate routes to Jantar Mantar and accused the government of stifling dissent, linking the Election Commission to PM Modi.
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday due to a planned protest by AAP and student unions at Jantar Mantar, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation over alleged voter roll deletions. Commuters are urged to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tolstoy Marg, and adjoining areas, as restrictions, diversions, and regulated movement will be in place. Traffic will be diverted from Connaught Place and Patel Chowk, and parking or stopping on regulated stretches is prohibited. Section 163 of the BNSS will apply in the area. Travellers should plan alternative routes and expect increased travel times.
Delhi Police Deny Permission, Heighten Security For Jantar Mantar Protest
Delhi Police have denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security across New Delhi. Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police are stationed at Jantar Mantar and key points, with barricades and strict movement controls to prevent unauthorised gatherings. Organisers and AAP leaders demand Kumar's resignation over alleged election irregularities. The protest follows widespread opposition criticism of the Election Commission and its electoral roll revision exercise.
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in New Delhi Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest
Ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district. The order bans public gatherings of five or more people, demonstrations, slogan-shouting and carrying banners or weapons without prior permission.
Police denied permission for the protest, called by AISA, MP Manoj Jha and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, scheduled for Gandhi Jayanti. With 3,000-4,000 people expected, police and CAPF have deployed additional personnel and set up barricades to prevent unauthorised gatherings and ensure public safety.