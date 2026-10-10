Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Capital Fortified Ahead Of Today's Jantar Mantar Demonstration Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:46 AM IST|
Updated : October 10, 2026 at 6:56 AM IST
Delhi has been placed under an unprecedented security clampdown ahead of today's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other student and political groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Capital. At least 45 metro stations face entry and exit restrictions, and surveillance has been increased at Delhi's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations ahead of the protest.
The authorities have denied permission for the demonstration and imposed prohibitory orders, citing concerns over public order and the large number of people expected to gather.
Entry and exit facilities at several Metro stations in central Delhi are being shut, while train services to major railway stations, including New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin, have reportedly been cancelled, regulated or diverted. App-based taxis and other forms of public transport are also expected to face restrictions in areas surrounding Jantar Mantar. The measures are likely to cause significant disruption for commuters and visitors across the capital today.
Authorities have also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in and around the protest zone. Barricades have been erected at key roads, and additional personnel from the Rapid Action Force and other security units have been deployed near Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and adjoining areas. Police have warned that people attempting to violate the restrictions could face detention or legal action.
The CJP has criticised the government’s measures as an attempt to prevent people from joining the protest, while the police have maintained that the restrictions are necessary because the organisers did not secure permission and the proposed gathering could affect public safety.
The protest has been called by the CJP, AISA, SFI, AISF and other groups.
The crackdown comes after several INDIA bloc protests in Delhi in recent days. Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained after being stopped during marches linked to the Election Commission controversy. On Friday, a 10-member INDIA bloc delegation met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum seeking action over the alleged electoral irregularities.
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Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Cites 'Serious' Law And Order Concerns To Deny CJP Protest Permission
The Delhi Police has cited the possibility of "serious" law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
In a letter addressed to the party's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.
"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated. The police also pointed out that the communication received from the outfit regarding the proposed protest was merely an intimation and not a duly submitted application seeking permission.
According to the letter, the guidelines require applications for holding programmes at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed date. Police further cited previous instances of alleged violations of protest conditions, including demonstrations continuing beyond the stipulated time limits, which had resulted in law and order issues.
Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Traffic Diversions Come Into Force
Delhi Traffic Police’s diversions for Saturday have come into force from 6 am today, with commuters advised to avoid roads around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other sensitive areas. Barricades and additional checks are expected to affect movement through central Delhi as authorities prepare for the proposed CJP-AISA protest.