Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained; Section 163 In Force In National Capital

Bharadwaj Urges Protesters Not To Fear Police As AAP Leaders Removed From Jantar Mantar

As police removed him and other AAP leaders from Jantar Mantar, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged protesters not to be intimidated by police action, even if force is used. He assured supporters that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would likely join the protest despite heavy police presence outside his residence. Bharadwaj's remarks came as authorities detained multiple AAP leaders and protesters during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest, held under strict prohibitory orders, saw a strong police response, but Bharadwaj encouraged participants to remain resolute and peaceful, emphasising the importance of standing up for democratic rights.