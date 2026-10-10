Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Capital Fortified Ahead Of Today's Jantar Mantar Demonstration Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Cites 'Serious' Law And Order Concerns To Deny CJP Protest Permission

The Delhi Police has cited the possibility of "serious" law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

In a letter addressed to the party's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.

"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated. The police also pointed out that the communication received from the outfit regarding the proposed protest was merely an intimation and not a duly submitted application seeking permission.

According to the letter, the guidelines require applications for holding programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed date. Police further cited previous instances of alleged violations of protest conditions, including demonstrations continuing beyond the stipulated time limits, which had resulted in law and order issues.