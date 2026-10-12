Delhi Anti-CEC Protest LIVE: After CJP, INDIA Bloc To Hold Massive Agitation Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:13 AM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 8:23 AM IST
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called on the youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to unite and march to the Supreme Court on Monday (October 12), to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India demanding an end to 'vote chori', CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and halting of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
This comes amid detention of thousands of protestors and heavy deployment of police across the national capital during the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Gyanesh Kumar over the last two days.
As the protests continued, the Supreme Court, during a special hearing ordered that those who gather peacefully should not be detained, and authorities must ensure free movement of people subject to traffic regulations. Over 100 protesters were detained on Sunday as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, PTI reported. Members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.
LIVE FEED
No Illegal Detention Of Protesters In Delhi; Metro, Internet Should Run Normally: Supreme Court
In a special Sunday sitting, the Supreme Court ordered that no person be detained except in strict accordance with the procedure established by law, stressing that peaceful, unarmed assemblies held outside areas subject to prohibitory orders must not be met with arbitrary detention.
After the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, the bench directed that metro and rail services should function normally unless restrictions are required due to public order disturbances, as contemplated under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Regarding the movement of people, the bench directed that free movement in the city be permitted subject to traffic regulations.
The apex court observed that it does not favour barricading everywhere and directed that barricading should be reviewed forthwith, keeping in mind law and order and other traffic conditions. The bench also directed that Internet services should not be disturbed. Read More...
CJI Surya Kant Declines Meeting With INDIA Bloc Leaders
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined a request by the Congress-led INDIA bloc of Opposition parties for a meeting, advising them to approach the court through a petition instead, ahead of their planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday.
According to sources, the CJI conveyed that the issues the Opposition leaders intend to raise are already sub judice and are being heard by the Supreme Court. The CJI is learnt to have said that the court cannot meet a delegation representing a political party at the administrative level in this manner. He reportedly emphasised that the judiciary's role is to hear petitions and deliver judgments. He also reiterated that the doors of the Supreme Court, as the country's highest judicial body, are "open 24 hours a day for all" and that it remains "committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen". Read More...
INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest In Delhi Over CEC, SIR
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said opposition parties, civil society and youth would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, where they will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.
He said the march would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state. "Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us," he said in his post.
"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat," he also said, adding that "tomorrow all of India" will march to the Supreme Court.